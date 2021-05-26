  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden sets 90-day deadline for more details on coronavirus origins

Oma Seddiq,Aylin Woodward
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
white house press secretary jen psaki
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Joe Biden wants answers about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, and has given the US intelligence community three months to track down that information.

In a Wednesday press conference, Biden revealed that he had asked the intelligence community to prepare a report on whether the coronavirus emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a Chinese laboratory accident in March. The results of that report, Biden said, don't offer enough information to fully assess whether either theory is "more likely than the other."

So the president is asking the report authors to "redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days."

International experts, too, have been unable to parse out the pandemic's source.

Following a month-long investigation in Wuhan, a World Health Organization team determined it's "most likely" that the virus jumped naturally from bats to people via an intermediary animal host, likely wildlife in southern China. But the group found no definitive proof of that. Nor could it rule out a lab leak. Even the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in March that he does "not believe that this assessment was extensive enough."

In a video message to the WHO on Tuesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra urged that a second investigation be launched "with terms of reference that are transparent" and "science-based."

Becerra also demanded that international experts be granted "the independence to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak."

covid researchers wuhan
A worker in protective coverings directs members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team on their arrival at the airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

'We don't 100% know the answer'

Tedros has also called for further scrutiny into the coronavirus's origin.

"Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy," he said in March. Tedros added that members of the international WHO team who traveled to China "expressed the difficulties they encountered in accessing raw data."

WHO investigators weren't given access to raw patient data and blood samples, and weren't able to conduct a full audit of labs in Wuhan where staff had been working on coronaviruses prior to the start of the pandemic.

In light of that, Andy Slavitt, senior coronavirus advisor to the White House, stressed that a second investigation is a "critical priority" for the Biden administration.

"It is our position that we need to get to the bottom of this and we need a completely transparent process from China," Slavitt said Tuesday.

The US's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, also expressed support for another probe.

"Many of my colleagues are very much in favor of what the WHO said, that they want to go back again and take another look in there and see what was going on in that lab," Fauci told the Senate in a hearing May 11.

During a White House coronavirus task force press conference on Tuesday, Fauci said scientists can't confirm whether the coronavirus first spilled over from animals to people.

"As I've said many times, many of us feel that it is more likely that this is a natural occurrence," Fauci said. "But we don't know 100% the answer to that. And since this is a question that keeps being asked, we feel strongly - all of us - that we should continue with the investigation and go to the next phase of the investigation that the WHO has done."

Some experts say the lab-leak theory remains viable

wuhan institute of virology
Guards stand outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology on February 3, 2021. Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty

Authorities reported the first known cluster of COVID-19 cases in Wuhan in late December 2019, though evidence suggests the coronavirus was likely circulating in the city and surrounding areas for months before then.

The coincidence of a new emerging infectious disease cropping up in the same city as a high-level biosafety facility like the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where staff work with dangerous pathogens, has undergirded a theory that the coronavirus escaped from a lab.

The calls from Biden and his officials come amid revived interest in the lab-leak theory from experts around the globe. Last week, 18 scientists from the US, UK, Canada, and Switzerland published a letter saying they thought the lab-leak theory remained viable.

When asked by reporters about the lab-leak theory, White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated that Biden is committed to an independent investigation into the source of the virus.

"He believes the Chinese need to do more to put forward data, to be more transparent," Psaki said during a press briefing on Tuesday. "And in the second phase of this effort, he's certainly hopeful that will be the case. And he believes that every theory should be explored through that process but that we shouldn't jump to conclusions before that data and that information is made available."

Three out of every four emerging infectious diseases come to us from other species, including other coronaviruses like SARS and MERS. Cross-species hops from bat populations also led to the outbreaks of Ebola and the Nipah virus. While the WHO has yet to pinpoint a bat population or intermediary animal species that may have passed the new coronavirus onto humans, it's unlikely that identification will happen in the next 90 days.

It took researchers nearly three years after the first SARS infection to trace the virus back to cat-like civets being sold in Chinese markets. It took at least another decade to tentatively identify what Chinese bat population harbored a closely-related coronavirus that could've been behind the SARS pandemic.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Senate confirms Brooks-LaSure to run health care programs

    The Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden’s pick to run U.S. health insurance programs, putting in place a key player who’ll carry out his strategy for expanding affordable coverage and reining in prescription drug costs. Obama-era policy adviser Chiquita Brooks-LaSure will be the first Black person to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, which also administers children’s health insurance and the Affordable Care Act. Together, the programs cover more than 130 million people, from newborns to nursing home residents, and play a central role in the nation's health care system.

  • Joe Biden demands follow-up investigation as Wuhan lab leak theory gains traction

    US president Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered US intelligence agencies to report to him in the next three months on whether the Covid-19 virus first emerged in China from an animal source or from a laboratory accident. Agencies should "redouble their efforts to collect and analyse information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days," Mr Biden said in a statement released by the White House. According to Mr Biden, agencies are currently split over the two possible sources for the virus that swept the planet over the past year, killing more than 3.4 million people. It came after America's top health official called for a follow-up investigation into the origins of Covid-19, signalling more openness to a theory it escaped from a virology laboratory in Wuhan, China. The US health secretary, Xavier Becerra, told a meeting of the World Health Organisation (WHO) that international experts should be granted independent access to "fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak”.

  • EU drug regulator reviewing woman's death in Belgium after getting J&J shot

    LONDON (Reuters) -The European Union's drug regulator said on Wednesday it is reviewing the death of a woman in Belgium who suffered a blood clot and low platelets after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it has asked the U.S. drugmaker to carry out a series of additional studies to help assess a possible link between the shot and a known rare but serious clotting condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). It said it is reviewing the case in Belgium along with other reports of blood clots with the Belgian and Slovenian medicines agencies.

  • Driver accused of hitting two people peacefully protesting police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

    Lisa Michelle O'Quinn, who is white, was charged with striking two Black women with her car. North Carolina authorities are still investigating if it was a hate crime.

  • Biden ready to name Eric Garcetti ambassador to India

    President Biden is ready to nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, sending a trusted political ally to the world's biggest democracy, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Driving the news: Biden is planning to name his first slate of political ambassadors as soon as next week, rewarding political allies like Garcetti, as well as big-dollar donors, many of whom covet postings in elegant European capitals.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe White House is still finishing the vetting process for potential ambassadors, including Garcetti, whose office called an Axios report earlier this month that he was being considered for an ambassadorship "speculative."When the vetting process is complete, Biden is expected to formally send more than a dozen names to the Senate to begin the confirmation process for his first batch of political ambassadors. Garcetti, who served as the co-chair of Biden's presidential campaign, was initially considered for the Cabinet. However, his chances diminished after a sexual harassment lawsuit against one of his former aides, Rick Jacobs, received national attention after journalist Yashar Ali reported about his own experience with Jacobs.A Garcetti spokesperson, as well as the White House, declined to comment. Between the lines: Biden has already called some applicants to offer them the country where he wants them to serve. Those one-on-one calls speak to the premium Biden places on personal relationships in his diplomatic worldview. They're also a reminder that ambassadors are directly answerable to the president. “The ambassador doesn’t work for the State Department,” said former Sen. Max Baucus (D-Mont.), who also served as U.S. ambassador to China. “He or she works for the president of the United States.”The intrigue: Some donors are privately complaining that the White House’s entire ambassador process has been too protracted and too opaque, as they grouse and gossip about who might receive what. Other donors have been informed that they are unlikely to serve in Biden’s first term and have, at least, the certainty of rejection.The president began reviewing names of potential ambassadors in March, and officials are putting a premium on diversity in assembling the first batch that he'll send to the Senate.What we are hearing: Tom Nides, a former deputy secretary of State, is in line for Israel, as Axios first reported. Ken Salazar, a former U.S. senator and Interior secretary, is preparing to go to Mexico.Mark Gittenstein, an international lawyer who was President Obama's first ambassador to Romania, will end up in Brussels as the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.Julie Smith, a former Biden deputy national security adviser, will likely serve as ambassador to NATO.Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), is expected to be the ambassador to the World Food Program in Rome. Former Chicago mayor and White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel will be heading to Japan.Nick Burns, a career diplomat, is Biden's likely choice for China. Denise Bauer, a prominent fundraiser and former Obama ambassador to Belgium, is scheduled for France.Michael Adler, another big-dollar donor, is slated for Belgium, as first reported by the Washington Post and confirmed by Axios.David Cohen, a former lobbyist for Comcast who's now chairman of the trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, should be heading north to Canada.What we are watching: Will Jeff Flake, a former Republican senator who endorsed Biden, be offered a prominent G20 country or an important multilateral position?Also, there's a big focus on who gets the United Kingdom (formally, the ambassador of the United States of America to the Court of St. James's).Fun facts: The U.K. ambassador's residence, Winfield House, is a neo-Georgian mansion abutting Regent's Park.It has a lawn big enough to land a helicopter and is the second-largest private garden in the city.The first is at Buckingham Palace.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trump Organization probe enters potentially ominous phase with grand jury convened

    Special grand jury marks a shift in Cy Vance's Trump Organization probe as possible evidence of criminal conduct may be presented.

  • Video reveals moment passenger knocked out flight attendant’s teeth in clash over masks

    Woman charged for causing serious battery harm to flight attendant, one in a record string of attacks in industry

  • Indy 500 winner Sato wants third race victory and a party

    Takuma Sato held out his fists and flashed his oversized 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 championship rings that spend more time in safekeeping than as a daily accessory. The rings can be a bit much for a driver who still lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house of his long-time business manager in suburban Indianapolis. Uncomfortable, perhaps, at the oversized rocks, Sato jokes he can still squeeze a third championship ring on one more finger.

  • Russia threatens to slow down Google over 'banned content'

    The country’s media watchdog says it will slow down internet speeds to the site if the content is not deleted.

  • Capitol riot suspect drove to Ted Cruz’s house with truck of molotov cocktails to befriend him before 6 January

    Man with stockpile of napalm tried to meet Ted Cruz before coming to capital before President Joe Biden certification vote

  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan List Former Beverly Hills Marital Home

    The place was originally owned by the late Carrie Fisher

  • Meet the Young Korean Designer Putting an Inventive Spin on Tradition

    AD's Newest One to Watch Minjae Kim openly explores techniques and materials from his live-work space in Queens Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Oman protests see police fire tear gas in flashpoint city

    Police in Oman fired tear gas Wednesday at demonstrators in a flashpoint city amid unrest over the sultanate's floundering economy and mass layoffs. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the police action in Sohar, a city some 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Muscat. Demonstrators had marched and collected around an overpass that has been a rallying point.

  • Donald Trump Jr ridiculed for scolding lesson to journalists after Biden fitness regimen story

    The former president’s son complained about soft-ball questions from the media

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • In blow to Exxon management, climate activists install two new board members

    Exxon shareholders, bucking company management, voted to install at least two new members to the oil giant's board in a push to make Exxon more aggressive on addressing climate change and more disciplined in its oil investments.Why it matters: Exxon management campaigned strongly against the entire slate of four people nominated by Engine No. 1, the activist investment group whose campaign was backed by several major pension funds.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe election of two of the four would avoid what could have been a categorical rebuke of the oil giant's strategy, but it still represents significant investor dissent.The vote in favor of the two new board members shows that many investors see Exxon, which has had a rocky financial performance in recent years, as poorly positioned for the future. Driving the news: Shareholders voted to add Gregory Goff and Kaisa Hietala at the oil giant's annual meeting Wednesday, Exxon said at the conclusion of voting. Tabulations on other candidates are still pending, though one of the Engine No. 1 candidates was voted down, Exxon stated in a press release. It's possible that one other activist candidate will still prevail.Hietala is a a former renewables executive with the refining company Neste and Goff is the former CEO of the refiner Andeavor.What they're saying: Charlie Penner, one of Engine No. 1's leaders, told shareholders at the meeting that Exxon management is "determined to fight off the future for as long as possible," but added: "change is coming."The big picture: The battle over replacing members of Exxon's 13-person board comes amid increasing pressure on oil majors to do more on climate change.European-based multinational giants are diversifying more widely and vowing long-term transformations to "net-zero" emissions companies by 2050.Engine No. 1 also says Exxon lacks "any serious diversification efforts" that will prepare it to thrive in a low-carbon world. The group says Exxon needs a more cautious investment approach around oil and gas.Engine No. 1's candidates won the backing of some of the company's largest shareholders, including BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street.Yes, but: Exxon says it's in step with the evolving energy mix, citing growing emphasis on carbon capture and large market opportunities there, and efforts on hydrogen and biofuels.Exxon also argues its adjusted capital strategy will deliver strong returns in oil and gas, which it notes will remain huge markets for decades despite low-carbon energy growth.The company recently set new near- and medium-term targets to cut emissions intensity (that is, emissions per unit of output), but has eschewed the long-term carbon neutrality vows of its European peers.“ExxonMobil is in a strong position to create differentiating value throughout the energy transition,” CEO Darren Woods said, touting Exxon's oil-and-gas portfolio and its investment in climate technologies."We welcome the new directors Gregory Goff in Kaisha Hietala to the board and look forward to working with them constructively and collectively on behalf of all shareholders," Woods said.Go deeper: The intensifying battle for Exxon's futureLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 1,619 UNC alumni and students back 1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones in newspaper ad

    The two-page spread in The News & Observer says UNC’s lack of tenure “is an attempt to penalize Nikole Hannah-Jones for her groundbreaking and unvarnished reporting of American history.”

  • Emergency Brake on Italian Cable Car That Killed 14 Was Tampered With, Say Prosecutors

    Alpine Rescue Service via ReutersThe owner, manager and service director of a northern Italian cable company are facing manslaughter charges after allegedly admitting that they deactivated the emergency brake system on a cable car that plummeted to the ground Sunday morning. At Least 14 Dead After Italian Cable Car Plummets From Peak at Lake MaggioreThirteen people, including a 2-year-old, died on impact when the towing cable broke and nothing stopped the car from plummeting into a forest area below. A 9-year-old died later in hospital and a 5-year-old remains in serious but stable condition.Lead prosecutor Olimpia Bossi told reporters Wednesday that the cable car’s emergency brakes had been tampered with after they were spontaneously activating since the system came back online April 26 after Italy’s latest COVID-19 lockdown. The car that was later involved in the crash had stopped several times, and local media report that on at least one occasion, passengers called the emergency services to report they were trapped in the air. But rather than removing or repairing the faulty brake system, Bossi said the company chose instead to deactivate it. One of the investigators told local media that all three “admitted” to what happened, calling the decision to take the deadly shortcut “a grave one.”Investigators, studying surveillance camera footage from the destination station as the car approached noted that when the cable broke, the brake system clearly did not activate. The car was just five-meters from the platform with more than a dozen passengers ready to get in to take the 20-minute journey down to the lakeside. The operator standing on the platform was ready to open the door to disembark the passengers when he and others say they heard a loud hissing sound. The cable then snapped and the car jolted back down the cable until it hit a pylon and broke loose, plummeting 20 meters into a forest below. Investigators later examined the wreckage to confirm their findings, that the brake system was intentionally blocked. Luigi Nerini, the owner of Ferrovie Mattrone, the company that runs the service from the base of Lake Maggiore to an observation point nearly a mile above sea level, faces multiple manslaughter charges along with the company’s manager Enrico Perocchio and service director Gabriele Tardini. All three were remanded in custody early Wednesday morning after a lengthy overnight interrogation. The lone survivor of the tragic accident, 5-year-old Eitan Biran, an Israeli citizen who lived in Italy with his parents, opened his eyes on Wednesday, according to the pediatric hospital where he is in intensive care in Turin. He lost five members of his family, including his parents and grandparents, who were visiting from Israel and had taken the cable car for what they surely thought would be a peaceful Sunday ride. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation sold off Apple and Twitter stock ahead of couple’s divorce announcement

    During first quarter foundation took position in South Korea’s Coupang

  • Galápagos tortoise found alive is from species thought extinct

    Tests carried out on a giant tortoise found in 2019 confirm it belongs to a species believed extinct.