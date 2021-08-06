Biden administration praises efforts by 'vast majority' of Republican governors to curb COVID
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tells Yahoo News National Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan that "the vast majority of Republican governors are doing exactly the right thing," in handling public health policy. Despite the tensions between the administration and a select number of GOP governors, Psaki says the White House is committed to working across party lines to end the pandemic.