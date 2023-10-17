Biden administration limits exports of AI chips to China

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced new AI chip restrictions against China on Tuesday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department on Thursday announced new restrictions on the export of artificial intelligence chips and manufacturing equipment to China.

The new rule expands on restrictions on semiconductor exports put in place last year by adding license requirements on exports to more than 40 additional countries that present a heightened risk for diversion to China, a statement from the Commerce Department said.

"This will help address potential transshipment by non-PRC companies purchasing chips for resale to China and provide greater visibility into procurement networks and customers of these chips," the department said.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the export controls grew out of protecting technologies that have national security or human rights implications to discourage the Chinese military from importing the specialized superconductors or equipment needed for AI.

"The goal is the same goal that has always been, which is to limit [China] access to advanced semiconductors that could fuel breakthroughs in artificial intelligence," Raimondo said.

"It's true that AI has the potential for huge societal benefits. But it also can do tremendous and profound harm if in the wrong hands and in the wrong militaries."

Raimondo and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told their Chinese counterparts in advance of the notice going public when the each visited Beijing.

Last year, China's foreign ministry issued a sharp rebuke of U.S. policy over new rules limiting the export of semiconductors then.