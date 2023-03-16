Biden Administration Demands TikTok's Owners Sell Or Face Nationwide Ban

The Biden administration is reportedly demanding that TikTok be sold by its Chinese owners or risk facing a ban across the U.S.

The move is an escalation in federal officials’ efforts to address national security concerns about the social media company’s owner, ByteDance, which is headquartered in Beijing. TikTok, a popular short-form video app, is used by more than 100 million Americans, driving concerns about the company’s links in China and its handling of user data.

The development was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cited sources familiar with the matter. TikTok spokespeople confirmed the reporting to several news outlets.

TikTok is “disappointed in the outcome,” a spokesperson told NPR of the apparent ultimatum.

TikTok has been negotiating for more than two years with the Committee on Foreign Investment or CFIUS, a group made up of multiple government agencies, including the Departments of Treasury, Justice, Homeland Security, Defense and Commerce, in an effort to reach a deal that could allow TikTok to continue operations in the U.S. with stronger safeguards to protect against cybersecurity and privacy risks.

TikTok did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

