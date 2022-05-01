The Biden administration proposed tax changes: Here we go again

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Times-Reporter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
James Contini
James Contini

Last year President Biden proposed a number of changes to the U.S. tax structure. Due to a number of factors, practically all of those proposed changes were never incorporated into law. Recently, the Biden Administration has re-proposed a number of income tax changes. Those proposed changes are as follows:

• Increase the rate on dividends and capital gains to the highest rate applicable. That means that since the highest rate is currently 37%, the proposal is to increase the dividends and capital gain rate to 37%. This could go higher if the highest rate is adjusted also. The current dividend and capital gain rate is 20%.

Increase the top individual income tax rate to 39.6%. The current top income tax rate is presently 37%.

• Currently, if an individual inherits an asset from his or her loved one, then that individual gets a step-up in basis for the particular asset. For example, if the decedent owned ABC Company stock and purchased that stock for $10 and the value of that stock is now $100 on that decedent’s date of death, then the beneficiary who inherits that stock would obtain a $100 basis. Therefore, if they sell the stock after inheriting it for $100, there would not be any capital gains to pay. Under the Biden proposal, the individual inheriting the stock would retain the decedent’s $10 tax basis. Thus, if they sold the stock for $100 the beneficiary would incur a $90 capital gain.

• Reduce the federal estate tax exemption from its current amount of $12,060,000 back to the $5,000,000 range.

• Impose a 20% tax on unrealized gains at the death of an individual if that individual’s net worth is over $100,000,000.

• Significantly revise the ability to use estate planning techniques such as Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts and Grantor Trusts. For example, if an individual establishes a Grantor Trust that has assets that are not includable in the Grantor’s estate when the Grantor passes away, then any sales that the Grantor would make to that Grantor Trust would be taxable. Currently, any sales that a Grantor makes with his or her Grantor Trust is not taxable

• Reduce the unlimited use of Generation Skipping Trusts to benefit beneficiaries who are no more than two generations below the person who transferred the property to the Generation Skipping Trust. Therefore, they are trying to cap the amount of generations that could benefit by using this type of trust.

• Modify the law as it relates to the use of Executors and Administrators of estates. The proposal permits the administration of estates without requiring the need for an Executor or Administrator to be appointed. They are proposing that any person who has either actual or constructive possession of the decedent’s property would be considered the Statutory Executor.

Once again, it remains to be seen how much traction these changes will have and if any of them actually become law. In addition, with the elections coming up in the fall, it will also be interesting to note how the control of the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate will be affected and thus affect the passage of these proposals. Stay tuned.

NOTE: This general summary of the law should not be used to solve individual problems since slight changes in the fact situation may require a material variance in the applicable legal advice.

Attorney James F. Contini II is a certified specialist in estate planning, Trust & Probate Law by the OSBA. He is with the firm Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty Co. LPA in New Philadelphia.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: The Biden administration proposed tax changes: Here we go again

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Salesforce Will Let Workers Break NDAs to Report Harassment, Discrimination

    (Bloomberg) -- Employees gagged by non-disclosure agreements that stopped them from discussing workplace violations are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel. The software company Salesforce Inc., which employs 73,000 workers, announced Friday that its entire U.S. workforce will not be liable for violating an NDA if they are discussing unlawful activity such as harassment or discrimination.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Musk Engages in T

  • Why Conversations Around Black Maternal Health Must Happen Year Round

    In 2019, less than a year after I was elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives, I suffered a devastating pregnancy loss.

  • Letter: Elections board member should resign over statements about 2020 election

    Letter to the Editor.

  • Kim Kardashian stuns in sparkly silver Balenciaga gown at White House Correspondents' Dinner

    The star attended the glamorous event in Washington DC with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

  • KFC offers bouquet of fried chicken for Mother’s Day

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal joins the Live show to take a look at KFC's fried chicken bouquet offered as a Mother's Day special this year.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of lying in hearing in Capitol attack case

    Lawyers for groups challenging Republican say text Greene sent to Meadows, released by House panel, shows she lied in testimony Marjorie Taylor Greene in Washington DC on 28 April. Photograph: Lenin Nolly/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock Lawyers for voters seeking to bar the far-right Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress over her support for the January 6 insurrection have accused her of lying in a hearing in the case. In a filing Friday, lawyers for groups challenging Greene said a text

  • Bears are releasing QB Nick Foles

    The Bears are releasing veteran QB Nick Foles after failing to secure a trade partner.

  • The Stock Market Isn’t Falling Like It Did In the 1970s—It’s Even Worse

    By the end of trading on Friday, the selloff had gotten worse and we were staring at the worst start to a year since the Great Depression.

  • Warren Buffett says he wouldn't pay $25 for all the bitcoin in the world — and Charlie Munger blasts the crypto as 'stupid' and 'evil'

    Buffett reiterated that bitcoin isn't worth anything because it doesn't produce anything, while Munger said he expects its price to plunge to zero.

  • Elon Musk reportedly has new Twitter CEO lined up

    Elon Musk reportedly has some new plans for Twitter's C-suite. The Tesla CEO whose recent $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter was accepted is now putting plans in place for a new CEO at the San Francisco company, according to Reuters, which reported that Musk has decided on who he plans to appoint but has yet to publicly release the name. Musk reportedly reiterated to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor that he isn't confident regarding the company’s management — a tone he had struck in his earlier SEC filings — and he also told banks that he plans to create a way to monetize tweets that go viral or include important information and suggested charging a fee when third-party websites quote or embed tweets from verified accounts.

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • Down Over 70%, 3 Growth Stocks With Fortress Balance Sheets to Weather a Bear-Market Storm

    Bear markets can actually present great opportunities to buy growth stocks -- provided you pick the right ones. Down roughly 22% from the peak it hit last year, the Nasdaq Composite index is already in bear territory, and investors may want to consider which beaten-down growth names look sturdy for the long term and are worth pouncing on. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified a trio of growth stocks that have formidable balance sheets and trade down more than 70% from their highs.

  • Russia makes last-gasp dollar bond payments in bid to avoid default

    Whether the money would make it to the United States and other Western countries that sanctioned Russia was still not clear, but it represented another major twist in the game of financial chicken that has developed about a possible default. Russia has not had a default of any kind since a financial crash in 1998 and has not seen a major international or 'external' market default since the aftermath of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. The risk of another one though is now a flashpoint in the economic tussle with Western countries which have blanketed Russia with sanctions in response to its actions in Ukraine that Moscow has termed a "special military operation".

  • The Common 401(k) Advice Retirement Savers Should Take With a Grain of Salt

    How much should you contribute to your 401(k)? Saving and investing 10% or 15% of your income in a 401(k) can produce a sizable nest egg over time, but guess what? There are situations when that rate is too high for your 401(k).

  • Metro woman taken for $1.5M in scheme that targets the elderly and their retirement accounts

    They are targeting retirement accounts and making off with six- and seven-figure paydays.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Monster Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    It's been an even tougher go for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has lost more than 20% of its value since hitting a record high in mid-November. This puts the widely followed Nasdaq in a bear market. Without question, bear markets can be scary.

  • A rough 4 months for stocks: S&P 500 books the worst start to a year since 1939. Here’s what pros say you should do now.

    April showers apparently bring dramatically lower markets on Wall Street, and this month's slump for the S&P 500 was a doozy.

  • Down Over 70%, These 3 Monster Growth Stocks Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The Nasdaq Composite is officially back in a bear market, which happens when an index is down 20% or more from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is in correction territory -- which is a drawdown of at least 10% from the all-time high -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is just 33 basis points from a correction.

  • This Dividend Stock Offers Massive Passive Income Potential

    Investing in dividend-paying companies is one of the many ways to earn passive income. Most dividend stocks distribute a fixed amount of their income to investors each quarter. Because of that, shareholders can sit back and collect a relatively predictable passive income stream.

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As one of history's most successful moneymen, investors look to Warren Buffett for guidance when it comes to stock picking and finances. Lately, investors have also been loving stock splits. With activity among average traders having surged in recent years, stock splits can make shares more accessible and have led to big gains for some companies.