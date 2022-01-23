Biden administration is projecting 'weakness': Rep. Tenney
New York Rep. Claudia Tenney accuses Biden of mishandling the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine on 'Fox Report.'
New York Rep. Claudia Tenney accuses Biden of mishandling the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine on 'Fox Report.'
With housing prices on the rise, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist. PropertyShark analyzed U.S....
Sean Kuraly (Columbus Blue Jackets) with a Goal vs. Ottawa Senators, 01/23/2022
Former president Ronald Reagan declared Sunday Sanctity of Human Life Sunday in recognition of anniversary of Roe vs. Wade.
A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to distributing marijuana on the dark web and laundering his cryptocurrency proceeds, according to federal prosecutors.
The Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) play against the Miami Heat (17-17) at FTX Arena Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday January 23, 2022 Los Angeles Lakers 2, Miami Heat 2 (Q1 10:15) What's the buzz on Twitter? Brady Hawk @ BradyHawk305 As I said earlier, ...
Ice volcanoes can be fun to watch but make sure you keep a safe distance. They have fragile peaks and aren't safe to climb.
Subzero wind chills aren't going to put a damper on Green Bay fans' spirits. They embrace the bitter cold. It's a source of pride and their identity.
Chargers chairman Dean Spanos is being sued by two of his nephews who allege that he secretly diverted money from the family trust that owns the team.
Joe Germanotta, owner of 'Joanne Trattoria,' discusses the impact of COVID-19 rhetoric on small business on 'Fox News Live.'
Sinema invoked the wrath of national and home state Democrats when she voted to keep the Senate filibuster on Wednesday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady revealed what the perfect ending of his career would be to NBC broadcasters Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth prior to Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.
"I told him I had the money in the house, and I figured, he's not going to fall for that. Well, he fell for that hook, line, and sinker," the woman said.
Salma Hayek is back at it, yet again with a jaw-dropping and sultry beach-themed photo shoot. On Jan 19, Hayek posted two photos of her latest water-based adventure to her Instagram with the caption, “Some people run to visit the fish.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) In […]
Grayson Allen called the controversial flagrant foul he committed on Alex Caruso an "unfortunate" basketball play in a message on his Discord channel.
In Fairfield Township, Pennsylvania, Christina Eyth rescued an unidentified animal that has wildlife experts stumped.
Michael Cohen told MSNBC's Alex Witt that Donald Trump gave the instruction when Donald Jr. and Ivanka were on the verge of being indicted in 2012.
Aaron Rodgers had a chance to advance in the playoffs, but he missed an easy touchdown on his last throw against the 49ers.
The man’s wife sued a Minnesota hospital when their doctors attempted to take him off a ventilator after two months.
The Super Bowl LVI logo, which is supposed to represent palm trees, looks quite a bit more grisly than its artists intended.
There are plenty of things you can do on a daily basis to care for your heart health. You may decide to exercise a bit more, try regulating your stress levels, get better sleep, or change up your diet to include more heart-healthy foods.These steps are all valuable, especially because there isn't a one-step solution for caring for your heart health. And if you're someone who is taking these brave steps toward better health, you may also want to try avoiding certain foods and drinks that can nega