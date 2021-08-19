The Biden administration delayed giving visas to Afghans because it was worried about the 'optics' of resettling refugees, says GOP lawmaker trying to get them out

People struggle to cross the boundary wall of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan to flee the country. STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rep. Peter Meijer said the Biden administration slow-walked processing Afghan visas.

He said it was concerned about the political fallout of admitting Afghan refugees.

Tens of thousands of Afghans who assisted the US remain stranded after Taliban seized power.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

A Republican lawmaker who was part of a bipartisan group seeking to push the White House to act more urgently to resettle Afghan refugees has accused the administration of dragging its feet over concerns of potential political backlash.

Rep. Peter Meijer, a Michigan Republican and Iraq veteran, was in comments to The Washington Post highly critical of what he said was the slowness of President Joe Biden's administration in granting asylum to Afghans after he announced plans in April for a full military withdrawal.

"At every stage the administration expressed nominal support for the SIV (Special Immigrant Visa) program" while saying that bureaucratic hurdles prevented faster work, Meijer told The Post.

The SIV program is one under which Afghans who worked for the US and can prove they face danger can apply for asylum.

"At every point that had an excuse thrown up, we went and fixed that excuse," Meijer said. "So at the end of the day I can't help but come to the conclusion that they just didn't want to deal with this issue and put up every roadblock possible."

Rep. Peter Meijer. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A senior White Houese official pushed back against the accusation in an email to Insider.

"This is not true. We would never let the prospect of bad-faith criticism from the same people who orchestrated the Muslim ban and decimated America's refugee pipeline keep us from keeping faith with our Afghan partners and others seeking protection under our laws," they said.

The official said the National Security Council had held dozens of interagency meetings to improve the SIV process from February, increased resources, and reduced the backlog in applications caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Story continues

The group of lawmakers that had sought to speed the process also included Reps. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat; Michael Waltz, a Florida Republican; Joe Courtney, a Connecticut Democrat; Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican; Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat; Adam Schiff, a California Democrat; and Tom Malinowski, a New Jersey Democrat.

In a letter to the White House on June 4, they said they were "increasingly concerned" about the lack of planned protection for Afghans vulnerable from retaliation from the Taliban over their work for the US, and the slowness of the State Department in processing visas as the deadline neared.

They wrote that despite introducing legislation to speed up the processing of SIVs, a huge backlog remained, and that an urgent interagency plan was required to ensure the safety of Afghans and to get them out of the country more quickly.

Meijer's remarks to The Post came amid scenes of chaos in Kabul after the Taliban's rapid offensive and seizure of power left the US' plans for an orderly withdrawal in tatters.

Tens of thousands of Afghans who have worked as interpreters, fixers, or provided other assistance to the US during its 20-year mission in Afghanistan remain stranded in the country.

The International Rescue Committee said in June that up to 300,000 Afghans had assisted the US in some capacity, but only a small number of these will qualify for refugee status in the US.

The State Department approved 137 visas between January 1 and March 31, and told The Post it picked up the pace and was issuing about 800 a week ahead of the Taliban takeover.

The White House official told Insider on Thursday that the timeline for processing SIV visas had shortened by more than 50% from January to May. They also said 5,641 SIVs were issued from April to July, and that 2,310 Afghans arrived in the US between April and July.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Republicans have in recent months focused attacks on the Biden administration over immigration on the southern US border, where the number of undocumented migrants attempting to cross into the US has surged.

Read the original article on Business Insider