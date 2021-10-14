Biden administration looks to tackle supply chain issues as holiday season approaches
The Biden administration is working with the private sector to try to ease ongoing supply chain issues. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports on the problem, and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN to break down what the administration is doing on that plus, the latest FDA advisory meetings on potential COVID-19 booster shots from Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.