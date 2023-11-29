Biden Administration Investigates Harvard Over Possible Discrimination
The Department of Education opened new inquiries into Harvard University and the New York City Department of Education over possible discrimination, the Office for Civil Rights disclosed this week. The investigations come at a time when college students have reported increased instances of Islamophobia and antisemitism on campuses amid the Israel-Hamas war. Cornell canceled classes earlier this month after students received antisemitic threats. Harvard students have been doxxed for even minor association with organizations that signed onto a letter blaming Israel for Hamas’ attack. Columbia University, Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania are among the colleges the U.S. Department of Education began investigating this month.