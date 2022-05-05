Biden Administration Lays Out Plans to Refill Oil Reserve

Ari Natter and Sheela Tobben
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced a plan Thursday to begin purchasing oil to refill the nation’s emergency reserve.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Energy Department will start the buyback process with a call for bids for 60 million barrels this fall, though the actual deliveries won’t take place until sometime in the future.

President Joe Biden in March ordered the release of a historic 180 million barrels --a million barrels of oil a day for six months -- in an effort to tame oil and gas prices that have skyrocketed after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“As we are thoughtful and methodical in the decision to drawdown from our emergency reserve, we must be similarly strategic in replenishing the supply so that it stands ready to deliver on its mission to provide relief when needed most,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

The delivery window for this first tranche of purchases will likely be after fiscal year 2023, taking into account market structure and dynamics, a person familiar with the matter said. This buyback is aimed at replenishing part of the 180 million barrels that had been earmarked for release during May-October.

The Energy Department said that deliveries would be “based on anticipated market conditions factoring in when future oil prices and demand are expected to be significantly lower.”

In addition, the department said it would start crafting a rule “to consider broadening DOE’s buyback regulations to allow for a competitive, fixed-price bid process as an alternative to the index-pricing that is traditionally used.”

(Updates with statement from the Department of Energy in the fourth, sixth and seventh paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Falls as Stock Market Selloff Deepens and Dollar Rallies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as a rising dollar and weakness in broader financial markets outweighed news that the Biden administration will soon lay out plans to replenish U.S. strategic reserves. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Ukraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help A

  • Elon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Cathie Wood criticized passive investing in a Twitter thread, weighing in on a long-running Wall Street debate about the growing power of index funds.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Ukraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From

  • Biden Accuses China Trying to Meddle With Competition Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden accused China of trying to interfere in congressional negotiations over a broad competition bill that would bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Ukraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help A

  • 'Punch to the gut': Nikki Fried, candidate for Florida governor, speaks out on leaked Supreme Court draft opinion

    On Wednesday, Nikki Fried spoke in Sarasota to discuss the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion which could overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • Wheat Climbs as Damaged U.S. and Indian Crops Threaten Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Hard red winter wheat futures rallied a second straight day as severe weather across key growers intensified concerns about smaller global food reserves.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Ukraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian Oi

  • Duke University leader is under consideration as the next head of NIH, sources say

    Dr. Mary Klotman, a Duke University scientist and senior leader, is a strong contender to be the next director of the National Institutes of Health.

  • Biden showcases deficit progress in bid to counter critics

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday highlighted new figures showing the government's red ink will grow less than expected this year and the national debt will shrink this quarter as he tried to counter criticism of his economic leadership amid growing dismay over inflation going into midterm elections that will decide control of Congress. Biden, embracing deficit reduction as a way to fight inflation, stressed that the dip in the national debt would be the first in six years, an achievement that eluded former President Donald Trump despite his promises to improve the federal balance sheet. The president is placing a renewed emphasis on reducing the deficit — which is the gap between what the nation spends and what it takes in — in order to blunt Republican criticism that the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package has left the U.S. economy worse off.

  • Judge Rejects Amber Heard’s Motion To Toss Out Johnny Depp’s Defamation Case

    The judge presiding over Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit rejected Amber Heard’s motion to toss out the case. Penny Azcarate said that sufficient evidence had been presented by Depp’s lawyers to keep the case ongoing. Heard’s motion to strike is almost a formality after plaintiffs’ wrap up their case, and it was expected that […]

  • Law & Order: SVU: Warren Leight Exits as Showrunner Ahead of Season 24

    Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight will not be back for the procedural’s upcoming 24th season. The EP broke the news late Tuesday on social media. “The final day of shooting is always bittersweet,” he wrote on Twitter. “Today was a little more than that. As some of you have already figured out, I […]

  • The 37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart

    There are steps you should take to ensure you're getting a good deal when you shop and aren't missing out on any special perks that these big-box stores offer.

  • Ukrainian band releases remix with Ed Sheeran - while fighting Russia

    LONDON - In his hit single "2step," British artist Ed Sheeran sings about how dancing with the woman he loves makes his troubles disappear. That line has special resonance for the Ukrainian band Antytila, whose members are now fighting Russia, and who just released a remix of "2step" with Sheeran to benefit the war effort.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "Personally, I am singing to my sweetie, to my wife, [who is] now

  • Erriyon Knighton ran another historic sprint time, then returned to high school

    Erriyon Knighton drew more Usain Bolt comparisons after another historic sprint time at age 18, four weeks before high school graduation.

  • ‘When a guy goes down, we’re going to have their back,’ says Grant WIlliams of stepping up in Marcus Smart’s absence vs. Bucks

    The former Vol led Boston's defensive response to Giannis Antetokounmpo in Marcus Smart's absence in Game 2.

  • U.S. productivity posts biggest decline since 1947 in first quarter

    U.S. worker productivity fell at its steepest pace since 1947 in the first quarter, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, indicating that rising wage pressures will continue contributing to keeping inflation elevated for a while. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, plunged at a 7.5% annualized rate last quarter, the deepest since the third quarter of 1947, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the fourth quarter was revised slightly lower to show productivity growing at a 6.3% rate instead of the previously reported 6.6% pace.

  • Bitcoin Drops the Most in Almost a Month as Fed Optimism Fades

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped the most in almost a month as the optimism seen across financial markets following the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday faded. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Ukraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilThe

  • Sen. Eckhardt: The threat to our most basic human rights is grave

    The state and the United States Supreme Court are unwilling to defend our most basic rights, so we must defend them ourselves.

  • Russia Dodges Default for Now as Investors Get Dollar Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s closely watched dollar payments on two bonds are trickling through to investors after the country dipped into its local holdings of the U.S. currency and sidestepped its first foreign default in a century.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed MariupolBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan Relie

  • 4 astronauts undock from space station, head for Earth in SpaceX capsule

    The Crew-3's return to Earth will close out a 176-day mission spanning 2,832 orbits and 75 million miles.

  • Support for Adams on crime falling in New York City

    Support among New Yorkers for Mayor Eric Adams’ (D) handling of crime, one of his central campaign issues, has declined in recent weeks, according to a Quinnipiac University poll published Wednesday. The new poll found that 37 percent of city residents approved of Adams’ performance on crime, compared to 54 percent who disapproved, a stark…

  • Over the Counter: Hormone imbalance can lead to serious health issues for women

    One aspect of health women should always be mindful of is hormone imbalance – especially estrogen.