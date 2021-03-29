Biden Administration to Investigate Trump-Era Attacks on Science

US President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on December 7, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lisa Friedman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Biden administration will investigate Trump-era political interference in science across the government, the first step in what White House officials described as a sweeping effort to rebuild a demoralized federal workforce and prevent future abuses.

In a letter to the leaders of all federal agencies, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy announced Monday the formation of a task force aimed at identifying past tampering in scientific decisions. It will review the effectiveness of policies that were supposed to protect the science that informs policy decisions from inappropriate political influence and develop policies for the future.

“We know that there were blatant attempts to distort, to cherry pick and disregard science — we saw that across multiple agencies,” Jane Lubchenco, the new deputy director for climate and the environment at the White House science office, said in an interview. The Biden administration, she said, is “ushering in a new era.”

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Kelvin K. Droegemeier, who led the White House science office during the Trump administration, declined to comment on the Biden administration’s plans when reached through a former aide.

Former President Donald Trump’s disregard for science was regularly on display in his various efforts to belittle masks, dismiss the need for social distancing and declare cold snaps to be evidence against global warming. Behind the scenes, federal scientists said Trump and his top political officials also routinely sidelined researchers who worked on issues the administration disliked, like climate change; disregarded studies that identified serious health risks from certain chemicals; and meddled in scientific decision-making, particularly around the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alondra Nelson, deputy director for science and society at the White House science office, said that scientists across the government would review “Trump-era policies that eschewed science for politics” and develop new safeguards.

While the review may uncover or substantiate more instances of political tampering in science, White House officials acknowledged that there are few avenues for holding Trump administration officials to account for past actions. They also said that was not the point.

“The goal won’t be to look backward,” Nelson said. “The goal will be to try to implement practices and policies that prevent anything that might be uncovered from happening again.”

She and Lubchenco said it remained unclear whether the office would develop one new governmentwide scientific integrity policy or move to strengthen rules at individual agencies around things like improving transparency or prohibiting abuses like suppression and distortion of findings.

“Citizens need to trust the information from the federal government,” Lubchenco said.

The move follows a plan already underway at the Environmental Protection Agency to create a public accounting of decisions in which politics undermined science.

Mandy Gunasekara, who served as chief of staff at the EPA under the Trump administration, maintained that all the agency’s decisions were rooted in scientific advice from career staff and criticized the effort as an attempt to delegitimize work done over the past four years.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Insurrection fundraiser: Capitol riot extremists, Trump supporters raise money for lawyer bills online

    Extremists in the Capitol riot Jan. 6 have bounced around sites to raise funds for legal bills, creating a game of cat-and-mouse with tech companies.

  • White House launches science review after claims of political interference under Trump

    The Biden White House is launching a review of scientific integrity policies across the federal government, following reports of political interference with research during the Trump administration. Why it matters: The review, to be conducted by the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), could result in an expansion of policies across the government aimed at insulating scientific research and communication from political meddling.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The details: The OSTP sent a memo announcing the review to a wide range of federal agencies on Monday, including the National Science Foundation, Commerce Department and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Agencies have until April 2 to nominate a representative to sit on a panel that will review scientific integrity policies, including by looking at examples of how scientific research was interfered with under the Trump administration. Between the lines: Jane Lubchenco, a noted marine scientist and deputy director of OSTP for climate and the environment, is helping to lead the effort. She shaped the creation of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) scientific integrity policy as the head of that agency during the Obama administration. Of note: An investigation determined last year that agency and Commerce Department leadership broke the policy by forcing NOAA, which includes the National Weather Service, to back then-President Trump's inaccurate statements claiming that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama — which became known as "Sharpiegate."What they're saying: Lubchenco told Axios the review, which was first reported by the New York Times, is more forward-looking than an investigation of what happened under Trump. "In this task force we plan to learn from the past so we can improve the future," she said. "That does mean understanding the vulnerabilities," including opportunities to misuse or cherrypick research results. "The public should be able to trust that the information and the services provided by the government are based on the best available science and that the science has not been manipulated for political gain," she said.OSTP spokesperson Julia Krieger said in an emailed statement that the task force "will be taking a whole-of-government" review of science across federal agencies, "in part by examining practices that were antithetical to that mission over the last four years — including Trump-era policies that eschewed scientific integrity in favor of politics." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Was it the right choice to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline?

    Environmentalists and Native American groups celebrated Biden's choice to cancel the controversial pipeline, but critics say the economy will suffer.

  • Biden task force to probe science manipulation under Trump

    In a letter to federal agencies, the panel aims to “prevent improper political interference in the conduct of scientific research."

  • Florida Republicans consider ban on giving voters water

    Similar to a provision in Georgia's new election law, it's one of a number of proposals moving through the state's GOP-controlled Legislature.

  • Biden to explain funding of $3 trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday -White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden will outline how he would pay for his $3 trillion to $4 trillion plan to tackle America's infrastructure needs on Wednesday, the White House confirmed on Monday, a proposal likely to include tax increases first laid out on the campaign trail. Biden will lay out the plan, which is aimed at rebuilding roads and bridges as well as tackling climate change and domestic policy issues like income equality, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "The president has a plan to fix the infrastructure of our country ... and he has a plan to pay for it," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

  • Capitol riot suspect wore 'I Was There' shirt when arrested

    Garret Miller didn't speak to the law enforcement officers who arrested him on charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but the T-shirt he was wearing at his Dallas home that day sent a clear and possibly incriminating message. Miller's shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump, and it said “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021,” federal prosecutors noted in a court filing Monday. Prosecutors are urging a judge to keep Miller jailed while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riots in the nation's capital.

  • Twitter-less, Donald Trump finds it's harder to get message out

    Former President Donald Trump likes press releases but public relations specialists and political strategists say they are no substitute for Twitter.

  • Dan Campbell touts Detroit Lions' patchwork approach to free agency: 'It gives us options'

    Eight of the Detroit Lions' nine free agent additions signed 1-year deals and none received more than $5M guaranteed. What's that mean for the future?

  • Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before U.S. lifts sanctions - state TV

    Iran will not stop its 20% uranium enrichment before the United States lifts all sanctions, Iranian state TV quoted an unnamed official as saying on Tuesday, after a U.S. media report said Washington would offer a new proposal to jump-start talks. The Biden administration has been seeking to engage Iran in talks about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The agreement removed economic sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon - an ambition Tehran denies.

  • Biden pleads with governors to reinstate mask mandates as COVID-19 infections rise and CDC director says she's 'scared' by spread

    "Mask up, mask up. It's a patriotic duty. It's the only way we ever get back to normal," President Joe Biden said.

  • ‘Honey, I forgot to duck’: the attempt to assassinate Ronald Reagan, 40 years on

    The Republican narrowly escaped becoming the fifth US president to be assassinated – and there’s been no closer call since US President Ronald Reagan winces and raises his left arm as he is shot outside the Washington Hilton on 30 March 1981. Photograph: Ron Edmonds/AP Few guests at the Washington Hilton, a vast hotel rendered in curving Brutalist concrete, notice the simple plaque tucked away near a lower entrance designed for VIPs. It marks the spot where, 40 years ago today, President Ronald Reagan was shot and injured when would-be assassin John Hinckley fired six bullets in two seconds. White House press secretary James Brady, police officer Thomas Delahanty and secret service agent Tim McCarthy were also hit. Reagan narrowly escaped becoming the fifth US president to be assassinated that day and there has been no closer call since. Brady suffered a serious head wound that left him partially paralysed for life and became a prominent activist for gun control – an issue that continues to haunt America today. David Prosperi was assistant press secretary to the president and at the hotel to manage the White House press pool that follows the commander-in-chief wherever he goes. Just after noon, he recalled, Reagan addressed a union meeting in the ballroom, which is known for hosting the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner. After the speech, the reporters were mingling with the public – including Hinckley – behind a rope line, waiting for Reagan to emerge. “I heard a pop and it sounded like someone had popped a balloon and then there was a very short lull, followed by five more pops, and I knew then that someone was firing a weapon,” Prosperi, 67, said by phone from his home in Chicago. “So instinctively I ducked down and I pulled [journalist] Judy Woodruff down with me. The next thing I know, the motorcade is racing right past me on my right and, as the last car passes by at a high rate of speed, I stand up and I see the situation in front of me. Secret service agents and police officers swarm a gunman, hidden from view, after he attempted an assassination on President Ronald Reagan on 30 March 1981. Photograph: Ron Edmonds/AP “I see there’s a Washington police officer, Thomas Delahanty, lying on the ground; he was shot. Tim McCarthy, who was a secret service agent and a member of the president’s protective detail, was shot. Then being pressed against the wall by the secret service is John Hinckley. The irony of the situation is that the secret service are protecting John Hinckley: there’s an agent that actually has his weapon drawn and facing out toward the crowd protecting the alleged assassin. “And then finally there was Jim Brady lying face down on the ground with a bullet wound in his head. Rick Ahearn, the lead advance man for this visit, was kneeling next to Jim Brady and he’s holding a handkerchief to Jim’s head, trying to staunch the bleeding. Rick yelled at me, ‘Do you have a handkerchief?’ because of the blood. I had a handkerchief that my grandmother had given me so I threw it at Rick and then I ran inside the hotel because I felt I needed to call the White House.” The mobile phone was still in its infancy and Prosperi did not own one. To his dismay, the bank of pay phones at the hotel were all in use by callers probably unaware of the unfolding drama. He managed to find one that operated by credit card, so duly used his personal credit card and alerted the White House press office. “From my understanding, that’s how the White House found out that the president had been shot, because the secret service at that time hadn’t yet determined that the president had been hit.” Rick Ahearn, who was a member of White House advance staff, said: “I saw Jim Brady, who was a good friend of mine, go down like a sack of potatoes. I remember vividly he was carrying a paper pad in his left hand and a pen in his right hand or vice versa and he just went face down. He made no attempt to break his fall. He was obviously wounded.“When I ran over to him and knelt down next to him, he was face down on the sidewalk next to a grate and he was trying to get up. He was trying to speak and, as he turned his head, I could see that the bullet had entered his left forehead and pretty much devastated his head, so I immediately pulled out my pocket handkerchief and tried to staunch the bleeding and hold his head together.“I remember just shouting, ‘Does anybody have a handkerchief please?’ because there were no medics and no ambulance in the area. Dave Prosperi stepped up and just silently handed me a handkerchief and I thanked him profusely.” Prosperi faced the unenviable task of facing reporters at the hotel thirsty for answers. “They were all being held back by the rope line and by the police and secret service and everybody was yelling and asking what was going on. ‘Has the president been shot?’ My response was, ‘The president was shot at. I can’t confirm that he was shot.’” If the crime had happened today, he noted, “there would have been imagery on every social media platform in seconds. It’s a totally different world.” A secret service agent, left, draws his gun after an assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan left White House press secretary James Brady, police officer Thomas Delahanty, and secret service agent Tim McCarthy injured. Photograph: REUTERS There was similar commotion when Prosperi got back to the White House, two miles way. “There was a lot of mayhem in the press room, people scrambling around, demanding information and there was a good attempt by the White House to try and manage what would happen but there hadn’t been any time to do any kind of crisis communications planning. “The administration was 69 days old and crisis communications didn’t have perhaps as high a priority as it does today in any political or business environment.” The last of the bullets had ricocheted off the presidential limousine, hit Reagan under the left arm, penetrated his lung and lodged an inch from his heart. He was taken to hospital where on arrival he quipped to his wife, Nancy, “I’m sorry, honey, I forgot to duck”, then put doctors at ease in the operating room by joking: “I hope you’re all Republicans.” Surgeon Joseph Giordano, a liberal Democrat, replied: “Today, we’re all Republicans.” Such displays of wit and courage under fire helped humanise Reagan and deliver a political boost that shaped his presidency. Prosperi, who retired from financial services communications last year, reflected: “His personal style of leadership endeared him to people on both sides of the aisle not only in Congress, but around the country and I saw that from travelling with him for over a year. “Did the attempted assassination add to that? Absolutely, and I think the president and his team were smart enough to realise that here was an opportunity for his brand to demonstrate leadership and put forth ideas that he always believed in but now would perhaps have a greater chance of enacting because of his popularity.” John Hinckley, left, is escorted by police on 30 March 1981 after shooting and seriously injuring Ronald Reagan. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images After Hinckley’s arrest, it emerged that the 25-year-old was suffering from acute psychosis and wanted to impress Hollywood actor Jodie Foster, having become obsessed by her in the 1976 film Taxi Driver. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Hinckley was released from a mental hospital in 2016 and moved to his mother’s home in Williamsburg, Virginia. Last year a judge ruled that he can publicly display his writings, artwork and music. James “the Bear” Brady spent 239 days in hospital. Although he never returned to his position as White House press secretary, he kept the title for the remainder of Reagan’s presidency. When he died in 2014, a medical examiner ruled it a homicide resulting from the injury that he suffered on 30 March 1981. Prosperi went to visit Brady in hospital a couple of days after the shooting. “What impressed me so much was Jim’s spirit and demeanor and the fact that he was talking about things and remembering things that I didn’t even remember. I remember walking out of the room and saying, ‘I just can’t believe how strong he is’. “Jim was a tough, resilient man and a lesser person would have let that fateful event overtake him. He just pushed forward and he and [his wife] Sarah became very powerful anti-gun activists and they had the respect of a lot of people around the country. James Brady, former White House press secretary, shown with his wife, Sarah, on 16 June 2009, became a gun control activist after the assassination attempt. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images “I believe to this day that, if not for the assassination attempt, Jim Brady probably would have been one of the best ever White House press secretaries. He had a way of dealing with the media. He had a good sense of humour. Back then he understood how to get the president’s messages out and I just think it was a tragedy that he wasn’t given a chance to really demonstrate his full capabilities.” Hinckley had bought the revolver used in the shooting at a pawn shop in Dallas despite the fact that he was under psychiatric care and had been arrested on weapons charges four days earlier. His attempt on Reagan’s life came just three months after the murder of John Lennon in New York and put gun control back in the political spotlight. James and Sarah Brady worked on what would become known as the Brady Bill, which included background checks and waiting periods for people attempting to buy a gun. It passed with bipartisan support in 1993. But some key elements of the law have since been stripped away under lobbying pressure from the National Rifle Association, which proved a close ally of Donald Trump. Brady’s legacy also lives on in Brady, a gun violence prevention group, and at the White House. Every time George W Bush, Barack Obama, Trump or various press secretaries speak from the famed podium in the West Wing, they do so in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room. “I think it’s a great way to honour a great American,” Prosperi said. Ahearn, 71, who has worked for six US presidents, said the incident did not change his own mind on gun control. “I think that we have ample gun laws on the books right now and, if we enforce those more stringently, there’d be less guns in the hands of people that shouldn’t have them.” The political consultant based in Alexandria, Virginia, also disagrees with the decision to release Hinckley. “I opposed it vigorously,” he said. “Every time it came up and anybody who would ask me the question, I would say that he delivered a life sentence to James Brady. The day that Jim Brady can rise up out of his wheelchair and walk unaided without crutches and without the constant pain that he suffered every day is the day I would consider releasing John Hinckley. “He continues to be a threat to current and future protectees of the US secret service and he should not have been released. He came within a hair’s breadth, less than an inch, of killing the president of the United States, the leader of the free world, and for him to be walking around as a free man now – although the secret service still has to keep an eye on him – is outrageous to me as an American. It’s a disgrace, in my opinion.”

  • Houston fends off furious Oregon State rally to punch Final Four ticket

    Oregon State's Cinderella run met its end on Monday.

  • Biden administration threatens tariffs on UK goods in 'tech tax' row

    Ceramics, make-up and furniture could be hit amid a row over a new UK tax on tech firms.

  • Some Elephants in Africa Are Just a Step From Extinction

    While some African elephants parade across the savanna and thrill tourists on safari, others are more discreet. They stay hidden in the forests, eating fruit. “You feel pretty lucky when you catch sight of them,” said Kathleen Gobush, a Seattle-based conservation biologist and member of the African Elephant Specialist Group within the International Union for Conservation of Nature, or IUCN. The threat of extinction has diminished the odds of spotting one of these wood-dwelling elephants in recent decades, according to a new IUCN Red List assessment of African elephants released Thursday. The Red List categorizes species by their risk of forever vanishing from the world. The new assessment is the first in which the conservation union treats Africa’s forest and savanna elephants as two species instead of one. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Both are in bad shape. The last time the group assessed African elephants, in 2008, it listed them as vulnerable. Now it says savanna elephants are endangered, one category worse. The shy forest elephants have lost nearly nine-tenths of their number in a generation and are now critically endangered — just one step from extinction in the wild. Led by Gobush, the assessment team gathered data from 495 sites across Africa. A statistical model let them use the elephant numbers from each site to see broader trends for both species. “We essentially looked at data from as far back as possible,” Gobush said. The IUCN aims for three generations of data to get a full picture of an animal’s well-being. But for the long-lived elephants, that’s a challenge. The average savanna elephant mother gives birth at 25 years; forest elephant moms are 31 on average. Because the earliest surveys researchers could find were from the 1960s and 1970s, they could peer back only two generations for savanna elephants, and a single generation for forest elephants. Even during those few decades, the changes were drastic. The population of savanna elephants has fallen at least 60%, the team found. Forest elephants have declined by more than 86%. “That is alarming,” said Ben Okita, a Nairobi-based conservation biologist with Save the Elephants. Okita is co-chair of the conservation union’s African Elephant Specialist Group but did not work on the new assessment. Okita said that considering the two elephant species separately was helping to reveal just how bad things are, especially for the forest elephant. “The forest elephants, in most cases, have been largely ignored,” he said. Grouping the two elephants together probably masked just how bad things were for the forest elephant, he said. The IUCN made the change because in recent years, “It’s become clear that genetically these two species are different,” Okita said. The final piece of evidence for the conservation union was a 2019 study it commissioned that showed the two elephants only rarely reproduce with each other. Alfred Roca, a geneticist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, said the IUCN’s recognition of two African elephant species was a little tardy. More than two decades ago, a study of 295 skulls in museums found “enormous differences” between the two types of elephants, he said. In life, forest elephants have smaller bodies, rounder ears and straighter tusks than savanna elephants. Genetically, “The separation between them is probably greater than the separation between lions and tigers,” Roca said. Still, he said: “It’s never too late. I’m delighted that they’ve done this, because it really highlights the terrible situation that the forest elephant is in.” It will be especially hard for forest elephants to bounce back, Roca added, because of how long they wait to reproduce — six years longer than the savanna elephants. The IUCN assessment also found that 70% of forest elephants might live outside protected areas, leaving them especially vulnerable to ivory poachers. Elephants being killed for their ivory tusks isn’t a new problem, and neither is the habitat loss they face. “It’s the same two main threats that have afflicted the animals forever,” Gobush said. Poaching comes in waves, she added; it was especially severe in the 1980s and reached another peak in 2011. Where elephants disappear, they leave a big gap — not just physically, but also in the work they do. Some tree species depend entirely on forest elephants to eat their fruits, swallow their large seeds and deposit them elsewhere in a pile of dung. As they knock down trees and chew up huge amounts of plant material, both forest and savanna elephants change their environments in ways that create new habitat for other species. “Both of them really could be considered gardeners tending to the vegetation, more than probably any other animal,” Gobush said. “We just can’t afford to lose them, really.” But there is some good news. Savanna elephants are “thriving,” Okita said, in the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area, which overlaps five countries in southern Africa. In some parts of Gabon and the Republic of Congo, forest elephant populations have stabilized or even grown. Where people are protecting elephants against poachers and planning land use carefully, Okita said, there has been progress. He wonders, though, whether reversing the African elephants’ decline will require not just policy, but also reaching people on a personal level and making them feel the urgency. “At the moment we are getting to the minds of the people,” Okita said. “But we need to get to the hearts.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Hue Jackson writing book on time with Cleveland Browns: 'I was lied to by ownership'

    "I think I became the fall guy because that was the narrative."

  • Baylor's Kim Mulkey has wild March Madness take: 'Forget the COVID tests' at Final Four

    Mulkey offered up the novel opinion after Baylor lost to UConn in the Elite Eight.

  • Japan asks Taiwan manufacturers to cooperate in chip production

    Japan has asked some Taiwanese manufacturers to cooperate in alternative production of semiconductors, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said on Tuesday, after a chip plant owned by Renesas Electronic Corp was hit by a fire this month. "We are in communication with several manufacturing equipment makers (in Taiwan) to speed up procurement," Kajiyama told reporters after the cabinet meeting. "The ministry will also work together for a swift recovery by using all possible means," he added.

  • COVID-19 vaccine push a 'light at the end of the tunnel,' boosting dinner reservations: OpenTable

    The restaurant industry may be rebounding as diners return, but there are some trends that are here to stay.

  • Army investigating death of soldier during 'swamp phase' of Ranger School

    The U.S. Army is investigating the death of a 28-year-old soldier during training in Florida last week, officials said. James Requenez, of San Antonio, Texas, was a student in the third and final phase of the U.S. Army Ranger School. The soldier was transported to an on-site hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade, which said the incident remains under investigation.