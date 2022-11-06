34

The Biden administration is encouraging Ukraine to support peace talks with Russia nearly 9 months after invasion began, WaPo reports

Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
·2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks as he and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson give a press conference on August 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Alexey Furman/Getty Images

  • The Biden administration is urging Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to signal he is open to negotiating with Russia.

  • The Washington Post reported the move is a calculation to maintain international support for Ukraine.

  • Zelenskyy has previously said Ukraine will not engage in peace talks while Putin is in power.

In an effort to bolster international support for the ongoing war, the Biden administration is urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reverse his previous stance and signal he is open to peace talks with Russia, according to reporting by The Washington Post.

The move is not intended to push Ukraine to the bargaining table, but instead to ease international fears about supporting an indefinite war, The Post reported, and is a sign of the increasingly complex foreign policy strategy being employed by the White House.

It has been more than eight months since the country was invaded and, while the Biden administration has pledged to financially support Ukraine for "as long as it takes," there has been growing tension among Washington lawmakers who feel US backing should not be "a free blank check."

"Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners," one US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Post.

While Ukraine and Russia explored a neutrality plan in the early days of the war, atrocities committed during the invasion — including the rape of civilians and torture of prisoners — have resulted in Zelenskyy's current hard-line stance against negotiation, The Post reported.

In July, the Ukrainian President vowed to fight until all Ukrainian territories are liberated from Russian occupation and in late September issued a decree that declared peace talks "impossible" while Russian leader Vladimir Putin remains in power.

Zelenskyy's public refusal to negotiate has further spurred concerns that the US is supporting a war with no end in sight. As the economic impacts of the war and fear of nuclear escalation continue to be felt in the states, bipartisan calls for diplomacy have increased, while the White House this week authorized $400 million more in military aid to be sent to Ukraine.

Representatives for the Biden administration did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia-Washington Post

    The United States is privately encouraging Ukraine to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia, the Washington Post reported, as the State Department said Moscow was escalating the war and did not seriously wish to engage in peace talks. The newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying the request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other nations. U.S. and Ukrainian officials acknowledged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's ban on talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin had generated concern in parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America, where the war's effects on costs of food and fuel are felt most sharply, the Post said.

  • U.S. privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it's open to talks -Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the discussions as saying that the request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many years to come. It said the discussions illustrated the complexity of the Biden administration’s position on Ukraine, as U.S. officials publicly vow to support Kyiv with massive sums of aid "for as long as it takes" while hoping for a resolution to the eight-month conflict that has taken a big toll on the world economy and triggered fears of nuclear war.

  • The Secret Mission to Snatch Crimea Back From Putin’s Clutches

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyUkrainian forces are working to force Russia to retreat from Kherson, a key region Russia seized in the early days of the war this year. But behind the scenes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration is plotting next steps for a takeover of Crimea, which Russia has been occupying since 2014 when Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the peninsula.The official responsible for the plan to take back Crimea and kick Russia out, Tam

  • Russia votes in favour of resolution condemning its actions in Ukraine

    Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine's Permanent Representative at the UN, has said that the amendments to the UN's resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism [Draft Resolution on Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance - ed.

  • In an effort to wean itself off Russia’s energy, the EU is running into the arms of another dictator

    The EU is promoting Azerbaijan as a “reliable" and "trustworthy" energy partner. But critics argue that the Caspian country is far from the dependable partner that the EU needs.

  • No, *I Am* Elon Musk: Verified Celebrities Take Twitter Owner’s Name in Protest

    "Is Elon Musk as worried that all his tweets are from ‘Elon Musk’ as I am?," tweeted actor Brendan Fehr

  • The story that spurred conspiracy theories about the attack on Paul Pelosi was retracted by NBC

    The report by NBC News National Correspondent Miguel Almaguer, which relied on unnamed sources, was retracted after airing on Friday's "Today" show.

  • Zeldin Blasts Hochul for Silence on Crime after Jogger Raped in Manhattan

    Lee Zeldin slammed Governor Kathy Hochul Friday for downplaying rising crime in the state, even after a woman was raped and beaten while jogging in lower Manhattan last week.

  • Lindsay Lohan Explained Why She Is A "Little Jealous" Of How Celebrities Use Social Media Now

    "None of us had a say in how to control our own narrative. There were paparazzi pictures, and then people ran with it."View Entire Post ›

  • Zelenskyy mocked Russia after attacks left 4.5 million without power, saying it shows it can't defeat Ukraine on the battlefield

    Russian strikes on Ukraine's power infrastructure have increased since Ukraine started pushing Russia back in the east.

  • India's Gujarat state suspends senior local administrator for bridge collapse

    A senior administrative official in the Indian town of Morbi has been suspended by the Gujarat state government following the collapse of a bridge that led to the death of 135 people, the chief minister's office said on Friday. The colonial-era suspension footbridge in Morbi, over the Machchhu river, was packed with sightseers around the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals when it gave way on Sunday, sending people plunging about 10 metres (33 feet) into the water. "The state government has suspended Sandeepsinh Zala, chief officer of Morbi municipality in view of the bridge collapse," Pankaj Joshi, secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, told Reuters.

  • Ex-mayor of Irkutsk assigned as new head of occupation authority in Mariupol

    The ex-mayor of the Russian city of Irkutsk, Dmitriy Berdnikov, has been appointed as the new head of the occupation authority in Mariupol, according to Mariupol mayor advisor Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram on Nov. 5. The former occupation head, collaborator Konstantin Ivashchenko, has been dismissed.

  • Elon guts Twitter, Google shutters Hangouts, and the tech layoffs continue

    Hey, all — welcome back to Week in Review, the newsletter where we sum up the most read TechCrunch stories from the past week. Want this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Mass layoffs at Twitter: It was Elon's first full week as the boss of Twitter post-$44 billion acquisition.

  • 'SNL': Joe Biden enlists star Democrats Guy Fieri, Stormy Daniels in spoof presidential address

    Ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday, "Saturday Night Live" opened with an address from a concerned President Joe Biden (James Austin Johnson).

  • Ukraine lost access to 1,300 Starlink terminals over a funding issue

    The blackout occurred amid ongoing talks between SpaceX and the Department of Defense that continue despite Elon Musk having said his company would continue to foot the bill for the country’s Starlink usage.

  • G7: Russia would face ‘severe consequences’ for any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons

    The Group of Seven (G7) warned in a statement on Friday that Russia would face “severe consequences” if it uses any chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine. The intergovernmental group of the world’s largest democratic economies said that Russia’s threatening rhetoric over using nuclear weapons is “unacceptable.” It additionally condemned a…

  • Russia, China "protecting" N. Korea at UN - U.S.

    STORY: The United States, Britain, France, Albania, Ireland and Norway requested the Security Council meet on Friday after Pyongyang fired multiple missiles."You don't get to abandon Security Council responsibilities because the DPRK might sell you weapons to fuel your war of aggression in Ukraine, or because you think they make a good regional buffer to the United States," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the council, referring to Russia and China.Russia and China are unlikely to agree to any council action over North Korea's latest missile launches, diplomats said.The council should play a constructive role rather than always stressing on pressure," China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said. "Under the current circumstances, the council should in particular strive to mitigate confrontation, ease tensions, and promote the political settlement."U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier on Friday condemned North Korea's recent missile launches.He urged Pyongyang to "immediately desist from taking any further provocative action" and take immediate steps to resume talks to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

  • Rishi Sunak hails King Charles’s ‘far-sighted’ environmental leadership ahead of Cop27

    Rishi Sunak has hailed the King’s "long-standing and far-sighted leadership" on the environment ahead of the Cop27 climate change summit.

  • Famous glaciers like Kilimanjaro and Yellowstone could disappear in decades: UNESCO

    Glaciers are key to biodiversity, which feeds the planet, and to tourism. But unchecked global warming leaves them at great risk by 2050.

  • Ukrzaliznytsia evacuated 4 million people since start of full-scale invasion

    Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's national railway operator, has evacuated 4 million people, including 1 million children, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia's board Oleksandr Kamyshin said on Nov. 4, at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to mark Railway Workers Day.