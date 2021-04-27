Biden administration will limit immigration courthouse arrests

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

The Biden administration will limit immigration authorities' ability to make arrests at courthouses, the Department of Homeland Security announced in a press release Tuesday.

Why it matters: The move is another way the Biden administration is adjusting its predecessor's policies and is intended to balance access to courthouses with immigration enforcement, per the statement.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: A Trump-era policy, established in 2018, previously authorized routine apprehensions at federal, state and local courthouses to make arrests.

  • Tuesday's directive to limit arrests was issued to both Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

  • Courthouse arrests will still be permitted in cases concerning national security, the destruction of evidence in an ongoing case, or if an individual poses a threat to public safety or is being actively pursued by authorities.

What they're saying: "Ensuring that individuals have access to the courts advances the fair administration of justice, promotes safety for crime victims, and helps to guarantee equal protection under the law,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement.

  • "The expansion of civil immigration arrests at courthouses during the prior administration had a chilling effect on individuals’ willingness to come to court or work cooperatively with law enforcement."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • US to limit immigration arrests at courthouses under Biden

    Immigration arrests at courthouses will be more limited than they were under President Donald Trump in a change of policy announced Tuesday by the Biden administration. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would no longer be authorized to carry out routine arrests at courthouses, a practice that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said discouraged people from attending court hearings and cooperating with law enforcement. ICE can make arrests at courthouses in cases involving matters of national security or if the person poses a threat to public safety.

  • Biden admin will limit arrests of migrants in or near courthouses

    Advocates have long said that fear of ICE can keep undocumented migrants from testifying in criminal trials and confronting domestic abusers in court.

  • Texas Congressman Urges Biden Admin to End Catch and Release Immigration Policy

    Representative Pat Fallon (R., Texas) on Tuesday called on Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to end the Biden administration’s “disastrous” catch and release immigration policy. Fallon urged Mayorkas to terminate the policy after DHS directed the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department to release migrants who were suspected of having committed crimes back onto the streets of Fallon’s district, which is located in northeastern Texas. “I cannot sit idly by while people in the Department of Homeland Security jeopardize the safety of my constituents,” Fallon said in a statement obtained by The Hill. “I urge Secretary Mayorkas to immediately revise the policies of catch and release that are threatening our communities. If there is need for a legislative fix, I stand ready to work with anyone who is willing to close the floodgates and put the lives and safety of American citizens first.” I cannot sit idly by while people in the Department of Homeland Security jeopardize the safety of my constituents. Secretary Mayorkas must IMMEDIATELY revise the policies of catch and release that are threatening our communities.https://t.co/806juJ5nOg — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) April 27, 2021 Fallon called the administration’s “silence” on the issue “troubling” and added that the situation “will only get worse” if the policies are upheld. “The Administration’s silence on these issues makes them culpable in human trafficking, drug smuggling, and the violence associated with such crimes. I have no doubt that this situation will only get worse as the administration continues these policies,” he said. “I urge you in the strongest way possible to end these practices immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter and I eagerly await your response.” Fallon joins a number of Texas lawmakers who have attempted to call attention to the damaging effects Biden’s immigration policies have had on the state. Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) told National Review last month that the White House needed “to do more and listen to the border communities” and later suggested that the Biden team has not done enough to combat a record-high surge in immigration. “We don’t just go visit the border, we live at the border. We talk to the NGOs there, we talk to the mayors, the county judges, to the border patrol, to the men and women in blue, green, and other folks, ICE agents also. We understand this very well,” Cuellar told National Review. “I still will encourage them to do more, to reach out to the folks on the border communities and keep talking to them, to make sure that they get a balanced view of what’s happening there at the border itself.”

  • Minnesota state lawmakers approve $7.8 million for Chauvin trial costs

    State lawmakers in both the House and the Senate approved $7.8 million in additional funding Tuesday to cover law enforcement costs incurred during the Derek Chauvin trial. The passage of the legislation, which Gov. Tim Walz plans to sign, marked a rare agreement in the divided Legislature. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The details: The bill will reimburse Minnesota for State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and other law enforcement who came from out of state. Yes, but: A separate measure to set aside an even bigger pot of money to reimburse the city of Minneapolis for its costs remains in limbo.Proposals to address police accountability in the wake of the verdict also face an uncertain fate, with three weeks to go in the legislative session.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Psaki Dismisses Catholic Bishops’ Objections to Fetal-Tissue Research: ‘Important to Invest in Science’

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday dismissed Catholic bishops’ concerns about the use of fetal tissue from elective abortions for scientific research. Asked how the White House would respond to comments from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that it is “deeply offense to millions of Americans for our tax dollars to be used for research that collaborates with an industry built on the taking of innocent lives,” Psaki said that the administration “respectfully disagrees.” “We believe that it’s important to invest in science and look for opportunities to cure diseases and I think that’s what this is hopeful to do,” Psaki said of the administration’s decision to reverse a Trump-era ban on researchers’ use of fetal tissues from elective abortions. The National Institutes of Health announced it would lift the ban in a post on its website on April 16. The NIH and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will also no longer convene the Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board, according to Catholic Philly. The board was convened under Trump to review research applications for NIH grants, cooperative agreements, and research and development contracts that proposed using fetal tissue from elective abortions. The Trump administration also severed contracts with outside institutions that used fetal stem cells for research. The reversal comes after 26 House Democrats called on HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to change the policy, according to Roll Call. The chairman of the U.S. bishop’s pro-life committee last week called on the Biden administration to fund research “that does not rely upon body parts taken from innocent children killed through abortion.” “The bodies of children killed by abortion deserve the same respect as that of any other person,” Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann said. “Our government has no right to treat innocent abortion victims as a commodity that can be scavenged for body parts to be used in research.” “It is unethical to promote and subsidize research that can lead to legitimizing the violence of abortion,” he added. “Researchers have demonstrated that we can do effective scientific research and develop efficacious clinical treatments without harvesting tissue from aborted babies.”

  • Students from China, Iran, Brazil and South Africa will be allowed into the U.S. this fall

    Foreign students from China, Iran, Brazil and South Africa will be exempt from pandemic travel bans and will be allowed back into the U.S. as long as they have proper visas, the State Department announced in a statement.Why it matters: International students are a major source of revenue for U.S. universities and institutions saw their enrollments plunge last fall. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe number of foreign students on F-1 and M-1 visas fell by 18% and visa records for new students lowered by 72%, the Wall Street Journal reports.Details: Students, journalists and academics will now qualify for a National Interest Exception (NIE), which is a designation given to people whose entry into the U.S. is determined to be in the country's best interest."Students and academics ... may qualify for an NIE only if their academic program begins August 1, 2021 or later," the State Department said.The Trump administration had previously made similar exceptions for students from the U.K., Europe and Ireland, the WSJ notes. The big picture: Travelers coming into the U.S. must show a negative test to be allowed entry. While they are not required to show a proof of vaccination, some universities are requiring that students be vaccinated to return to in-person instruction.Flashback: The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last July said international students could not enter the U.S. if their courses were online. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fact check: Dominion attorneys did not try to stop Arizona ballot audit

    A viral post is false in claiming Dominion had 70 lawyers in Arizona trying to stop the audit of 2020 election ballots.

  • James Carville says Democrats 'don't have the votes' to be 'more liberal' than Joe Manchin

    Instead, Democrats should hammer the GOP about the Capitol riot. "They have to make the Republicans own that insurrection every day," he said.

  • No 'designated survivor' for Biden's speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday

    The change is due to COVID-19 capacity limits, where much of the Cabinet will not be in attendance, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

  • NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams says 'young white affluent people' lead the 'defund the police' movement

    Brooklyn Borough President and former NYPD officer Eric Adams said he's "never been to an event where the people were saying we want less cops."

  • Quebec reports first death of patient in Canada following AstraZeneca vaccine

    MONTREAL (Reuters) -The province of Quebec on Tuesday reported Canada's first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with the vaccine, but public health officials maintain the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the potential risks. Quebec Public Health Director Horacio Arruda told reporters the death of the patient due to thrombosis will not change the province's vaccination strategy.

  • Biden’s $4 billion in aid won’t stop the flow of Central American migrants to the U.S. — here’s what else has to happen

    To stem migration from Central America, the Biden administration has a $4 billion plan to “build security and prosperity” in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador – home to more than 85% of all Central American migrants who arrived in the U.S. over the last three years. The U.S. seeks to address the “factors pushing people to leave their countries” – namely, violence, crime, chronic unemployment and lack of basic services – in a region of gross public corruption. The Biden plan, which will be partially funded with money diverted from immigration detention and the border wall, is based on a sound analysis of Central America’s dismal socioeconomic conditions.

  • Democratic whip warns against splitting up Biden's infrastructure plans

    Sen. Dick Durbin said he hopes President Joe Biden does not split up his infrastructure priorities into two separate bills, saying "time is not on our side."

  • Over 2,500 Asian American New Yorkers Sign Letter Demanding Inclusion in History Curriculum

    More than 2,500 residents of New York City have come together to sign an open letter calling for the inclusion of Asian American history in public schools on Monday. The letter, addressed to Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter, argues that the surge in anti-Asian incidents has highlighted the “woefully inadequate” education of Asian American history in the school curriculum — and that instruction must start in the earliest grades. “Asian American children must know their history in this country so they can be proud of their heritage and stand up to discrimination and hate."

  • America has become significantly more popular among allies since Biden's inauguration, poll finds

    The United States' allies seem quite pleased to have President Biden in the White House, or perhaps they're just relieved his predecessor is gone. Either way, the U.S.'s popularity has improved significantly in several countries since Biden's inauguration, a Morning Consult survey released Tuesday found. The most dramatic swing took place in Germany. Back on Jan. 20, only 24 percent of Germans viewed the U.S. favorably. Two months later, that number is up to 46 percent. Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom all saw double digit jumps, as well, while Mexico registered an 8 percent increase. In fact, among the 14 nations surveyed, only China reported a notable downward trend, though it's possible that would have happened regardless of who was in the Oval Office at this point, considering the state of affairs between Washington and Beijing. Biden’s Early Tenure Has Improved America’s Image Abroadhttps://t.co/0y2k1xrQal via @eyokley pic.twitter.com/kfLqCTHk65 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) April 27, 2021 Biden has made a point of telling other countries "America is back" in the global community after the Trump era, which saw the country take on more of a lone wolf role, so the administration would likely be happy to hear about the approval numbers. "People in many nations around the world are, I think, hopeful" for "a return to a more collaborative, pro-democracy approach to international affairs," the University of Kansas' Dr. David Farber told Morning Consult. The Morning Consult surveys were conducted between Jan. 11-20 and April 16-25 among at least 1,100 adults in each country. The margins of error range between 1 and 3 percentage points. Read the full results at Morning Consult. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionJosh Hawley uses Big Tech tools to promote his anti-Big Tech bookThe right's reactionary temptation

  • U.S to target migrant smugglers as Biden struggles with border crossings

    The United States is launching an operation to identify and target human smugglers, the Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday, as the Biden administration struggles with record numbers of migrants arriving at the southern U.S. border. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that Operation Sentinel would seek to block smugglers' ability to engage in "travel, trade, and finance" in the United States.

  • Bidens to visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter while in Georgia

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit the 39th president, Jimmy Carter, and his wife, Rosalynn, while in Georgia this week, the White House said Tuesday. The White House had previously announced that Biden would attend a drive-in rally in Atlanta on Thursday to mark his 100th day in office, which comes a day after his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening. The Bidens will now add in a trip to Plains, Georgia, to visit the Carters.

  • Russia holds naval drills as U.S. vessel moves to Black Sea

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Black Sea fleet launched naval combat exercises on Tuesday as a U.S. coastguard vessel headed to the region at a time of heightened tension between Russia and the West. Moscow alarmed Kyiv and Western capitals in recent weeks by building up forces along the border with Ukraine, though last week it ordered a withdrawal of some troops. Russia's Black Sea fleet said on Tuesday its Moskva cruiser would hold live-fire drills with other ships and military helicopters, Interfax news agency reported.

  • A loud groaning noise at Tuesday's White House press briefing wasn't 'Lincoln's ghost.' It was a creaky robot.

    "Have no fear, the ceiling is not falling... that I'm aware of," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

  • U.S. Supreme Court leans toward conservative groups on concealing donors

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared sympathetic to a challenge by two conservative groups to a California requirement that tax-exempt charities disclose to the state the identity of their top financial donors. The nonprofit groups - the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More Law Center - argued that California's policy, in place for the past decade, violates the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech and association. Democratic-governed California, the most populous U.S. state, has said the donor information is required as part of the state attorney general's duty to prevent charitable fraud.