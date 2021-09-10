Biden administration opening civil rights investigation into Ron DeSantis' Florida school mask ban

Charles Davis
·2 min read
A schoolteacher, wearing a mask, checks the temperature of one of her masked students, before the child is let inside.
A school employee checks the temperature of a student on the first day of in-person classes at Baldwin Park Elementary School on August 21, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • In August, the US Department of Education began investigating mask bans in five states.

  • Florida was initially excluded from the group, which includes Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.

  • The department's Office of Civil Rights is seeking to ensure students are "safely accessing in-person education."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Florida has been added to the group of states being investigated by the US Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights over its ban on school mask mandates.

In a letter sent Friday, Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Suzanne B. Goldberg informed Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran that her office was looking into whether his department "may be preventing school districts in the state from considering or meeting the needs of students with disabilities."

Goldberg cited Florida's policy of letting parents or legal guardians "to opt their child out of mask mandates designed to reduce the risk to students and others of contracting COVID-19 in school."

News of the letter was first reported by the Miami Herald, coming just hours after a Florida judge upheld Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' statewide ban on school mask requirements.

In August, Goldberg informed five GOP-led states that they were being investigated over their prohibition on local school mask mandates.

"National data also show that children with some underlying medical conditions, including those with certain disabilities, are at higher risk than other children for experiencing severe illness from COVID-19," Goldberg wrote.

Florida has been hard hit by the Delta variant, reporting an average of 337 deaths per day over the last week, more than any other state in the country and accounting for more than 20% of fatalities nationwide.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Louisiana police boss says he's open to federal oversight

    The head of the Louisiana State Police said Friday he wants to know why 67% of his agency’s uses of force in recent years have been directed at Black people, and would welcome a U.S. Justice Department “pattern and practice” probe into potential racial profiling if that is deemed necessary. “If the community is concerned about that, obviously I am concerned about that,” Col. Lamar Davis told The Associated Press in an interview. Davis’ comments came a day after an AP investigation identified at least a dozen cases over the past decade in which state police troopers or their bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.

  • Democratic senators from gun-friendly states sink Biden’s embattled ATF pick

    David Chipman, an unabashed gun control advocate, saw his nomination languish for months.

  • Roughly 60,000 Afghan evacuees have arrived in US since mid-August

    Approximately 60,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since Aug. 17 have arrived in the United States, according to a report published late Wednesday.

  • MN GOP gubernatorial candidate touts support from Iron Range Democrats

    Map: Danielle Alberti/AxiosAs he announced his bid for governor, Republican state Sen. Paul Gazelka sought to make the case that he can build a broader coalition to help the GOP end its statewide losing streak. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOne strategy he cited? Winning more votes on northern Minnesota's Iron Range.What he's saying: "Democrat legislators on the Range have said if I run they'll support me,” the former majority

  • Not easy voting green: Germans wary of getting climate bill

    It's a scorching September day and the Green party candidate hoping to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor leaps on stage in front of hundreds of supporters for what should be a home run. Surveys show climate change is among the top concerns for many voters, and the audience in the eastern city of Halle is made up largely of students and retirees eager to hear how Annalena Baerbock plans to safeguard their future — or that of their grandchildren. The Greens have long championed the fight against global warming.

  • Lawyer: Court must bar duo from deciding on death row case

    Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board will likely recommend that a high-profile inmate's death sentence be commuted unless two board members are barred from taking part in the decision, a lawyer for a county district attorney argued before a state Supreme Court referee Friday. Attorney Sandra Howell-Elliott, a part-time assistant district attorney who is representing Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, urged the state's high court to prohibit board members Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle from considering Julius Jones' commutation at a hearing next week. Prater maintains that Luck and Doyle, who were appointees of Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, are biased against prosecutors because of the nonprofit work they do with released inmates and their support for criminal justice reform.

  • More Capitol rioters plead guilty, including man who threatened to shoot Pelosi

    Seven people pleaded guilty to charges related to the Capitol insurrection this week, including an armed man who threatened to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Why it matters: Over 600 known federal defendants face charges in connection to the deadly riots. About 10% have pleaded guilty, according to CNN.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cleveland Meredith Jr. is the most notable defendant among the latest slate to enter guilty pleas. Meredith drove from

  • After pushing employee vaccinations, Missouri Chamber decries Biden’s vaccine mandate

    Even as it opposed President Joe Biden’s plans to require large employers to vaccinate employees or test them weekly, Missouri chamber leaders continued to espouse the importance of vaccination.

  • Harris resurfaces for Newsom after being MIA on Afghanistan, border, and voting rights

    Vice President Kamala Harris resurfaced on Wednesday to campaign for embattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom after weeks of remaining largely behind the scenes while the Biden administration took on water confronting multiple crises.

  • Government withholding ‘material of value’ on possible Uyghur abuse, tribunal told

    The Government is withholding “material of value” that could determine whether China is committing genocide against Uyghurs, a global independent tribunal has heard.

  • ‘Muslim Americans shouldn’t have to feel and act this way’: 20 years later, reflecting on the 9/11 attacks and hate that followed

    With a new year about to start at his children’s Sunday school, Mansoor Shams volunteered to handle logistics for the youth group’s semiannual field trip. Calling ahead to a hotel in Niagara Falls, New York, he was asked what day they’d arrive. And he realized something that made his stomach churn: organizers had planned a trip on Sept. 11. “I found myself saying we were from a ‘house of ...

  • Mary Trump slams her uncle, Donald Trump, and says Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott 'took their cues from him'

    Mary L. Trump said "DeSantis and Abbott who seem to have absolutely no concern about their constituents and place absolutely no value in human life."

  • 'Swimming Head' Was King Of The Sea 500 Million Years Ago: Study

    The newly discovered species “Titanokorys gainesi” measured 19.7 inches at a time when most ocean-dwelling organisms were barely the size of a pinky finger.

  • Veterans say State Department is blocking rescue of those Biden left behind in Afghanistan

    The good news that the Taliban let 113 foreigners leave Kabul on Thursday is overshadowed by the knowledge that few of them were Americans. An untold number of U.S. citizens remain, most of whom live in fear.

  • Larry Elder dominates GOP field to replace Newsom in recall, poll finds

    When asked to pick their first choice among the replacement candidates, 38% of likely voters preferred Elder, a UC Berkeley poll shows.

  • Gov vetoes North Carolina bill limiting K-12 racial teaching

    North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed two bills on Friday that would have limited how public school teachers can discuss certain racial concepts and raised penalties on those who engage in violent protests. The vetoed education bill was part of a national effort by Republicans in more than two dozen states to combat views they associated with “critical race theory,” a framework legal scholars developed in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the belief that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and maintains the dominance of whites in society. GOP lawmakers across the country have used “critical race theory” and “indoctrination” as catchall phrases to describe racial concepts they find objectionable, including white privilege, systemic inequality and inherent bias.

  • Biden Administration Releases Plan to Shift Half of U.S. Energy to Solar by 2050

    The Biden administration released an outline mapping out how the U.S. could produce half of its electricity using solar power by 2050.

  • Most nurses are vaccinated – so why do people think health workers are vaccine hesitant?

    Many registered nurses see vaccination as their ‘moral responsibility’ and want everyone else to get theirs too ‘It’s a major source of frustration for nurses right now that people aren’t getting vaccinated,’ said Anna Maria Valdez, a professor of nursing at Sonoma State University. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/EPA Charlaine was skeptical of the vaccines at first. She wondered how they were created so quickly, and she was wary of the long history of medical experimentation and disregard for Black

  • COVID outbreaks spike in Colorado schools

    Data: N.Y. Times; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe latest increase in Colorado’s coronavirus cases is driven largely by children as outbreaks at K–12 schools doubled for the second straight week.Why it matters: The case counts are so significant that Children's Hospital Colorado is considering postponing elective surgeries for the first time during the pandemic, the Denver Post reports. The facility is at 72% bed capacity.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark

  • 'It's a daunting task': Lathrop hires city's first-ever police chief

    The city of Lathrop is one step closer to establishing its own police department with the hiring of its first-ever police chief — a milestone in the city's 32-year-long history. Raymond Beckler is currently a lieutenant with the Contra Costa Sheriff's Department. His last day is Friday, and his first day as Lathrop's police chief begins Monday. He is now tasked with helping to hire enough staff to run the department. See more above.