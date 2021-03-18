Biden administration finalizing plans to share Covid vaccine doses with Mexico and Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Quint Forgey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Biden administration is finalizing plans to share the U.S. supply of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine with the governments of Canada and Mexico, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Thursday.

During a March 1 bilateral meeting, President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador discussed the possibility that the U.S. would send Mexico surplus doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The topic of Mexico ramping up its law enforcement presence at the U.S. southern border also came up, according to an individual close to the Mexican president and a senior U.S. administration official.

The Biden administration made some references to the conversation in the hours following the official meeting. But Psaki said definitively that same day that Biden would not consider Mexico's public request that the U.S. government share its surplus coronavirus vaccine, because vaccianting Americans is a priority.

Psaki said Thursday that White House is now "assessing how we can loan doses" to the two countries bordering the U.S. "It's not fully finalized yet. But that is our aim and what we're working toward."

The administration is aiming to ship 2.5 million shots to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada out of its 7 million "releasable doses," she added.

The Food and Drug Administration has thus far authorized emergency use of three separate vaccines for Americans — from drugmakers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — but AstraZeneca has not yet filed for review. Once considered the frontrunner in the vaccine race, with promises that it could have doses available by October 2020, AstraZeneca soon hit roadblocks with safety concerns halting trials and then confusion over optimal doses slowing the rollout.

The company's vaccine rollout has also stumbled as European countries that approved the shot earlier this year have pulled back recommendations, citing worry over blood clots. While the European Medicines Agency said Thursday that it still believes the shot is safe and effective, confidence was shaken throughout the bloc.

Still, as AstraZeneca's FDA review process continues, Psaki said the administration has been "taking action ... to get ready to get those vaccines to the American people if they are approved." The company could file for emergency authorization by April.

A senior administration official told POLITICO earlier this week that "we continue to evaluate" the vaccine's safety data and that sending doses to other countries is balanced against making sure there are enough vaccines for broad access in the U.S. this summer.

The Trump administration ordered 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in May 2020, making it the largest vaccine order by far at the time. But Pfizer and Moderna soon outpaced the British drugmaker, leading the government to expand its order with those companies. Biden has since secured 300 million doses apiece from Pfizer and Moderna.

The administration's vaccine-sharing plan was first reported by Reuters.

Erin Banco, Anita Kumar and Sarah Owermohle contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • How is the AstraZeneca vaccine different, and is it safe? Yahoo News explains.

    AstraZeneca has not yet filed for authorization in the U.S.; recent reports suggest it could do so by the end of March. But what is the vaccine? And what is the controversy surrounding it in Europe? Yahoo News explains.

  • Biden orders U.S. flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Atlanta victims

    The presidential proclamation comes amid an escalating controversy over local law enforcement’s comments about the alleged shooter’s potential motivation.

  • Chip Roy Pushes Back after Dems Accuse Him of Glorifying Violence: ‘No Apologies’

    Representative Chip Roy (R., Texas) is defending the opening statement he delivered at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on violence and discrimination against Asian-Americans on Thursday, after drawing criticism from Democratic lawmakers and liberal outlets for asserting that criminals should face harsh penalties. “Apparently some folks are freaking out that I used an old expression about finding all the rope in Texas and a tall oak tree about carrying out justice against bad guys. I meant it,” Roy said in a subsequent statement, obtained by National Review. “We need more justice and less thought policing. We need to stop evil doers, such as those who carried out the attack in Atlanta this week, or cartels abusing little children, or those who kill our cops on the streets,” he continued. “We should restore order by tamping out evil actors, not turn America into an authoritarian state like the Chinese Communists who seek to destroy us. No apologies.” During the hearing, Roy – the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary — condemned the recent Atlanta shootings that killed six Asian women and eight people total, saying that “the victims of race-based violence and their families deserve justice.” Suspect Robert Aaron Long, who took “full responsibility” for the heinous deeds told police that he was not racially motivated, but rather lashed out in response to a “sex addiction.” Roy then pivoted, warning his colleagues and hearing participants that “my concern about this hearing is that it seems to want to venture into the policing of rhetoric in a free society, free speech — and away from the rule of law and taking out bad guys.” “We believe in justice. There’s an old saying in Texas about ‘find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree.’ You know, we take justice very seriously. And we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys. That’s what we believe,” Roy continued, referencing the lyrics of a Toby Keith song. While some have argued that increasing incidents of anti-Asian hate crimes stem principally from anti-Chinese rhetoric over COVID-19, Roy pushed back on the assertion. “Now we’re talking about whether talking about China, the ‘ChiComs,’ the Chinese Communist Party, whatever phrasing we want to use, and if some people are saying, ‘hey, we think those guys are the bad guys,’ for whatever reason . . . I’m not going to be ashamed of saying that I oppose the ChiComs. I oppose the Chinese Communist Party,” Roy said. “When we say things like that and we’re talking about that, we shouldn’t be worried about having a committee of members of Congress policing our rhetoric because some evil-doers go engage in some evil activity, as occurred in Atlanta, Georgia,” he added. “Because when we start policing free speech we’re doing the very thing that we’re condemning when we condemn what the Chinese Communist Party does to their country.” Roy’s comments drew an immediate rebuke from Judiciary chairman Steve Cohen (D., Tenn.), who remarked that “the incidents I mentioned in my opening statement — being spat at, slapped in the face, lit on fire, slashed with a box cutter, and shoved violently to the ground, as the video showed — that’s not speech.” Later in the hearing, Representative Grace Meng (D., N.Y.) also pushed back. “Your president and your party and your colleagues can talk about issues with any other country that you want, but you don’t have to do it by putting a bullseye on the back of Asian-Americans across this country, on our grandparents, on our kids,” she said to Roy, fighting back tears. “This hearing was to address the hurt and pain of our community and to find solutions, and we will not let you take our voice away from us.” The Daily Beast also criticized Roy for his Texas line with a piece titled “GOP Rep. Extols Lynchings During Hearing on Anti-Asian American Violence,” and accused him of “deploying some whataboutist logic.” Citing the alleged rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that NYPD officers should be empowered to visit New Yorkers at their homes to deliver “warnings” if they are reported for “harmful” behavior. “Even if something is not a criminal case, a perpetrator being confronted by the city, whether it’s NYPD or another agency, and being told that what they’ve done was very hurtful to another person—and could, if ever repeated, lead to criminal charges—that’s another important piece of the puzzle,” de Blasio said at a press conference. When asked by Wall Street Journal reporter Katie Hogan how that process would work, de Blasio answered that the NYPD is already trained to deal with these types of incidents. “The NYPD is a great example: one of the things officers are trained to do is to give warnings,” de Blasio said. “If someone has done something wrong, but not rising to a criminal level, it’s perfectly appropriate for an NYPD officer to talk to them to say, ‘that was not appropriate, and if you did that on a higher level, that would be a crime.’ I think that has an educating impact on people.”

  • 'They’re coming to our rescue': Ontario premier responds to the U.S. sending Canada COVID-19 vaccines

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to reports that the U.S. will be sending COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada.

  • Letters to the Editor: Mitch McConnell's obstruction is a gift to America's adversaries

    The Senate minority leader is being much more than a bully by threatening to create a "scorched earth" Senate if the Democrats change the filibuster.

  • Mexico to tighten borders against COVID-19 as U.S. offers vaccine help

    Mexico's government said on Thursday it would apply travel curbs on its southern border with Guatemala to help contain the spread of COVID-19 as officials said the Biden administration planned to loan Mexico vaccines to fight the pandemic. The foreign ministry's announcement that Mexico would restrict movement on its border with Guatemala comes just as the country plans to step up enforcement efforts in the area against illegal immigration, according to a Reuters report. President Joe Biden is under increasing pressure to reduce a recent surge in migrants from Central America reaching the U.S. border while Mexico has been pressing the U.S. government for a loan of vaccines to help its drive to tackle COVID-19.

  • GOP senators demand oversight hearing into Obama FTC’s deal with Google

    Their request comes after reporting by POLITICO showed the FTC declined to act despite evidence of potential legal violations that came to light in the agency’s investigation into the search giant.

  • 'We will not let you take our voice from us': Rep. Meng responds to Republicans at hearing on anti-Asian discrimination

    "Our community is bleeding. We are in pain. And for the last year, we've been screaming out for help," Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., said.

  • Atlanta mayor: Asian spa shootings ‘a crime against us all’

    President Joe Biden is expected to address the tragedy publicly on Wednesday.

  • 10th juror seated at Minneapolis ex-police officer's trial in George Floyd's death

    A 10th juror was seated on Thursday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges over his arrest of George Floyd, a process that was complicated by the city's announcement of a $27 million settlement with Floyd's family. The woman was questioned for an hour by Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, Chauvin's lead lawyer and a lawyer working for the Minnesota district attorney's office to assess her impartiality during a process known as voir dire. The woman, as with virtually all potential jurors screened, told the court she had seen some of the video showing Chauvin, who is white, with his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes as Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, begs for his life.

  • Should We Cancel Spring Break This Year? While Some Texas Colleges Operate as Normal, Others Spread Out Free Days and Boost On-Campus Activities to Discourage Travel

    This article is published in partnership with TexasTribune.org. As many Texas universities take the extraordinary step of canceling or significantly reducing spring break during the pandemic, some schools are hosting on-campus events and continuing the weeklong break in March despite concerns about college students using the time to travel and infect others. In the early […]

  • The GOP's Political Nightmare: Running Against a Recovery

    The Democrats just passed a massive spending bill with no GOP support. So why are Republicans talking about Dr. Seuss and the border?

  • Q: Into The Storm exposes the sinister banality at the root of QAnon movement

    Three years ago, when director Cullen Hoback (Terms And Conditions May Apply) started filming his six-part HBO docuseries, Q: Into The Storm, most Americans still had the luxury of dismissing QAnon as a fringe movement. Self-described followers of “Q” would turn up at former President Donald Trump’s rallies wearing T-shirts with a blocky “Q” emblem and waving signs promoting debunked conspiracy theories. They were kooks, and few people took them seriously. Trump himself wasn’t asked about QAnon until 2020, and he had only nice things to say. Now, at least two one-time supporters of Q—Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert—are members of Congress. QAnon has infiltrated the mainstream.

  • U.S. to send millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico

    The U.S. will send around 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Canada, and 2.5 million to Mexico, Reuters reports.Why it matters: This is the first time President Biden has agreed to share doses purchased by the U.S. with other countries.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe U.S. has come under increasing pressure for refusing to export doses, including the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not yet been approved in the U.S. and is not expected to play a major role in the U.S. vaccine rollout.Details: The deal comes in the form of a loan, with the U.S. sending doses to Canada and Mexico now with the expectation that they will return doses to the U.S. later this year.Canada and Mexico have lagged far behind the U.S. in terms of vaccinations. Both countries lack domestic production capacity, so they're reliant on imports that have been slow to arrive.Between the lines: The White House has declined to say how many of the 300 million AstraZeneca doses the U.S. has purchased have already been supplied. The New York Times reported that around 30 million doses were sitting at a facility in Ohio.The latest: The European Medicines Agency on Thursday confirmed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is "safe and effective," advising the EU countries that had temporarily blocked it due to blood clot fears to resume distribution.The big picture: The U.S. has produced 27% of the vaccines manufactured anywhere in the world to date, second only to China, according to data from Airfinity.But while China has exported around 60% of the vaccines it has produced — in part due to a low sense of urgency in China, where the virus is largely under control — the U.S. has exported 0% as Biden focuses on ensuring that all Americans who want a vaccine can get one as quickly as possible.Canada, for example, is importing Moderna doses from Europe because all production in the U.S. is staying in the country.What's next: Countries around the world will continue to push for access to the vaccines the U.S. is producing, including some of the 1.3 billion doses purchased by the U.S. government, particularly after Thursday's announcement set a precedent for dose sharing. The question is when the Biden administration will feel secure enough in its supply to start to allow doses to leave the country.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Warnock: GOP voting restrictions resurrect ‘Jim Crow era’

    Sen. Raphael Warnock, whose election as Georgia’s first Black senator gave control of the chamber to Democrats, used his first floor speech on Capitol Hill to blast a wave of Republican-backed measures that would make it harder to cast ballots in states around the country. Warnock noted Georgia’s and the country’s history of allowing voter suppression against minorities and the poor, and he warned that some Republican lawmakers are trying to reopen those chapters with “draconian” restrictions he cast as a reaction against Democratic victories like his. “We are witnessing right now a massive and unabashed assault on voting rights and voter access unlike anything we have seen since the Jim Crow era,” Warnock said Wednesday.

  • Senate to introduce comprehensive voting reform, anti-corruption bill

    In a long-shot bid to enact voting reform on a federal level, Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For the People Act, a comprehensive voting reform and anti-corruption bill. Why it matters: In the aftermath of the 2020 election, states across the U.S. are considering voting restrictions, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) will hold a press conference Thursday to announce the S1 legislation.The state of play: The House passed the companion bill For the People Act (H.R. 1) on March 4. The Senate proposal looks virtually similar and would include:The bill would allow universal same-day voting registration and automatic registration for Americans age 18 and up.It would also prohibit the purging of voter rolls and allow every voter to cast votes by mail.It would also provide at least 15 days of early voting to Americans nationwide.The bill will also offer campaign finance reform, and would require super PACs and issue advocacy groups to disclose donors contributing more than $10,000.The bill's ethics components would require the president and vice president to publicly disclose their tax returns.It will also prohibit members of Congress from serving on the boards of for-profit entities.What’s next: The Senate Rules Committee will hold a hearing on March 24. If the vote comes to the floor, the Senate will need to pass the bill with 60 votes which seems increasingly unlikely with the growing partisan divide in Congress.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. Senate Democrats introduce sweeping election reform bill facing steep odds

    U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday introduced a sweeping election reform bill, a top priority for the party that cleared the House of Representatives earlier this month but faces steep odds in the upper chamber. Like the House version, the Senate's For the People Act would update voting procedures and require states to turn over the task of redrawing congressional districts to independent commissions. Democratic President Joe Biden has said he would sign the bill into law if it passes Congress, but it faces Republican opposition in the 50-50 Senate, where most measures need 60 votes to pass.

  • Push to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 as states ease restrictions and variants spread

    Health experts worry having fewer coronavirus restrictions in place nationwide could make it easier for variants to spread and possibly cause another surge. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports, and Dr. David Hirschwerk, an attending infectious disease specialist at Northwell Health, joined CBSN to discuss the latest.

  • Court reinstates guilty verdicts against Flynn partner over Turkey lobbying

    Judge erred by tossing out jury's conclusion that Trump transition adviser Bijan Rafiekian evaded lobbying laws, appeals court rules.

  • Russia warns it will 'have to react' if Bosnia moves to join NATO

    Russia will react if Bosnia takes steps towards joining NATO because Moscow would perceive this as a hostile act, the Russian embassy in Bosnia said in a statement on Thursday. Bosnia has long proclaimed integration with NATO and the European Union as strategic goals.