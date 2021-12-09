Biden administration moving toward tighter enforcement of Iran sanctions: report





The Biden administration could implement more economic sanctions on Iran and countries it trades with as indirect talks on restarting a nuclear deal hit a snag.

With very little progress being made during ongoing negotiations in Vienna, the U.S. is considering sending a delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a close trading partner of Iran, to discuss possible economic sanctions, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing officials familiar with the plan.

The UAE is "a very important portion of Iran's continued commerce flows," making up billions of dollars in oil trade and other sales, U.S. officials told the publication.

The administration could tighten oversight on the trade flow between the two countries by sanctioning banks and other entities who are not compliant with existing Iranian sanctions. The move could also be followed by sanctions on other trading partners, including China, officials said.

The news signals that the administration is preparing for a possible fallout in the ongoing negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a 2015 pact between Iran and the U.S. that limited Iranian production of nuclear weapons in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. That deal was scrapped in 2018 by then President Trump.

Iran has already restarted production of enriching uranium, amassing a small stockpile of the material of at least 60 percent purity. Uranium needs to be enriched to 90 percent purity for nuclear weapons development.

The U.S. is still holding out hope a deal will be reached between the two countries. On Wednesday, the U.S. told reporters that Robert Malley, the special envoy for Iran, will head to Vienna this weekend to join the indirect talks.