Biden administration enlists FEMA to help with surge of children at U.S.-Mexico border

  • Migrant families and unaccompanied minors take refuge at a processing center under Anzalduas International Bridge in Granjeno, Texas
  • FILE PHOTO: Migrant children from Central America play in processing center under Anzalduas International Bridge in Granjeno, Texas
1 / 2

Biden administration enlists FEMA to help with surge of children at U.S.-Mexico border

Migrant families and unaccompanied minors take refuge at a processing center under Anzalduas International Bridge in Granjeno, Texas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ted Hesson and Aram Roston
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ted Hesson and Aram Roston

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Saturday ordered an emergency agency that usually responds to floods, storms and other major disasters to help care for a growing number of migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in news release that he would deploy the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “to help receive, shelter and transport the children" over the next 90 days.

The move signals the scope of a growing humanitarian and political crisis for the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat who took office on Jan. 20. The increased arrivals come as Biden has reversed some of the restrictive policies of former President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Unaccompanied minors found crossing the border are transferred by immigration officials to another federal agency, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). But a spike in children arriving without parents or legal guardians has exceeded shelter capacity, which was previously cut by 40% to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The coronavirus-related shelter capacity restrictions were lifted on March 5, but only about 200 beds came back online last week, an administration official told reporters on Friday.

It is unclear exactly how FEMA will help, though the agency has expertise in housing and caring for those left homeless. The Homeland Security statement said FEMA would assist in looking "at every available option to quickly expand physical capacity for appropriate lodging.”

A FEMA statement added it was also working with HHS "to provide food, water and basic medical care."

Migrant children apprehended at the border are supposed to be transferred out of Border Patrol custody within 72 hours. But when shelter space is limited, they can get stuck in border detention centers for longer periods - as is happening now.

The border stations were built to house adult men for short periods and could pose a COVID-19 health risk to children and staff if they are overcrowded.

More than 3,600 migrant children were being held in U.S. border facilities as of Thursday morning, a U.S. official told Reuters, more than four times the number in late February. As of Friday, the HHS refugee office had approximately 8,800 unaccompanied children in custody.

FEMA also helped coordinate a response to an influx of unaccompanied minors in 2014, under former President Barack Obama.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson and Aram Roston; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Dan Grebler)

Recommended Stories

  • New WTO boss on U.S. ties and addressing the COVID crisis

    Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala "humbled" to be 1st woman and 1st African to head the organization, but she's focused on "many challenges" amid trade disputes and a pandemic.

  • A Comprehensive Timeline of Prince William and Prince Harry’s “Royal Feud”

    Come for the drama, stay for the fanfic.

  • Lawmakers Push Bill To Review COVID-Related Hate Crimes Faster

    Two Democratic lawmakers in the two chambers of Congress are pushing a bill that would speed up investigations of alleged hate crimes related to the pandemic. Rep. Grace Meng (D-New York) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) reintroduced the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to the House and Senate on Thursday, reports CNN. First proposed by Meng in 2020, the legislation seeks to address the recent spate of violent attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the country.

  • Why James Wiseman starting for Warriors moving forward seems likely

    James Wiseman started the Warriors' first 16 games ...

  • What Steph Curry was coaching Nico Mannion on after Warriors' loss

    After the Warriors' blowout loss in LA, Steph Curry was seen talking to the rookie point guard about a certain situation.

  • Racism claims threaten royal rift with the Commonwealth

    Relations between the Royal Family and the Commonwealth have been severely damaged following claims of racism by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Queen has been warned. Senior figures across the Commonwealth say the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple revealed that concern had been expressed by a member of the family over the colour of their as yet unborn son Archie, threatened to create an unbridgeable rift. Nowhere has the impact been felt more keenly than on the African continent, where the Duke and Duchess were greeted so enthusiastically during their tour of South Africa in 2019. Mohammed Groenewald, a Muslim community leader who showed the couple around a mosque in Cape Town, said the interview brought back unwelcome memories of “British colonial racism”, adding: “It comes out very clearly”. At one stage the Sussexes eleven aired the possibility they might make a home in Africa and the Duchess’s alleged treatment at the hands of the palace officials and members of the family has led to shock and anger. In Uganda, Nicholas Sengoba, a columnist with the Daily Monitor, said the claim of racist attitudes at the heart of the Royal family “opens our eyes further” on the merits of the Commonwealth and the “unresolved issues” relating to the abuses of colonialism. Mr Sengoba said it was not questionable whether the heads of Commonwealth countries should still be “proud to eat dinner” with members of the British royal family. In Kenya one Nairobe resident, Syliva Wangari, said she felt let down by the claims, pointing out that the country was where the young Princess Elizabeth had been visiting in 1952 when was told of the death of her father.

  • Going to college over Zoom is exhausting. It's worse in a 16-hour time difference: 'I feel like a vampire'

    Stuck overseas, thousands of students are taking classes into the wee hours of the night, desperate to keep up with their classmates.

  • Pro-Trump senator praises Capitol rioters and claims they would’ve been dangerous if BLM protesters

    ‘I’ve also been criticised because I made the comment on 6 January – I never felt threatened, because I didn’t,’ Ron Johnson says

  • French actor strips for culture during Cesar Awards ceremony

    The ceremony announcing the winners of this year’s Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, included a loud cry for culture in the age of the coronavirus, with one actor stripping naked onstage to make a statement about the continued closure of cinemas and theaters. Corinne Masiero came onstage Friday night to present the best costume award wearing a donkey suit and tampons as earrings. “Is that too trash?” Masiero asked the socially distanced audience before removing the donkey costume to reveal what looked like a blood-soaked dress and announcing “I have a last one.”

  • A woman in Texas claimed 'police brutality' when she was arrested after repeatedly refusing to wear a mask inside a bank

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott controversially rescinded the state's mask order, though businesses are still able to require customers to wear them.

  • Pfizer's CEO canceled Israel trip following accusations that his visit could illegally help 'cynical' Netanyahu win the upcoming election

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla postponed a trip to Israel after the country's top lawyer warned that his visit could be considered election interference.

  • A bride wore a floral wedding dress with a daring cutout that complemented her wife's custom green suit

    Alex wore a Watters wedding gown with a see-through cutout and floral detailing, while Paige sported a custom three-piece tuxedo.

  • Bottas leads Day 2 of F1 testing as Mercedes finds its form

    It was finally back to business as usual for Mercedes on the second day of pre-season testing on Saturday, with the Formula One team overcoming its struggles and topping the leaderboard. Valtteri Bottas found speed late in the session to finish .124 seconds ahead of AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly and .171 ahead of Aston Martin's Lance Stroll. McLaren's Lando Norris was fourth fastest with Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi, who did 124 laps, placing fifth.

  • The parallels between Prince Harry and his great-granduncle Edward VIII, who left the British throne for an American divorcée, go far beyond their wives

    Both Harry and Edward were popular princes in their youth who were known for their love of partying before they became passionate about the military.

  • Prince Charles' reputation has taken a major hit, but refusing to take Harry's calls is far from the future king's first mistake

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey his father stopped taking his calls before he and Meghan Markle announced their step back from the royal family.

  • Britain is legitimate owner of Parthenon marbles, UK's Johnson tells Greece

    Britain is the legitimate owner of the Parthenon marbles, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Greek newspaper, rebuffing Greece's permanent request for the return of the 2,500-year-old sculptures. Since independence in 1832, Greece has repeatedly called for the repatriation of the treasures - known in Britain as the Elgin Marbles - that British diplomat Lord Elgin removed from the Parthenon temple in Athens in the early 19th century, when Greece was under Ottoman rule. But the British Museum in London has refused to return the sculptures, roughly half of a 160-meter (525-foot) frieze which adorned the 5th century BC monument, saying they were acquired by Elgin under a legal contract with the Ottoman Empire and are part of everyone's "shared heritage".

  • Mysterious attacks on at least a dozen tankers carrying Iranian oil are reportedly due to covert Israeli operations

    The Trump admin. tacitly supported the Israeli operations, the report said, and the US does not appear to be doing anything to prevent it.

  • Doses of Russia's Sputnik V, made in Italy, to go on sale no sooner than late 2021: TASS

    Doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 produced in Italy by Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne Pharma & Biotech will not be available on the market until at least late 2021, the TASS news agency reported on Friday. Moscow's RDIF sovereign wealth fund signed an agreement with Adienne earlier this week that will need approval from Italian regulators before production can be launched. It said it had also struck deals with production facilities in Spain, France and Germany.

  • Critics call Sen. Ron Johnson's insurrection comments racist

    Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is being called racist for an interview in which the white Republican said he wasn't worried about the predominantly white supporters of President Donald Trump during the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, but that he might have been if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters. In an interview Thursday with syndicated radio host Joe Pagliarulo, Johnson said of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory: “I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned." “Now, had the tables been turned, and Joe — this is going to get me in trouble — had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa, I might have been a little concerned,” Johnson said, referring to far-left-leaning protesters known as anti-fascists who resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations and other events.

  • Tucker Carlson mocked 'woke generals' in the Pentagon after receiving criticism over sexist military comments

    Tucker Carlson issued his latest attack on the Pentagon on Friday after he was criticized over comments he made about women in the military.