Biden administration to deliver more than 25 million masks to health centers, food pantries

Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would distribute more than 25 million masks to over 1,300 community health centers and 60,000 food pantries and soup kitchens in an effort to reach underserved communities and as part of the president's promise to make the pandemic response more equitable.

Between March and May, the administration will send well-fitted cloth masks, available in child and adult sizes, that can be washed for reuse, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients announced in a news briefing.

The masks will comply with coronavirus guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, be made in the U.S. and will not affect the availability of masks for health care workers.

"Not all Americans are wearing masks regularly, not all Americans have access and not all masks are equal," Zients said. "With this action, we are helping to level the playing field, giving vulnerable populations quality, well-fitted masks."

The CDC has recommended wearing a mask as a key step to limiting the spread of COVID-19, and President Joe Biden has asked every American to wear a mask for his first 100 days in office. The Biden administration has required masks in federal buildings and on public transportation.

The Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Department of Defense, will deliver masks to Federally Qualified Health Centers. Among these health centers, two-thirds of the people served live in poverty, 60% are racial or ethnic minorities, and nearly 1.5 million are homeless, according to a fact sheet provided by the White House.

The Defense Department will work with the Department of Agriculture to deliver masks to about 300 food banks that extend across a network of 60,000 food pantries, soup kitchens and other food distribution points.

Americans can pick up individual wrapped masks at any of these locations, Zients said. Twelve million to 15 million Americans are expected to receive masks as a result of the campaign, the White House said.

The campaign rollout came a day after Biden told essential workers at a virtual roundtable that he expected his administration to send millions of masks around the country "very shortly."

  • If You Smell This in Your Car, Your Health Could Be in Danger, Study Says

    Chances are high you spend a large portion of your time in your car. And if you don't clean it out often, it probably smells a little funky from time to time. Maybe it still stinks of the takeout you picked up last night, maybe it's the spill on the upholstery you never cleaned up, or maybe it's that musty odor coming from your air conditioner. But there's one particular smell that you may not realize should be cause for concern. According to a new study published in the journal Environment International, one of the most beloved smells out there—what's affectionately known as "new car smell"—is actually harmful to your health in more ways than one. Read on to learn more about why the scent is putting you at risk, and for more health news, If You Have This Snack at Home, Get Rid of it Now, FDA Says. Your new car smell is likely the combination of "volatile" chemicals. According to the new study out of the University of California, Riverside, that "new car smell" loved by so many of us is usually the combination of two chemicals: formaldehyde and benzene. Formaldehyde is often used in the carpets, leather, and paints of a vehicle's interior, while benzene can be found within plastics, synthetic fibers, rubbers, dyes, and more."These chemicals are very volatile, moving easily from plastics and textiles to the air that you breathe," David Volz, PhD, an environmental toxicologist from the University of California, Riverside and co-author of the study, said in a statement. And for more on staying safe, make sure you know The No. 1 Thing You Should Never Keep in Your Car. These two chemicals can cause serious health problems. Formaldehyde and benzene are both known to be carcinogens, meaning they're capable of causing cancer. But even with limited exposure, they still pose other health risks. "When formaldehyde is present in the air at levels exceeding 0.1 ppm, some individuals may experience adverse effects such as watery eyes; burning sensations in the eyes, nose, and throat; coughing; wheezing; nausea; and skin irritation," the National Cancer Institute explains. Benzene can also lead to reproductive and developmental health issues, as well as negatively affect your blood. "Benzene causes harmful effects on the bone marrow and can cause a decrease in red blood cells, leading to anemia. It can also cause excessive bleeding and can affect the immune system, increasing the chance for infection," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states.The University of California, Riverside researchers concluded that the presence of these two chemicals in particular "pose a higher risk to commuters" in terms of health complications when compared to any other chemicals present in the interior of your car. And for more on your cancer risk, Drinking This Every Day Could Slash Your Cancer Risk, Study Finds. Driving for more 20 minutes amid "new car smell" puts you at risk, the study concludes. Carcinogens are not likely to cause cancer unless they exceed a certain threshold, but unfortunately, the researchers concluded that even just a short commute could exceed those levels within a car. Formaldehyde gas poses a risk of cancer above 40 micrograms per day, according to California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. For benzene, the maximum allowable dose level via inhalation is 49 micrograms per day.According to the study, concentration levels of benzene and formaldehyde typically exceed safe amounts if someone is driving for 20 minutes or longer every day. And for more up-to-date health news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. If you can, roll your windows down if you're driving your new car longer than 20 minutes. The researchers are still trying to determine how "new car smell" affects various populations, as the amount of these chemicals circulating in a car depends on various factors such as "temperature, ventilation rate and mode, humidity, solar radiation, vehicle age and grade, cabin value, car upholstery material, and travel distance."To combat the risks, Aalekhya Reddam, a graduate student and lead author of the study, recommends that commuters keep their windows open, if possible. "At least with some air flow, you'd be diluting the concentration of these chemicals inside your car," she said.As for the car industry at large, Volz said that "alternatives to these chemicals to achieve the same goals" should be available during vehicle manufacturing and used instead. And for more help with your health, This One Thing Can Help You Drop 20 Percent of Your Body Weight.

  • Dr. Fauci Starts Controversy With New Masks Comment

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been extolling the virtues of simple public health measures for nearly a year. In his latest interview, with CNN’s State of the Union, he said we may have to follow one of them for another year at least: It’s possible we could be wearing masks well into 2022. Read on for why he thinks that may be, and why there’s controversy over him saying so—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Dr. Fauci Said We Could Be Wearing Masks Into 2022, Drawing IreSo will we be wearing masks in 2022? “It depends on…the level of dynamics of virus that’s in the community,” answered Fauci. “If you see the level coming down really, really very low—I want it to keep going down to a baseline that's so low, that there's virtually no threat,” or at least “a minimal threat that you will be exposed to someone who is infected. So if you combine getting most of the people in the country vaccinated with getting the level of virus in the community very, very low, then I believe you're going to be able to say, you know, for the most part, we don't necessarily have to wear a mask.”“But,” he continued, “if we have a level of virus that is at that level, that it was months and months ago, like 20,000 per day,” that “is a heck of a lot better than what it's been, but that's still a very high level of virus in the community. I want to see it go way down when it goes way down and the overwhelming majority of the people in the population are vaccinated, then I would feel comfortable in saying we need to pull back on the masks.”RELATED: 7 Tips You Must Follow to Avoid COVID, Say DoctorsDr. Fauci’s Comments Have Upset At Least One ExpertReacting to Dr. Fauci’s comment, Dr. Chad Savage, a healthcare policy advisor at the Heartland Institute, tells Local 12: "Is now the time to implement a more draconian measure, which is likely to exacerbate COVID fatigue, which we are seeing now?" He’s concerned about people not following the instructions if they are frequently adapted. "If you now tell people, you know, go get the vaccine, the concept was that you can resume a normal life, but now we are saying no, no, no, if you get the vaccine, not only do you not resume normal life, but we are going to have you wearing even more masks, and be more restrictive, you are going to dissuade people from getting the vaccine, the thing that appears to be the most protective," said Dr. Savage.It’s not the first time Fauci and other experts have disagreed. When asked when we’d return to some form of “normality,” Fauci has predicted the fall or winter. In an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health, predicted it’d be far sooner. “There is reason to think the country is racing toward an extremely low level of infection. As more people have been infected, most of whom have mild or no symptoms, there are fewer Americans left to be infected,” he wrote. “At the current trajectory, I expect Covid will be mostly gone by April, allowing Americans to resume normal life.” Fauci disagreed: “Yeah, I'm not so sure that this is herd immunity that we're talking about,” said Dr. Fauci on Meet the Press of the cases dropping. “We had a big peak and it was starting to come down. Certainly the number of people that have been infected are contributing to that. Also some contribution with vaccines—not a lot. I don't think we vaccinated enough people yet to get herd immunity.” RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to NormalHow to Stay Safe During This PandemicSo follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this surge, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

    Daily new coronavirus cases across the U.S. have continued to decline for the sixth week in a row. Now, the national seven-day average of new cases is about 74 percent lower than it was when numbers peaked on Jan. 8, according to The New York Times. But not every area of the country is seeing COVID cases head in the right direction. Read on to see which states are seeing numbers climb again, and for more on how the pandemic is playing out near you, check out This Is How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State.Data analyzed by the COVID Tracking Project shows that as of Feb. 23, there's a clear national downward trend, with 41 states seeing a significant decrease in their seven-day averages over the past week. But five states saw an increase in the same statistic, with two of them even experiencing a triple-digit percentage rise in their new cases over the same time period.Many officials have taken to warning the public that the national trend can lead to dangerous complacency. During an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Feb. 21, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, cautioned that while things are headed in the right direction, the pandemic is far from behind us just yet. "The slope that's coming down is really terrific. It's very steep and it's coming down very, very quickly," Fauci told host Chuck Todd. "But we are still at a level that's very high. What I don't, and none of my colleagues want to see, is when you look at that slope to come down, to say, 'Wow, we're out of the woods now. We're in good shape.' We're not because the baseline of daily infections is still very, very high. It's not the 300,000 to 400,000 that we had some time ago. But we want to get that baseline really, really, really low before we start thinking that we're out of the woods."Keep reading to find out which states are beginning to see COVID cases rise again as of Feb. 23, according to the COVID Tracking Project. And for more on what the coming days of the pandemic might be like, check out Dr. Fauci Says It's Safe for You to Do This Once You're Vaccinated. 5 New Hampshire Seven-day average of new cases: 378Percentage change from previous week: Up 5 percent 4 Rhode Island Seven-day average of new cases: 313Percentage change from previous week: Up 14 percentAnd for the latest vaccine advice, check out If You Take This Common Medication, Talk to a Doctor Before Your Vaccine. 3 North Dakota Seven-day average of new cases: 96Percentage change from previous week: Up 46 percent 2 Alaska Seven-day average of new cases: 175Percentage change from previous week: Up 108 percentAnd for more regular COVID news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 1 Wyoming Seven-day average of new cases: 109Percentage change from previous week: Up 117 percentAnd if you're looking to get your shot soon, find out why The CDC Says Don’t Do This Within 2 Weeks of Your COVID Vaccine.

  • Prince Harry Is Preparing to Rush to Prince Philip's Side, Say Insiders

    Despite losing his royal patronages and military titles and an upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry is taking precautions to ensure he could fly to Britain at a moment's notice if Prince Philip's health should take a turn for the worst. "Harry was very much focused on announcing he and Meghan are expecting a second child and was then caught up in emotional conversations with his grandmother about losing his military titles and patronages and the interview on American television," a royal insider told Best Life. "When he was told Prince Philip would remain in hospital this week, he began making arrangements to make sure he can get back to see his grandfather should things become urgent." And it seems things could be heading in that direction.The Duke of Edinburgh spent his sixth night in hospital after being admitted on Feb. 16 as a "precautionary measure" for undisclosed heath reasons and, according to several news outlets, is expected to remain in a doctor's care for "observation and rest" for much of this week. The 99-year-old "Iron Duke" was visited by his son Prince Charles, who made the 200-mile round-trip drive from his country home in Highgrove to King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Feb. 20. Cameras caught the teary-eyed prince looking upset after his 30-minute visit.Royal commentator Russell Myers revealed to ITV's Lorraine that Harry is currently self-isolating at his home in California with Duchess Meghan and baby Archie. "If he does have to jump on a jet to get back here if the worse was to happen to Prince Philip, then he wants to be able to do that at a moment's notice," said Myers.On Feb. 22, veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards asked Prince William about his grandfather's condition during an official visit to King's Lynn Corn Exchange in Norfolk. "He is okay–they’re keeping an eye on him," the Duke of Cambridge replied. There has been no additional update from Buckingham Palace since Philip was admitted to the hospital, other than to say the prince remains "in good spirits.""Harry has to be thinking about the close relationship he has always shared with Philip right now," said a royal source. "Regardless of how strained relations have become between him and the royals, he will need to be with the family should the worst happen. There is no doubt that would shake him out of this California-mindset of leaving royal life behind and bring him back into the fold—at least temporarily."To find out more about Prince Harry's unique bond with Prince Philip, read on. And for another sweet story about Philip, check out The Secret Nickname Prince Philip Has for Queen Elizabeth. Philip was a source of strength when young Harry and William grieved over the death of their mother. In 1997, as the planning of Princess Diana's funeral grew more contentious between the royals and the princess's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, Philip emerged as the peacemaker. While Diana's brother did not believe William and Harry should walk behind Diana's coffin, Prince Charles was insistent.Then 15-year-old William was adamant that he would not walk in the processional, while 12-year-old Harry was too confused and upset by his mother's death to be able to decide something so critically important. It was Philip (who had not planned to walk) who gently asked both boys, "If I walk, will you walk with me?" And so, with their grandfather there for much needed support, William and Harry made that heartbreaking journey through the streets of London to Westminster Abbey on Sept. 6, 1997. And for more on Diana's tragic passing, check out The 6 Biggest Unanswered Questions Surrounding Princess Diana's Death. Harry's military career was hugely influenced by Philip. Philip has always had a huge influence in Harry's life. Their shared connection grew even stronger when Harry chose to enter the military. "Philip could see how Harry had found his place in the army," a royal insider told Best Life. "He was impressed with Harry's dedication and commitment to serving his country."When Philip retired, Harry took over one of his grandfather's most important roles as Captain General Royal Marines, which he recently lost when Queen Elizabeth took back all of Harry's military titles. And for more on the drama behind that decision, check out Why the Queen Won't Give Prince Harry Back His Military Titles. Philip was sympathetic to Meghan's "outsider" status when she joined the royal family. The original royal "outsider," who had given up his claim to the Greek throne to become a British citizen in order to marry then-Princess Elizabeth, Philip has often played the role as mediator within the family. When Diana joined the family, he reportedly felt for his daughter-in-law's stressful situation. Then, when Diana and Charles' marriage was imploding, Philip wrote Diana many letters offering his help and also told the princess that no one in the family understood how Charles could choose Camilla Parker Bowles over her.When Harry got engaged to Meghan, Philip reportedly went out of his way to make his future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome. In 2018, despite having had a full hip replacement just a few month before Harry and Meghan's wedding, the Duke was determined to attend the ceremony. He walked into Windsor Chapel without assistance looking healthy and in good spirits. "There was nothing that was going to keep him away from the wedding," said a royal source. "It was important to him and he knew how important it was to Harry." And for more on the Sussexes' year ahead, check out The One Thing Meghan and Harry Are Really Looking Forward to in 2021. Philip was shocked and upset when Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping away from their senior royal duties. When Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down from their senior royal roles, an insider told Best Life at the time the Duke of Edinburgh went from "furious to deeply saddened." The royal source revealed, Philip was "seething with anger" at first, asking, "Bloody h***, what do they think they're doing?" In fact, he was so incensed when the Sussex Summit was taking place at Balmoral in 2020 that he insisted on being driven off the estate while the Queen, Charles, William, and Harry were left to negotiate Megxit.Philip was hospitalized last week when the news broke that the Sussexes were not coming back into the royal fold and the Queen had stripped Harry of his titles and patronages. He would have undoubtedly been upset by the Sussexes' response. "The Duke of Edinburgh spent 64 years in service to the crown," a source told Best Life. "The shocking way Harry has chosen to respond to the Queen's decision after all the attempts Her Majesty made to keep him and Meghan in the family would no doubt cause Philip great distress. He is a loving grandfather, but his first loyalty is to the Queen and the monarchy." And for more on the future of the House of Windsor, check out Can the Monarchy Survive Without Queen Elizabeth?Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

  • Pat Sajak Faces Backlash for Mocking a Contestant’s Speech Impediment

    “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is facing backlash after he mocked a contestant’s speech impediment on Monday’s episode of the game show. The incident happened during the episode’s player introductions, when contestant Chris Brimble spoke with a noticeable lisp while describing his job as a tech salesman. Instead of replying, “I see,” Sajak mimicked Brimble’s lisp by saying, “I thee.” Viewers lashed out on Twitter after the episode, with some replying to an unrelated tweet Sajak sent last week, in which he wrote, “How nice for those who have lived such exemplary lives that they can express glee when others have their lives ruined by a mistake, real or perceived.” Also Read: Pat Sajak Warned Vanna White to Avoid Social Media While Filling In as 'Wheel of Fortune' Host (Video) “Hopefully you learned by your mistake and stop making fun of those with a lisp,” one viewer said in response to the host’s Feb. 17 tweet. “As a woman who has lived all her life with one (and my parents put me in speech classes when I was first going to school as a youngster), I find it appalling that you do that kind of crap.” “As someone your age, who grew up with hearing impaired cousins, I was taught that we NEVER made fun of their speech pattern,” another viewer tweeted. “To this day I wouldn’t even think of doing what you did so don’t get on your ‘exemplary’ high horse about it. You were 100% wrong. Own it and DO BETTER!” Hopefully you learned by your mistake and stop making fun of those with a lisp. As a woman who has lived all her life with one (and my parents put me in speech classes when I was first going to school as a youngster), I find it appalling that you do that kind of crap. — Lissy Dunning (@DunningLissy) February 23, 2021 As someone your age, who grew up with hearing impaired cousins, I was taught that we NEVER made fun of their speech pattern. To this day I wouldn't even think of doing what you did so don't get on your "exemplary" high horse about it. You were 100% wrong. Own it and DO BETTER! — Joe Cantito (@joecant9) February 23, 2021 This is far from the first time the “Wheel of Fortune” host has come under fire for “teasing” contestants. Back in December, Sajak was criticized for snapping at an overexcited player who interrupted him before a sponsor advertisement. That came on the heels of him calling another contestant “ungrateful.” var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"Perry Mason Star Matthew Rhys on Life After 'The Americans'","video":"703624","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story Pat Sajak Faces Backlash for Mocking a Contestant’s Speech Impediment At TheWrap

  • What Taking a Multivitamin Every Day Does To Your Body

    You may take a multivitamin every day but do you know what taking a multivitamin every day does to your body? “One third of adults and half of the population aging more than 55 years report taking at least one supplement per day,” according to a study published in the Advanced Pharmaceutical Bulletin. Find out more about what taking multivitamin every day could do to your body before you continue with your supplement regimen. As always, consult with your doctor about multivitamins, supplements, and medications. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Multivitamins Could Prevent Vitamin Deficiencies “Taking a multivitamin may increase daily quality of life through increased energy, often from the B vitamin combinations, along with other protective measures,” says Dr. Danielle Plummer, PharmD. However, “It’s important to choose a vitamin that has the nutrients in which you are deficient and meets your nutritional needs,” she warns. 2 Multivitamins May Counteract Prescription Medication “Some dietary supplements may increase the effect of your medication, and other dietary supplements may decrease it,” says Robert Mozersky from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).“You may be getting either too much or too little of a medication you need,” he warns.RELATED: What Boosting Immunity Every Day Does To Your Body 3 Overdosing on Multivitamins Can Lead to Strokes “Most vitamins are water soluble with Vitamins A, D, E and K being fat soluble. Taking too much of a fat soluble vitamin can be dangerous. Vitamin A and E are known to be dangerous at high levels,” says Dr. Plummer. Getting too much Vitamin E or beta carotene in particular may be extremely dangerous. “Vitamin E (dl-alpha tocopherol) supplementation increased the incidence and mortality due to subarachnoid hemorrhage…whereas beta carotene supplementation increased the incidence of intracerebral hemorrhage,” according to a study from JAMA Neurology. 4 Multivitamins Can Cause You to Eat an Unhealthy Diet When you take a multivitamin every day, you may get the false sense of security that you’re healthy and don’t need to focus on your diet. “The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the leading nutritional and dietary information for the general public, does not have a recommendation for taking a daily multivitamin. Why? Because the guidelines focus on healthy eating patterns,” says Michelle Zive, RD, Ph.D., and co-author of the NASM-CNC. 5 Overdosing on Multivitamins May Affect Your Blood Sugar Levels Gummy and chewable vitamins have become all the rage, even with adults. However, it’s important to “use caution taking chewables if you are diabetic,” according to Dr. Plummer. These vitamins usually contain added sugar or other unhealthy fillers. “Look at filler ingredients if you have food sensitivities, allergies or other dietary requirements. For example, if you are gluten free, vegan or Kosher, make sure it says this on the label,” she warns.RELATED: Simple Ways to Avoid a Heart Attack, According to Doctors 6 Overdosing on Multivitamins Can Lead to Nerve Damage Too much Vitamin B6 can lead to toxicity, which may cause nerve damage. Supplementation is usually to blame for an overdose of B6.“All cases of vitamin B6 toxicity are from supratherapeutic dosing, either iatrogenic or laypersons self-treating with over-the-counter supplements. Daily dietary intake will not provide enough pyridoxine to cause toxicity,” according to a study from StatPearls.“Take a look at other supplements you’re taking and what nutrients they contain. This is to ensure that you’re not overdosing on any vitamin or mineral,” says Amy Gorin, MS, RDN, “If you are taking another supplement that contains vitamins or minerals, it may be best to hand pick your supplements and forgo the multivitamin in that case.” 7 Overdosing on Multivitamins Can Lead to Kidney Stones Before choosing a supplement, it’s crucial to check the dose, especially if it’s calcium or vitamin D. “Vitamin D, and especially its active metabolite calcitriol, increases digestive calcium absorption—as urinary calcium excretion is directly correlated with digestive calcium absorption, vitamin D metabolites could theoretically increase calciuria and promote urinary stone formation,” according to a study published in Nutrients.“Since our bodies can only absorb about 500 mg of calcium in a dose, if a vitamin offers more than this, you will not get the added benefit. In this case, choose a vitamin with 500 mg per tablet that is taken twice daily,” says Dr. Plummer.RELATED: The Unhealthiest Supplements You Shouldn't Take 8 Multivitamins Could Make You Feel Healthier Than You Are "Supplements are never a substitute for a balanced, healthful diet," says Dr. JoAnn Manson in an interview with Harvard Health. "And they can be a distraction from healthy lifestyle practices that confer much greater benefits." As for yourself, protect yourself during this COVID-19 outbreak: Wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • The message behind Meghan’s new £2,645 dress

    On Monday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first (virtual) appearance since a series of announcements last week which confirmed that they are expecting their second child, will be taking part in an Oprah interview and have left the Royal family permanently, after a trial year of separation. In a short Spotify video, Meghan and Harry discussed the aims of their new Archewell podcast. But it was the Duchess’s dress which spoke volumes about how she and her husband are feeling now that the world knows some of what their next chapter will look like. Meghan opted for a £2,645 dress by one of her favourite American labels, Oscar de la Renta. The Citrus Primavera peplum hem dress, available to buy at Saks, isn’t a maternity-specific piece, but its relaxed trapeze cut worked perfectly to accommodate the Duchess’s growing bump.

  • Federal Judge Indefinitely Blocks Biden Administration’s 100-Day Deportation Moratorium

    A federal judge on Tuesday indefinitely banned the Biden administration from enforcing a 100-day pause on deportations of most illegal immigrants in response to a lawsuit from Texas, which argued that the moratorium violated federal law and could saddle the state with additional costs. U.S. district judge Drew Tipton issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday, dealing a blow to President Biden’s efforts to follow through on his campaign promise to pause most deportations. The pause would not have applied to those who have engaged in terrorism or espionage or who pose a danger to national security. It would also have excluded those who were not present in the U.S. before November 1, 2020, those who agreed to waive the right to remain, and those whom the ICE director individually determined need to be removed by law. Tipton first ruled on January 26 that the pause violated federal law on administrative procedure and that the U.S. failed to show why a deportation pause was justified. He issued a temporary two-week restraining order, which was set to expire Tuesday. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton argued that Biden’s January 20 memorandum violated federal law and an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security that Texas be consulted before reducing immigration enforcement or pausing deportations. As part of the agreement, DHS must give Texas 180 days notice of any proposed change on any matter that would reduce enforcement or increase the number of “removable or inadmissible aliens” in the United States. However, the ruling does not require deportations to resume at their previous pace and immigration agencies have broad discretion in enforcing removals and processing cases. In the wake of the first ruling, authorities deported hundreds of people to Central America and 15 people to Jamaica. The administration has also continued deportations that began under the Trump administration due to a public-health law in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The 'most encouraging' aspect of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine may be its effectiveness in South Africa, Brazil

    The Food and Drug Administration appears to be closing in on an emergency use authorization for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which a large clinical trial has shown to be safe and effective. And the "most encouraging" aspect in the FDA's analysis may be the data that suggest the shot works in areas where highly contagious variants are spreading, like Brazil and South Africa. The overall efficacy rate — that is, protection against any symptomatic infection — in the South African trial was lower than it was in the United States initially, but the numbers did start to even out over time, and after a month, the shot's efficacy rate against severe infections was 82 percent. The figures out of Brazil show a similar trajectory, though the efficacy rate against severe infections was actually slightly higher than in the U.S. FDA just posted briefing documents for its expert panel discussing the J&J Covid shot Friday. This is the first clear breakdown I've seen of efficacy in areas w/ variant spread, but shows efficacy building over time: pic.twitter.com/YReI2QkvZa — Sarah Owermohle (@owermohle) February 24, 2021 Of course, the trial data is not a guarantee of the vaccine's effectiveness in a real-world setting, but the FDA's breakdown should still help alleviate growing concerns that the so-called South African variant, especially, can completely resist vaccinations, an outcome that would add to the challenge of slowing the pandemic going forward. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpLate night hosts laugh at Rudy Giuliani literally running from his $1.3 billion lawsuit, tie in CPACFDA confirms Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented all deaths and hospitalizations in trial

