Biden administration designates Russian ship as helping to build Nord Stream 2 pipeline

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Nord Stream 2 land fall facility in Lubmin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday identified a Russian ship and a company it believes are helping to build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but the entities had already been sanctioned by the Trump administration and the project's opponents in Congress said the move would do little to halt work on it.

The State Department said in a report to Congress that the Russian ship, the Fortuna, and its owner, KVT-RUS, had been designated, a process that starts new sanctions, two congressional aides said. Both entities had been sanctioned under a different law by former President Donald Trump on his last full day in office.

