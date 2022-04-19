Biden administration may appeal ruling on mask mandates, White House says

By Jeff Mason

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -The Biden administration may appeal a court ruling blocking the U.S. mask mandate on public transportation and in the meantime is encouraging Americans to abide by federal health guidelines, including wearing masks, the White House said on Tuesday.

A federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled that the 14-month-old directive was unlawful, overturning a key presidential effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration advises all Americans to abide by COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We're continuing to encourage people to wear masks," Psaki told reporters on Air Force One, pending a decision by the Justice Department on whether it will appeal Monday's ruling.

After landing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, a short while later, President Joe Biden, asked whether people should continue to wear masks on planes, said, "It's up to them."

A U.S. administration official said on Monday that while government agencies were assessing potential next steps, the court's decision meant the CDC's public transportation masking order was no longer in effect.

Psaki said on Tuesday that the Justice Department would take a couple of days to decide whether to appeal the court ruling, which came in a lawsuit filed last year in Tampa, Florida. It follows a string of rulings against Biden administration directives to fight the infectious disease that has killed nearly 1 million Americans, including vaccination or COVID testing mandates for employers.

"Public health decisions shouldn't be made by the courts. They should be made by public health experts," Psaki said.

