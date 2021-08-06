Biden administration praises efforts by 'vast majority' of Republican governors to curb COVID

The Guardian

Some party leaders blamed the former president in the charged moments after the insurrection – but are now embarking on a campaign of revisionism Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, speaks on the steps of the US Capitol on 29 July. He pulled all five of his picks from the House select committee. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP Top Republicans in Congress are embarking on a new campaign of revisionism seven months after the attack on the Capitol, absolving Donald Trump of responsibility and b