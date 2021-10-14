Biden administration looks to tackle supply chain issues as holiday season approaches

Reuters

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspended flights to Kabul on Thursday after what it called heavy-handed interference by Taliban authorities. The suspension took place as the Taliban government ordered the airline, the only international carrier operating regularly out of the Afghan capital, to cut ticket prices to the levels of before the fall of the Western-backed Afghan government in August. "We are suspending our flight operations to Kabul from today because of the heavy-handedness of the authorities," a PIA spokesman said.