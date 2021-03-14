The Biden administration is mobilizing FEMA amid record numbers of migrant children and teens at the border

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle Mark
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
us-mexico border migrant children
Central American asylum seekers arrive to a bus station after being released by U.S. Border Patrol agents on February 26, 2021 in Brownsville, Texas. John Moore/Getty Images

  • The Biden administration mobilized FEMA for 90 days to assist with migrant children at the border.

  • Record numbers of unaccompanied minor children have recently arrived at the US-Mexico border.

  • The children have reportedly been suffering overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Biden administration on Saturday evening mobilized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to respond to a major influx of migrant children arriving at the US-Mexico border.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that FEMA will be assisting in "a government-wide effort over the next 90 days to safely receive, shelter, and transfer unaccompanied children who make the dangerous journey to the US southwest border."

Data from the Customs and Border Protection agency show a skyrocketing rate of apprehensions at the US-Mexico border in recent months, similar to the numbers in 2019 when hundreds of thousands of migrant families journeyed to the US from Central America, seeking asylum.

In February, CBP recorded a whopping 100,441 apprehensions at the border, most of them either unaccompanied minors or members of families that had traveled together.

The numbers of migrants arriving in the US vastly outstrip CBP's resources - particularly when it comes to detaining and processing children. Typically, unaccompanied children at the border are first processed by CBP officials, then sent to shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services, which places the children with relatives or other sponsors while their immigration cases are processed through the court system.

But both CBP and HHS are struggling to make space for the children. One recent New York Times report revealed that under the Biden administration, border officials had detained more than 1,360 migrant children longer than the mandatory 72-hour limit permitted by US law.

migrant children us-mexico border
Central American asylum seekers arrive to a bus station while being released by U.S. Border Patrol agents on February 26, 2021 in Brownsville, Texas. John Moore/Getty Images

President Joe Biden has vowed to set a new tone with his immigration agenda and rid the federal government of the Trump administration's "cruel and senseless policies" toward migrant children. But already, a number of reports have documented similar instances of severe overcrowding, and unsanitary and inhumane conditions.

Several nonprofit lawyers who visited a Border Patrol tent facility in Texas found children packed together and sleeping on the floor due to the lack of mats. The lawyers said some children had to wait five or more days for a shower, often without any soap available.

Their observations echoed similar reports during the Trump era, in which migrant children endured inedible food, undrinkable water, open toilets, exposure to illnesses, and no soap, toothbrushes, or showers to clean themselves. Some were detained in tents, others in freezing cold Border Patrol facilities, and others still in open-air enclosures in parking lots. Several children even died in Border Patrol custody.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas noted in a statement on Saturday that "a Border Patrol facility is no place for a child."

He continued: "We are working in partnership with [the Department of Health and Human Services] to address the needs of unaccompanied children, which is made only more difficult given the protocols and restrictions required to protect the public health and the health of the children themselves."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • FEMA to help manage unaccompanied minors at US-Mexico border

    The Biden administration is turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help managing and caring for record numbers of unaccompanied immigrant children who are streaming into the United States by illegally crossing the border with Mexico. FEMA will support a governmentwide effort over the next three months to safely receive, shelter and transfer minor children who arrive alone at the U.S. southwest border, without a parent or other adult, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Saturday. Government figures show a growing crisis at the border as hundreds of children illegally enter the U.S. from Mexico daily and are taken into custody.

  • Biden administration enlists FEMA to help with surge of children at U.S.-Mexico border

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Saturday ordered an emergency agency that usually responds to floods, storms and other major disasters to help care for a growing number of migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in news release that he would deploy the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “to help receive, shelter and transport the children" over the next 90 days. The move signals the scope of a growing humanitarian and political crisis for the administration of President Joe Biden, a Democrat who took office on Jan. 20.

  • Battle emerges between Biden administration and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over migrant arrivals, COVID-19 testing

    A consequential rift over COVID-19 safety for migrants has persisted between the Biden administration and the state of Texas as a growing number of families attempt to cross the southern border and remain in the U.S. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has delayed funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to test and possibly quarantine migrant families, according to a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson. "The federal government alone has the responsibility to test, screen, and quarantine illegal immigrants crossing our border who may have COVID," Eze said in a statement.

  • Op-Ed: Why more Americans should leave home and move to other states

    Conservatives fear left-leaning newcomers will overturn politics in their strongholds. But newcomers change in their views, too.

  • Some people don't believe Meghan was suicidal, and that can be so dangerous

    The vitriol directed at Meghan reflects a larger cultural problem with disclosures of trauma, abuse and discrimination.

  • Focus on dangers of campus sexual violence in Biden review of Trump-era Title IX changes

    Fairness is necessary. But when the stakes are death and trauma, we must balance fairness with justice. If we don't find the truth, students could die.

  • Suspect arrested, charged after terrorizing South Philly motorist: Authorities

    Authorities have arrested and charged a Philadelphia man after video surfaced showing a violent encounter with a motorist earlier this week.

  • Two Dallas police officers arrested in separate incidents, police department says

    One officer was charged with assault and tampering with a witness, and the other was charged with DWI and UCW, police said.

  • Afghanistan reverses ban on girls over 12 singing in public

    The Afghan government has abandoned a ban on girls aged 12 and over singing at official ceremonies and in schools, after a backlash on social media and diplomatic pressure from Britain. After officials in Kabul issued the ban last week, Afghan women and girls took to social media to post videos where they sang their favourite songs in protest at the draconian measures. The British government also raised the case with Afghan authorities, as a number of the schools that would have been affected are funded by UK aid. And in response, on Saturday night, the Kabul education directorate issued a statement which said the ban would be reversed as it “does not reflect the positions or policies of the Ministry.” Afghan officials have claimed the ban was applied only to girls in error, as it was meant to forbid both boys and girls from singing due to the risk of spreading coronavirus at public events. But womens’ rights activists have rejected this, and say the policy was an attempt by the Taliban to subtly impose its ultra-conservative values on Afghanistan. “This is Talibanization from inside the republic,” Sima Samar, an activist, told the Associated Press. There was also no mention of the pandemic in the original version of the ban seen by local reporters. It merely stated: “The education department of Kabul city, all government, private sector and literacy centers are seriously advised not to let female students . . . above 12 years of age participate and sing in any type of events or general programs.” The singing row came as the UN security council called for the "full, equal and meaningful participation of women" in Afghanistan's ongoing peace process. "The members of the security council recognized that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process that aims at a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire," the council said in a statement. The council "condemned in the strongest terms the alarming number of attacks deliberately targeting civilians in Afghanistan." Without naming any particular group, the council said its members "also expressed their deep concerns about the threat posed by terrorism to Afghanistan and the region."

  • U.S. Justice Department says will file 100 more cases over Capitol attack

    The U.S. Justice Department on Friday said it expects to file criminal charges against more than 100 additional people who allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in what it described as probably the most complex investigation it has ever handled. More than 300 people already face charges stemming from the siege, which left five people dead and more than 130 police officers injured as thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to prevent Congress from certifying his election defeat. The Justice Department made the disclosure in court filings seeking 60-day extensions in some cases so that investigators can adequately pull together evidence.

  • Clashes erupt in London vigil for Sarah Everard

    Clashes broke out between mourners and London police on Saturday during a memorial for murdered woman Sarah Everard, who went missing as she walked home alone at night. The 33-year-old's disappearance earlier this month sparked widespread outrage across Britain over police and society's failure to tackle the issue of women's safety.Earlier on Saturday, the police officer that had been charged with her kidnap and murder appeared in court.By nightfall more than a thousand people, mostly women, defied social distancing rules and gathered in Clapham Common, where Everard was last seen alive.Some came to pay their respects.Others, to protest the lack of security they've felt when out alone.Crowds chanted "shame on you" at police who were present.Witnesses told Reuters they saw police drag some women away. Metropolitian Police Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball confirmed that several people had been detained. "Regrettably, a small minority of people began chanting at officers pushing and throwing items. Four arrests have been made for public order offences and breaches of the health protection regulations."Several official vigils had been planned but cancelled due to gathering restrictions.England is currently under a national lockdown.People cannot leave their homes without a reasonable excuse, or be outside with more than one person.

  • Boat of the Week: The World’s Largest Sailing Ketch Doubles as a Luxury Home on the Water

    The 283-foot vessel just happened to set a record for its size. The owner was more interested in seeing the world from a bespoke lap of luxury.

  • Report: Minnesota ‘dying’ to add John Collins to roster

    Minnesota wants to put Collins next to Karl-Anthony Towns, but making a deal happen is challenging.

  • Serimmune launches new immune response mapping service for COVID-19

    Immune intelligence startup Serimmune hopes to better understand the relationship between antibody epitopes (the parts of antigen molecules that bind to antibodies) and the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company’s proprietary technology, originally developed at UC Santa Barbara, provides a new and specific way of mapping the entire array of an individual’s antibodies through a small blood sample. This DNA can then be sequenced to identify epitopes, which provide information about which antigens someone may have been exposed to, as well as how their immune system responded to them.

  • Nets reaction: James Harden and Landry Shamet save the day

    James Harden and Landry Shamet save the day against the Pistons.

  • Irish foreign minister says UK guilty of 'perverse nationalism' over U.S. trade

    Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Saturday that Britain was demonstrating "perverse nationalism" by seeking to reach a trade deal with the United States before the European Union and questioned whether it was a trustworthy partner. Coveney advocated Britain working with the EU and Canada to reach a joint trade deal with the United States, although the EU does not currently have plans for a major U.S. trade deal.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Costco Wholesale Corporation's (NASDAQ:COST) Share Registry?

    Every investor in Costco Wholesale Corporation ( NASDAQ:COST ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Tamika Palmer Files Complaints Against 6 Special Investigations Officers Involved in Breonna Taylor Case

    Today marks exactly one year since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in Louisville, Ky., by reckless police officers who were executing a search warrant that should never have been issued. It’s also been just over five months since it was officially decided that no one murdered Breonna Taylor and that nothing in the way of substantial criminal charges is coming in regards to the officers who were involved in the clear (to anyone Black) case of systemic racism and systemic incompetence in policing that took the 26-year-old’s life.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reveal They're Still Together

    The couple say reports of them splitting up are "inaccurate."

  • UAE Sheikh Lays Claim to Oil Cargo U.S. Says Is From Iran

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. attempt to prevent Iran exporting oil suffered a blow after a United Arab Emirates sheikh laid claim to a cargo that Washington seized and alleged is from the Islamic Republic.A company controlled by the Emirate of Fujairah’s ruler told a U.S. court that the roughly 2 million barrels of crude was originally from Iraq.Fujairah International Oil & Gas Corp., wholly owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, said it’s an intermediary seller of the oil, according to a claim filed in a federal court in the District of Columbia.The case underscores the difficulty the U.S. faces as it tries to bar Iran from generating income from energy sales and pressure it into re-starting nuclear talks.While shipments of Iranian oil have slumped due to threat of U.S. penalties, they have picked in recent months, though their origin is often disguised. The main buyers are refiners in China.Washington alleges that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the IRGC-Quds Force -- both classified as terrorist organizations by the U.S. -- covertly shipped the oil abroad, relying on ship-to-ship transfers and falsified documents. Iran said the cargo belonged to the “private sector” and that its seizure was an “act of piracy.”“I’m sure that Iranian oil is continuing to flow,” said Iman Nasseri, managing director for the Middle East at consulting firm FGE. “Forging documents like bills of lading and others needed for trades is not that big a problem.”U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed that the two nations return to a 2015 international agreement under which Iran limited its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. His predecessor, Donald Trump, pulled the U.S. out of the accord in mid-2018 and tightened sanctions. Tehran says those must end before a new round of talks can begin.Tensions in the Middle East have also mounted recently due to a spate of attacks on ships and energy facilities. Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil-export terminal -- the world’s largest -- was attacked by drones and missiles earlier this month. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran, claimed the assault. Several tankers were targeted with mines in the Red Sea last year, while an Israeli-owned cargo vessel was struck by an explosion in the Persian Gulf in late February.FIOGC said that in June it bought the crude from an undisclosed Iraqi supplier, which presented bills of lading from Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO as proof of origin. FIOGC then stored the oil on a ship at the port of Fujairah, a major energy-trading hub on the UAE’s Gulf of Oman coast.Calls placed to SOMO on Sunday weren’t answered, while FIOGC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.​In October, FIOGC sold the oil to an unidentified Chinese buyer. Under the agreement, FIOGC was responsible for delivering the crude and chartered the supertanker Achilleas for the journey to China.The U.S. government moved to seize the cargo late last year after the Achilleas’ Greek owner, Capital Ship Management Corp., alerted authorities to the possibility it had unknowingly taken on Iranian crude, after believing it came from Iraq.Houston DischargeThe Achilleas rerouted to the U.S. and the crude was discharged in Houston this month. FIOGC claims it retains a financial stake in the cargo.The U.S. Department of Justice filed a legal case in early February to allow it to seize the oil.FIOGC was established last year to trade petroleum products. The use of floating storage facilities was “particularly important in 2020” because the coronavirus pandemic hammered demand for oil and traders ran out of space at onshore tanks, according to FIOGC’s court filing.Sheikh Hamad is also a member of the UAE’s Supreme Council, the country’s executive arm. The UAE is one of the U.S.’s closest allies in the region. It’s a federation of seven emirates including Fujairah, though Abu Dhabi is the capital and holds the most sway politically.(Updates with analyst’s comment.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.