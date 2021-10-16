Biden administration orders Arizona to stop grants to schools without mask mandates

The Biden administration has ordered Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to stop using federal COVID-19 funding for grants only directed to schools without mask mandates. Arizona has been divided over mask mandates throughout the pandemic. Tucson Weekly reporter Jim Nintzel joins CBSN anchor Lana Zak with more.

