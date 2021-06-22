Biden administration launching 'firearms trafficking strike forces' in liberal cities

The Justice Department announced the formation on Tuesday of "cross-jurisdictional firearms trafficking strike forces" in five major U.S. cities to track and stop the illegal transfer of firearms.

The strike forces, part of President Joe Biden's strategy to counter spiking violent crime rates across the nation, will launch within 30 days in the Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., metropolitan areas in coordination with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and other local law enforcement offices.

PSAKI: BIDEN'S STRATEGY FOR COMBATING NATIONAL CRIME SPIKE WILL FOCUS ON 'GUN VIOLENCE AND GUN SAFETY'

It's worth noting that the strike forces won't necessarily be limited to operating within those metropolitan areas, according to the DOJ, and "will share information and otherwise collaborate across districts where firearms trafficking schemes cross state or jurisdictional boundaries to focus enforcement against entire trafficking networks, from the places where guns are unlawfully obtained to the areas where they are used to commit violent crimes."

“Working with our local partners to tackle violent crime is one of the Justice Department’s most important responsibilities,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Today, the department is taking another concrete step to address violent crime and illegal firearms trafficking. Our firearms trafficking strike forces will investigate and disrupt the networks that channel crime guns into our communities with tragic consequences. This effort reflects our shared commitment to keep communities safe.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki rejected the notion during Monday's press briefing that called the spike "a concern for many Americans, Republicans and Democrats" and rejected the notion that Biden is concerned "that there could be an increase in crime this summer with the pandemic [mostly over]," as crime rates have been rising over the past five years.

The president is expected to meet with key stakeholders, including Garland, at the White House on Wednesday before outlining his new crime prevention strategy later that afternoon.

Psaki told reporters to expect Biden to focus his speech on "addressing gun violence and gun safety in the country" but added that he would make additional announcements on the subject throughout the remarks.

