Biden administration opens public comments on strategy to combat food waste

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a new strategy to combat food waste. File Photo by UPI/John Angelillo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting public comments beginning Tuesday on a new strategy aimed at reducing food loss.

The USDA, Environmental Protection Agency and Food and Drug Administration jointly announced the National Strategy for Reducing Food Loss and Waste and Recycling Organics during the COP28 Climate Summit in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday with the public comment period running through Jan. 4.

The agencies said the strategy outlines their actions "to prevent food loss and waste in order to mitigate the environmental repercussions of wasted food, including its impact on climate."

Among the goals lifted by the FDA are to prevent food loss, food waste, to increase recycling, and to incentivize the prevention of food loss.

It also highlights efforts by the agencies including investing $30 million in funding for Composting and Food Waste Reduction Cooperative Agreements, expanding partnerships with National Institute of Food and Agriculture food systems to develop educational materials, research and outreach and providing funding for research and development to extend the shelf life of food.

"The joint effort between USDA, EPA, and FDA will enhance interagency coordination and represents a vital step towards preventing food loss and waste, increasing organic waste recycling, and promoting economic opportunity," said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.