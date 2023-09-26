Biden Administration to work with Congress to pass new aid for Ukraine – White House

The administration of US President Joe Biden intends to pursue cooperation with members of both parties in Congress to pass a new aid package for Ukraine.

Source: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Details: The official said the two-party majority in Congress is committed to supporting Ukraine.

Jean-Pierre also stressed that Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell have repeatedly expressed support for further funding for Ukraine over the past few weeks.

The press secretary recalled that Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Adviser, had recently spoken to members of Congress and noted that this funding should ensure support for all Ukrainian people fighting for freedom and democracy.

She also stressed that this support comes not only from the United States but also from allies and partners.

Quote from Jean-Pierre: "We’re committed to continuing these conversations. We are grateful for the bipartisan support that we’ve seen. And so, those conversations are going to continue."

Background: The US State Department has previously urged Congress to vote on the budget and avoid a shutdown – a temporary suspension of the government. The vote is being blocked by representatives of the far-right wing of the Republican Party, who are dissatisfied with the intention to approve supplemental funds for Ukraine and the failure to meet their demands, such as financing border security with Mexico.

