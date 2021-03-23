Biden administration might house unaccompanied migrant children at Texas military bases

Lauren Villagran, El Paso Times
·5 min read

The Biden administration this week said it will add two more influx facilities to shelter hundreds of unaccompanied migrant youth in Texas and has asked the Pentagon for beds, including at El Paso's Fort Bliss.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed Tuesday that the Department of Defense "has received a request for assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children" in Texas at Joint Base San Antonio and Fort Bliss in El Paso.

"We have just received this request so I don't have much more detail than that," Kirby said.

The request comes as the federal government scrambles to find shelter for thousands of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the Southwest border, many from Central America hoping to reunite with parents already in the U.S.

The Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday said it would open a second, 500-bed shelter for unaccompanied migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas, where the administration reopened a 700-bed facility last month.

Over the weekend, Health and Human Services said it would use a property called "Target Lodge Pecos North" to temporarily house 500 children and the potential to expand to house 2,000 children.

So-called influx facilities have been sharply criticized by child advocates in the past, as they are typically put up quickly in emergencies, skirt state licensing and have per-bed costs that can be much higher than permanent, licensed shelters.

'The border is closed': Mayorkas defends Biden administration's handling of unaccompanied minors at border

More: Surge of unaccompanied minors at border poses challenge for Biden administration

"HHS’ goal is always to have enough licensed facilities to be available to arriving children," said Mark Greenberg, a senior fellow with the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute in Washington, D.C. "But when the numbers go up suddenly, they have to find other alternatives, and that is why they turn to influx facilities. And that is likely why they are turning to the Department of Defense."

In an emailed statement, Health and Human Services said the agency "is aggressively working with our inter-agency partners to ensure that unaccompanied migrant children are safe and unified with family members or other suitable sponsors as quickly and safely as possible."

Migrants rest in a gazebo at a park after a large group of deportees were pushed by Mexican authorities off an area they had been staying after their expulsion from the U.S., Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Reynosa, Mexico.
Migrants rest in a gazebo at a park after a large group of deportees were pushed by Mexican authorities off an area they had been staying after their expulsion from the U.S., Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Reynosa, Mexico.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement, under the umbrella of Health and Human Services, is responsible for taking custody of unaccompanied minors encountered at the border, housing them in the shelter network and connecting them with a sponsor in the U.S.

The majority of unaccompanied children are turned over to a parent in the U.S. and allowed an opportunity to apply for legal status.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement provides grants to fund what are mostly nonprofit-run shelters; there are roughly 13,500 beds available in those state-licensed shelters.

But the number of children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent or legal guardian has far outpaced the agency's ability to deliver children to vetted sponsors.

U.S. Border Patrol apprehended fewer than 5,000 unaccompanied minors per month during October, November and December. Then the number rose to 5,700 in January, and climbed again to nearly 9,300 in February.

That has prompted the Biden administration to search for "short-term and long-term solutions," according to the Health and Human Services statement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents near the U.S.-Mexico border on March 20, 2021, in Hidalgo, Texas.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents near the U.S.-Mexico border on March 20, 2021, in Hidalgo, Texas.

Health and Human Services said its two new influx facilities at Joint Base San Antonio and Fort Bliss are permanent, not soft-sided, structures. "Semi-permanent" capacity could be added at the Target Lodge Pecos North facility, the agency said.

The agency didn't disclose the location of Target Lodge Pecos North, but a company called Target Hospitality Corp. with a U.S. General Services Administration housing contract operates a housing facility with the same name: Target Lodge Pecos North in Pecos, Texas.

Online, the company bills itself as a provider of "specialty rental accommodations and value-added hospitality services" that "primarily serves the energy and government sectors."

A company representative couldn't be reached immediately for comment Tuesday.

'Unacceptable': Border Patrol holding hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children in El Paso

"While ORR has worked to build up its licensed bed capacity to almost 13,500 beds, additional capacity is urgently needed to manage both enhanced COVID-19 mitigation strategies and the increasing numbers of (unaccompanied child) referrals" at the border, the agency said.

Influx shelters "will help ensure children are moved into ORR shelters, where children receive educational, medical, mental health, and recreational services until they can be unified with families or sponsors without undue delay," the agency said.

'That's not true': MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw spar over border claims

Throughout the pandemic last year, the Trump administration was expelling unaccompanied minors under a public health law known as Title 42. They often were put up in hotels and flown to their countries of origin.

The Biden administration ended that practice in January, as a lawsuit over the Trump administration's practice wound its way through the courts.

"For unaccompanied children, the numbers in HHS custody were actually at their lowest point last July, where almost everyone was being expelled," Greenberg said. "The numbers started growing then and then continued growing through last year. It’s not surprising that when the government stopped expelling unaccompanied children that more started entering the country."

In El Paso, the Border Patrol is processing unaccompanied minors at its Central Processing Center off U.S. 54 in the Northeast. U.S. Customs and Border Protection erected the facility in 2020 with the needs of children and families in mind, although the Border Patrol seeks to turn over custody of unaccompanied children within 72 hours.

Lauren Villagran can be reached at lvillagran@elpasotimes.com.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Unaccompanied migrant children might be housed at Texas military bases

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon receives request to provide space for migrant children

    Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the Department of Defense has received a request from HHS to use two facilities.

  • Biden Administration Releases First Images Of Conditions Inside Migrant Facilities

    The photos and video clips released by government officials amid transparency criticism show crowded but orderly scenes at two facilities in Texas.

  • US and Mexico discuss immigration in high level meetings

    A U.S. delegation discussed immigration and regional development in a series of meetings in Mexico Tuesday at a time when rising numbers of migrants arriving at their shared border has raised concerns in both countries. The administration of President Joe Biden is worried about the number of migrant families and especially, unaccompanied children, arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months. Former U.S. ambassador Roberta Jacobson, the White House’s lead adviser on the border, and Juan González, the National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, were accompanied by Ricardo Zúñiga, the newly named Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle.

  • Justice Dept. probing prosecutor's Capitol riot interview

    The former acting U.S. attorney in the nation’s capital likely violated Justice Department rules when he gave an interview to CBS' “60 Minutes” about the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and has been referred to an internal office for review, a prosecutor said Tuesday. The chief of the criminal division for the U.S. attorney’s office in the District of Columbia made the comments after a federal judge scolded the Justice Department over the TV interview along with another recent news report and warned that further press statements could lead to a gag order or sanctions. "These types of statements in the media have the potential to affect the jury pool and the rights of these defendants," U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said during a hearing held via videoconference in the case against 10 members and associates of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, who are charged with conspiracy in the attack.

  • Biden administration releases video from inside crowded migrant detention facilities

    Faced with mounting pressure over the public's limited access to federal facilities housing a record number of migrant children, the Biden administration has now released its first official images from inside two Texas detention centers, with ABC News receiving an exclusive first look at videos and photos produced in recent days by the U.S. government. The videos -- shot last week and released Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection -- show living conditions inside a processing facility in El Paso, Texas, and a holding facility in Donna, Texas, where unaccompanied children and other migrants, including families, are being held while they await transfer to other federal agencies better suited to address their needs. In the government-sanctioned photos and videos, children arriving at the Donna facility wear masks as they have their temperatures checked and receive health scans.

  • A Year After Ending Her Presidential Bid, Warren Wields Soft Power in Washington

    WASHINGTON — At Adewale Adeyemo’s confirmation hearing last month, Sen. Elizabeth Warren pressed the deputy Treasury secretary nominee to commit to using the department’s regulatory powers to scrutinize the private equity industry, which she said posed a risk to low-income communities when buyout firms strip companies of assets, load them with debt and fire workers. Warren, a progressive Democrat from Massachusetts, has been a mentor to Adeyemo, who served as her chief of staff when she was establishing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau a decade ago. But when he gave a noncommittal answer, she did not let him off the hook. “I don’t think you should waver about this,” Warren said emphatically. “Treasury should not be a bystander in this.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The exchange underscored Warren’s role in the new Washington, where the Biden administration and congressional Democrats control the levers of power. A year after ending her own presidential bid, and with her aspirations of becoming Treasury secretary unfulfilled, Warren now wields influence in her own way. She has shepherded a pipeline of progressive former staff members into powerful jobs across the government, and she releases a steady stream of legislative proposals that have kept her progressive ideas at the forefront of the policy conversation. Two months into the Biden presidency, it is not yet clear how much Warren’s sway will yield in terms of policy results. But many of her ideas for raising trillions of dollars of revenue by taxing the wealthy and big corporations will soon take center stage as the Biden administration and Congress consider ways to pay for the multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan that they hope to pass this year. Marcus Stanley, the policy director of Americans for Financial Reform, an advocacy group, said the upcoming infrastructure and jobs legislation would be a real test of Warren’s influence. “We probably have a big bill coming up in the next couple of months, so when you talk about winning the policy fights, we’re going to see there,” Stanley said. If personnel is policy, as Warren likes to say, then she is winning so far. Many of the top officials and senior staff members at the nation’s most powerful economic policymaking and regulatory agencies are ideological allies who have been groomed by Warren. In addition to Adeyemo at the Treasury Department, Warren has worked closely in the past with Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, and Rohit Chopra, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The effect of the hires can be seen in the progressive tilt of the $1.9 trillion economic relief law, which dismissed concerns about deficits and focused heavily on poverty reduction. Warren and her allies hope that having strong advocates for progressive views within the administration will help those ideas find purchase in a White House that thus far has been more open to tacking to the left than previous Democratic administrations. But it remains to be seen how far the Biden White House is willing to go, particularly with regard to tax increases, which is an area where the two former candidates disagreed. Although she has been off the campaign trail for more than a year, Warren has been reviving proposals that she promoted in Iowa and New Hampshire. This month, Warren and two House Democrats introduced legislation for an “ultra-millionaire tax” that is modeled after what she proposed as a candidate. The 2% annual wealth tax on the net worth of households and trusts between $50 million and $1 billion was unveiled with polling data to back up its popularity and letters supporting its constitutionality. This week, Warren plans to pitch new legislation to increase taxes on big companies. Her “real corporate income tax,” which was also part of her campaign platform, would require the most profitable companies to pay a 7% tax on their annual book value — the earnings that they report to their investors but not the Internal Revenue Service — above $100 million. The idea, which is similar to a proposal that Biden put forward during his campaign, is intended to stop companies from using accounting loopholes to lower their tax bills. When it appeared that Democrats were likely to lose the Senate after the 2020 election, some industry groups were relieved that Warren would not become the Treasury secretary. These days, however, they acknowledge that they are watching her moves closely. “Sen. Warren is certainly well positioned to have an outsized influence in the Senate and the administration,” said James Maloney, a managing partner of Tiger Hill Partners, a public affairs firm focused on financial services. “Every item that she’s focused on should be a focus area for the industries whose policies can potentially be impacted.” Maloney, whose firm represents some private equity companies, noted that allies of Warren were spread across the Biden administration. He said businesses were closely watching the letters that Warren sends to regulatory agencies and the responses she receives. Biden has so far not been persuaded by her argument for using executive authority to waive student debt. And the White House has given mixed signals on Warren’s wealth tax. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, whose nomination Warren supported, has expressed skepticism about the feasibility of putting a wealth tax in place. Yellen’s recent hiring of Natasha Sarin, a protégé of Lawrence H. Summers who has been skeptical about how much revenue a wealth tax would generate, to join her economic policy team raised eyebrows among some in Warren’s orbit. In an interview, Warren said she was heartened by the early returns of the Biden era after four years of President Donald Trump’s deregulation and tax cuts. “People like progressive ideas and want to see them enacted,” Warren said. “That’s going to happen. Washington is beginning to catch up.” She said she planned to have a private conversation with Yellen about how to establish the tax. “If that’s her biggest problem, then we’re good,” Warren said. “It’s easy to implement. We just need to sit down and talk about it.” Warren acknowledged that helping to seed federal agencies with progressives was part of her strategy of making her policies happen. She said she made her staffing recommendations to the White House privately and repeated her refrain that “personnel is policy.” During the 2020 primary campaign, Warren and Biden appeared to be at opposite ends of the Democratic Party’s ideological spectrum. But their shared interest in uplifting the middle class and reducing income inequality has helped forge a strong working relationship. Jeff Hauser, the director of the Revolving Door Project, suggested that Warren’s ties to former Sen. Ted Kaufman, Biden’s longtime Senate chief of staff who led his transition team, had helped her steer many of her acolytes to important jobs. In 2008, when Warren was a Harvard Law School professor, she was appointed to join a congressional panel that was overseeing the $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program. When she left that job to stand up the Consumer Protection Bureau, Kaufman replaced her and continued her rigorous oversight work. Allies of Warren say she is playing the long game with policy proposals such as the wealth tax, nudging them from European fringe ideas to the political mainstream in hopes that Democrats will have the votes to pass such legislation sooner rather than later. “She’s doing what she always does, which is going person by person in the Senate, person by person in the administration, explaining policy advantages, explaining the political advantages, making the case,” said Mike Lux, a Democratic political strategist and a friend of Warren. In the meantime, Warren feels a sense of relief after four years of being on defense. On the day she voted to advance Chopra’s nomination to lead the consumer bureau, she reflected on how different his tenure would be from that of Mick Mulvaney, whom Trump appointed to neuter the agency in 2017. Chopra helped Warren establish the bureau and worked for five years as its assistant director and student loan ombudsman. Mulvaney tried to cut its funding and scrambled its acronym out of spite. “Mick Mulvaney was doing everything he could to try to undercut the consumer agency, and he made no secret about that,” Warren said. “Now there’s someone who will be in charge of the CFPB who sees the need for a level playing field and a fair set of rules and who has the backbone to get in there and make it happen.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Inaction on guns 'makes Congress complicit' -Sen. Blumenthal

    One day after the Boulder shooting - the second in a week in the U.S., following the deadly spree in Atlanta - Blumenthal said, "America awoke today to another nightmare. Stunning, shocking, savage, but unsurprising."He argued that his Republican colleagues offered little more than "thoughts and prayers" in such instances, but said Congress must take action by passing gun laws, because "inaction has made this horror completely predictable."

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • Trump accuses media of ignoring Biden fall on Air Force One: ‘The whole thing is incredible’

    ‘It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream’ said Trump

  • Biden Cabinet near complete but hundreds of jobs still open

    President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is nearly complete with the confirmation of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The process of building out a government, according to Paul Light, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, is “nasty, brutish, and not at all short.” Biden has about 1,250 federal positions that require Senate confirmation, ranging from the head of the obscure Railroad Retirement Board to more urgent department positions such as assistant and deputy secretaries.

  • Top Fox producer dies of Covid

    Former staffer praised as ‘immensely gifted’ and ‘one of a kind’ following career at network

  • Epstein’s former mansion in New York to undergo ‘complete makeover - physically and spiritually’, following sale

    New York mansion was most expensive estate in Epstein’s property portfolio

  • Biden fills out Cabinet faster than both Trump and Obama as Senate confirms Marty Walsh as Labor Secretary

    Every confirmed Biden official has garnered at least a measure of bipartisan support

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • 21 Air-Purifying Plants to Cleanse Your Space

    Breathe easy with these powerhouse plants that purify the air&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 11 Years On, the Affordable Care Act Defies Opponents and Keeps Expanding

    WASHINGTON — More than 200,000 Americans flocked to the Affordable Care Act’s online marketplace to sign up for health insurance during the first two weeks of an open enrollment period created by President Joe Biden — a sign that those who lost insurance during the pandemic remain in desperate need of coverage. At the same time, a provision in the president’s $1.9 trillion stimulus law to make Medicaid expansion more fiscally appealing has prompted deeply conservative Alabama and Wyoming to consider expanding the government health program to residents who are too rich to qualify now but too poor to afford private health plans. Eleven years after President Barack Obama signed his signature domestic achievement, and after several near-death experiences, the health law is again expanding. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The Biden White House will celebrate Tuesday’s anniversary in a big way. The president will visit Ohio as part of his “Help Is Here” tour to talk up the stimulus law, which greatly expanded subsidies to make insurance affordable for tens of millions of people. And Biden’s newly installed health secretary, Xavier Becerra, whom the Senate confirmed just last week, will travel to Carson City, Nevada, to help mark the moment. The provision in the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” is the first major change to the health law since its passage. The new subsidies last for only two years, and it will take some time for the full emergency aid to reach people. Even so, nearly everyone who buys insurance will be eligible to do so at a discount. But Biden has a new challenge: living up to his campaign promise to expand the law, including making the new subsidies permanent, creating a “public option” for consumers who wish to buy into a government-run insurance plan, and tackling not only the rising cost of health insurance premiums, but also the soaring price of prescription drugs. “The Affordable Care Act was about trying to create the ground rules so that health insurance was real — it provided real financial security and was affordable — but we’re at this point where we’ve got to address the other side of the equation,” said Frederick Isasi, the executive director of Families USA, a consumer advocacy group that has supported the law. “We’ve got to address the sector’s pricing abuses, and that’s fundamentally the big question the administration and Congress are facing,” Isasi added. “Are they going to have the political will to do that?” On Capitol Hill, Biden is facing pressure from the left. Last week, progressives introduced legislation to create what they call “Medicare for All,” a single-payer, government-run insurance program that has been embraced by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Interest among Democrats appears to be growing; a majority of the caucus now backs the bill, and several moderates have recently signed on as sponsors, including Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over the measure. He has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday to consider legislation to expand health coverage and lower costs. “The energy around it is largely stoked by the horrible things we’ve seen over the last year,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the lead sponsor of the Medicare for All Act. She added, “Even if we do the things we are doing right now, we are still leaving out too many people, and we are still not addressing the cost issues of this unsustainable for-profit system.” Biden, however, rejected Medicare for All during his campaign, and a senior administration official said Wednesday that the president did not intend to embrace the plan. About 30 million Americans remain uninsured and the Kaiser Family Foundation recently estimated that the number of people with employer-based insurance dropped by 2 million to 3 million from March to September last year. But the foundation has also estimated that 85% of those who lost coverage were eligible for either Medicaid or for subsidies under the Affordable Care Act — an option that did not exist during the last major recession. “This is really the first true test of the ACA,” said Cynthia Cox, who directs a Kaiser Family Foundation program on the law. “In past recessions, you usually see the uninsured rate increase significantly. We don’t know for sure yet, but all indications are that the uninsured rate has not gone up by much, likely in large part thanks to the ACA.” Expanding access to health care has been a core issue for Biden, both when he was vice president and during his campaign for the White House. When the act was signed into law, he memorably used an expletive to whisper in Obama’s ear that it was a big deal. A week after he took office, Biden ordered the law’s federally run insurance marketplace to reopen for three months, from February to May 15, to help people struggling to find coverage. In previous years, Americans in the 36 states that rely on the federal marketplace were eligible to sign up outside the fall enrollment period only if they had “qualifying life events,” including job losses. The current surge in enrollment is more than double the number of people who signed up during the same two-week periods in 2019 and 2020. During the last open enrollment period, 340,000 new users of the marketplace signed up during the first two weeks. That period ended Dec. 15. That an additional 200,000 people signed up so soon “is not surprising,” given the pandemic-driven need, said Isasi, of Families USA. What is surprising, said Cox, of the Kaiser Family Foundation, is that Republicans in Alabama and Wyoming — states among those that have doggedly rejected the Medicaid expansion that the law encouraged — have raised the prospect of doing so under generous incentives included in the stimulus law. In Alabama, a spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, has said that the governor is “open to the discussion” about expanding Medicaid, but that state leaders needed more information about the cost. In Wyoming, a bill to authorize Medicaid expansion, sponsored by a Republican lawmaker, gained committee approval last week in the state Legislature and passed the Wyoming House on Monday night, according to The Casper Star-Tribune, though the state Senate had killed a similar bill earlier that evening. “I don’t think anyone was necessarily expecting any states to take this money,” Cox said. “It’s a significant financial incentive that states have to expand Medicaid, but the thought was that there would be so much political opposition in these states that they might not want to expand the program.” The Affordable Care Act has been under attack from Republicans since its passage, both in the courts and on Capitol Hill, where Republicans tried but repeatedly failed to repeal the measure. The push in the courts did scale back the initial law, when the Supreme Court invalidated its provision requiring states to expand Medicaid. The legal campaign to undo the law continues. The Supreme Court is currently considering whether Congress’ elimination of financial penalties for most Americans who fail to obtain insurance rendered the whole law unconstitutional. But during oral arguments, at least five justices indicated they were likely to keep the law intact. The Trump administration, which pushed the lawsuit, worked aggressively to gut the health law. President Donald Trump used his executive authority to make it easier for small businesses to band together and offer plans that escape some of the requirements of the Affordable Care Act, like mental health coverage and maternity care. He also sharply cut funding for “health care navigators” to help consumers, who were left to sift through insurance options largely on their own. A survey last year by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that about half those who looked for coverage during the 2020 open enrollment period encountered difficulties, and nearly 5 million consumers sought in-person help but were unable to get it. The Biden administration is now running television commercials promoting the open enrollment period and is spending $2.3 million to support navigator programs. Democrats, including Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was also speaker in 2010 and was crucial to the law’s passage, were hoping to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act with much fanfare last year, but the emerging coronavirus pandemic scuttled their plans. Instead, Obama posted a slickly produced video on his Facebook page that opened with an image of him surrounded by White House staff members rising in applause as Congress approved the legislation — a night, he said in the video, that “meant more to me than the night I was elected.” To his right, rising up beside him, was the future president, Biden. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 19 Cute Bathroom Decor Finds to Create Your Own Personal Spa

    Set up your home sanctuary with these soothing bathroom accessoriesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Firefighter missing and resident dead after nursing home collapses in fierce blaze

    Another two firefighters were injured but are expected to make a full recovery

  • North Korea missile tests ‘on low end of spectrum’ of provocations says Biden official

    Rogue state fired at least one missile over the weekend