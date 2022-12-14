Biden Administration Proposes to Make It Easier to Buy Obamacare Plans

MIKE BLAKE
4
Yuval Rosenberg
·1 min read

The Biden administration on Monday proposed policies aimed at making it easier to buy Obamacare plans, including a special enrollment period for people who lose Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) coverage.

The proposed rule released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services would allow those who lose their Medicaid or CHIP insurance 60 days before or 90 days after they lose coverage to pick an Affordable Care Act plan.

The proposal also would limit the number of plan options insurers can offer through the marketplaces. The average number of plans available to consumers on the marketplace has soared from less than 30 for plan year 2019 to well over 100 for 2023, the Department of Health and Human Services said. “Having too many plans to choose from can limit consumers' ability to make a meaningful selection when comparing plan offerings,” HHS said. “Streamlining the plan selection process would make it easier for consumers to evaluate plan choices available on the Marketplaces and to select a health plan that best fits their unique health needs.”

Why it matters: As we mentioned last week, an estimated 18 million people stand to lose Medicaid coverage if the coronavirus public health emergency is allowed to expire in April 2023, so it makes sense to make it easier for those eligible to sign up for other coverage.

  • Biden says inflation going down but do not take anything for granted

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday said inflation in the United States was coming down and he hopes prices will be back to normal by the end of next year. U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected for a second straight month in November, resulting in the smallest annual increase in inflation in nearly a year and giving the Federal Reserve cover to start scaling back the size of its interest rate increases. The consumer price index readings last month reflected declines in the costs of gasoline, healthcare and used cars and trucks but Americans still faced higher prices for food and rental housing.

  • Congressional Negotiators Reach Framework for Deal on Funding Government

    Lawmakers said the breakthrough in talks on a fiscal 2023 government funding package puts them on course to vote next week before leaving for Christmas break.

  • Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenue from mRNA vaccines by 2030

    In November, Pfizer had raised its forecast for 2022 sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion to $34 billion. But COVID-related sales are expected to drop sharply over the next few years, and Pfizer also faces the loss of patent protections for some big-selling drugs after 2025, such as cancer treatment Ibrance and arthritis drug Xeljanz. Pfizer expects to lose $17 billion in annual sales between 2025 and 2030 due to the patent expirations, Chief Commercial Officer Angela Hwang said in an investor presentation, where the company provided revenue expectations for its drugs and vaccines.

  • Opinion: Principal’s View: To Fix Learning Losses, Expand Loan Forgiveness for Educators

    The results of the most recent Nation’s Report Card found students across almost all states and demographic groups showing steep declines in academic achievement. Talented teachers and principals will be crucial to reversing this trend. But my middle school, and schools like it throughout the country, are struggling to hire and keep staff. Expanded loan […]

  • Biden restarts task force on immigrants' success in US

    The Biden administration is reinstating a task force that is aimed at helping immigrants and refugees integrate into the United States. The Task Force on New Americans will be run by the Domestic Policy Council and the focus will be workforce training, education and financial access as well as language learning and the health of immigrants who have green cards and other types of legal status, according to the White House. A version of the task force had been in existence off and on since the mid-2000s, most recently under former President Barack Obama before it lapsed under Donald Trump, whose restrictive policies were aimed at allowing as few migrants into the U.S. as possible.

  • White House condemns ‘violent rhetoric’ from Greene

    On Dec. 12, &nbsp;White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre&nbsp;called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for saying she would have “won” the Jan. 6 insurrection had she organized the attack.

  • Biden admin may cut number of migrants eligible for asylum at border, but open new paths for others

    The Biden administration is shaping plans to slash the number of migrants who can qualify for asylum at the border while opening new, narrow paths for others.

  • Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst defends gay-marriage vote as GOP county groups move to censure her

    Several Republican county parties have voted to condemn Iowa's U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in the wake of her vote. "I stand by my vote," she said Monday.

  • Lawmakers reach deal on framework for omnibus spending package

    Lawmakers have struck a much-anticipated deal on a framework for an omnibus package to fund the government for fiscal year 2023. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Tuesday night said negotiators had “reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework that should allow us to finish an omnibus appropriations bill that can pass the House and…

  • Trump special counsel subpoenas officials in four more 2020 battlegrounds

    Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed state and local election officials in Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico and Pennsylvania as part of the Justice Department’s wide-ranging investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The newly appointed special counsel, who was brought in last month to oversee several Department of Justice (DOJ) cases related to…

  • Is there an immigration crisis at the US-Mexico border?

    Migrants from Nicaragua and Cuba are being detained at the US-Mexico border in record numbers.

  • Biden signs historic same-sex marriage bill at White House

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriage. Hundreds of people gathered on the White House South Lawn to commemorate the Respect for Marriage Act becoming law. "Today is a good day," Biden said as he took the podium after Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • GOP bill would protect parents who refuse to transition their child's gender

    A bill introduced Tuesday by Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., seeks to protect parents who refuse to transition their child's gender, either socially or medically.

  • Oregon's new high-capacity magazine ban still in court limbo

    An Oregon judge on Tuesday extended an order blocking a key part of a tough new voter-approved gun law intended to curtail mass shootings, but did not immediately rule on its most controversial part — a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio let stand an earlier temporary restraining order that blocks the permit-to-purchase provision of the law narrowly approved by voters in Oregon in November. Under federal law, a gun sale can proceed by default if the background check takes longer than three business days — the so-called Charleston loophole, because it allowed the assailant to purchase the gun used in a 2015 South Carolina mass shooting.

  • Schumer ‘very optimistic’ electoral reform in spending bill

    Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Dec. 13 expressed optimism that efforts to reform the Electoral Count Act would be included in the year-end spending bill.

  • House Democrats reject a rules change that could've empowered junior members amid concerns about aging leadership

    Proponents saw an opportunity to empower junior members. But the change was opposed by longer-serving Democrats and the Congressional Black Caucus.

  • 'Deadpool 3' director Shawn Levy teases 'potential is so rich' for MCU debut, Wolverine team-up

    Back in late September, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announced that the latter would leave his cozy comic book retirement to play James "Logan" Howlett (aka Wolverine) one last time in the third Deadpool movie, which will introduce Wade Wilson to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While next to nothing is known about the overall plot, SYFY WIRE was able to eke out a vague, albeit exclusive, teaser from the project's director — Shawn Levy — during a retrospective interview focused on the original N

  • Lamborghini is now making an off-road supercar. (But won’t it get dirty?)

    The V10-powered Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is about to challenge dusty old Toyota Land Cruisers and Jeeps for off-road supremacy.

  • The most prominent election-deniers lost their races. But at least 177 have won so far.

    More than 370 Republican candidates on the ballot denied or questioned the 2020 election results, according to a New York Times analysis.

  • U.S. Congress negotiators say reach gov't funding deal

    Negotiators in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday said they had reached agreement on funding the government through the end of its current fiscal year, as lawmakers scampered to meet a midnight Friday deadline when existing funds expire. They did not say how much money they had agreed on, providing no details in statements from three key appropriations negotiators, Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, Republican Senator Richard Shelby and Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro. "If all goes well, we should be able to finish an omnibus appropriations package by Dec. 23," Shelby said in a statement.