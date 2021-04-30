Biden administration to pursue 'practical' North Korea nuclear diplomacy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marisa Schultz
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The White House Friday confirmed the Biden Administration has completed a months-long review of North Korea policy and will chart a different path than former President Donald Trump in an effort to end North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile program.

"I can confirm that we've completed our DPRK policy review, which was thorough, rigorous and inclusive," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday, referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The Washington Post first reported Friday that the Biden Administration wants to find a "middle" ground between Trump's grand bargain strategy where he courted face-to-face diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jon Un and former President Barack Obama's arms-length approach where he withheld diplomacy until North Korea changed its behavior.

POMPEO REGRETS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ‘DIDN’T MAKE MORE PROGRESS’ WITH NORTH KOREA

Psaki said Biden's team consulted with outside experts and officials from "several previous administrations" to build on their lessons learned.

"Our goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, with a clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective," Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One. "Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience."

Paski said the Biden approach will "explore diplomacy" with North Korea in an effort to make "practical" progress toward achieving denuclearization and increasing the security of the United States and its allies.

"Our policy calls for a calibrated, practical approach," Psaki said.

NORTH KOREA SNAPS BACK AT BIDEN

The new policy approach is timely, as Biden is set to welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House on May 21 to highlight their "ironclad alliance," the White House says. Biden's first in-person foreign leader invite went to another Asian ally, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The Washington Post first reported Friday that the Biden Administration decided to pursue a phased agreement with North Korea that leads to full denuclearization. Biden was briefed on the plan last week by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the paper reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration won't throw out all of Trump's work, The Washington Post reported. They'll keep in place Trump's 2018 Singapore summit agreement in which Kim committed to work toward the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula" in return for the U.S. providing "security guarantees" to North Korea. Both sides also pledged to "build a lasting and stable peace regime."

Recommended Stories

  • French watchdog warns of big tech's sway over payment services

    The remarks, part of a 127-page opinion, follow a one-year inquiry into new payment technologies and shine a light on the watchdog's views in the field, marked by a proliferation of smartphone banking apps, such as Britain's Revolut and Germany's N26. In its opinion, the French watchdog says that Apple, Google and Amazon's payment services enjoy important competitive advantages thanks to the large number of users their platforms have attracted and the trove of data they've collected. "Near Field Communication" (NFC) technology, the most-used short-range wireless tool to make contactless payments, can also constitute an entry barrier for potential competitors, depending on access granted by smartphone makers or operating systems, the watchdog says.

  • Apple’s Mac is back with record sales — but how long can that last?

    Apple Inc. reported an extraordinary second quarter on Wednesday, with record results in every product category, including the biggest growth seen by the Mac and iPad in years. But investors are wondering how long it will last.

  • US keeps in place mask requirement on planes, transit

    A requirement that people on planes and other forms of transportation in the U.S. wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place through at least Sept. 13, the Transportation Security Administration said Friday. Darby Lajoye, the acting TSA administrator, said in announcing the extension that masks “remain an important tool in defeating this pandemic” even though about half of U.S. adults have received a vaccine.

  • In depth: Andy Street's success shows how quickly the shift in British politics has occurred

    Four years ago, with a majority of only a few thousand out of a turnout of more than half a million, Andy Street was elected Mayor of the West Midlands. Back then, Theresa May was Prime Minister and riding high in the polls, the Brexit negotiations had not yet begun, and there was no such thing as Covid-19. To describe the political backdrop to his mayoralty as tumultuous would be an understatement. If the next election, due to take place on Thursday, had been held during the lowest points of the Brexit talks or the pandemic response, Street would surely have been blown away thanks to dissatisfaction with the performance of the Tories in government nationally. Now, however, opinion polls put him ahead of the Labour candidate, and Street and his campaign team believe they have all to play for. Tory strategists say the result could come down to just hundreds or thousands of votes. "In the end it’s going to be down to who can get their vote out," says a senior staffer. Nonetheless, the campaign exudes a quiet confidence. "There are days to go," says Street, "and I’m still smiling". In this age of political polarisation, Street is an unusual candidate, almost a throwback to a gentler time. A former managing director of John Lewis, he is proud of his status as a businessman in politics. "The mayoralties in particular really lend themselves to practical people from business who can bring leadership to their local communities," he says. And Street’s pitch – as the apolitical candidate able to rise above party identity, the technocrat who ignores the culture wars and just wants to get things done – is plausible because it reflects who he is. Local focus Street’s campaign is starkly personal. His leaflets barely mention his Conservative affiliation, and they are branded green instead of Tory blue. In his manifesto and on the doorstep, he wastes no time on national political issues, focusing exclusively on local challenges, like jobs, transport infrastructure and housing. But while he has been prepared to criticise the Tories in national government and disagree publicly with the Prime Minister, Street is not running against his party, nor defining himself by talking up his differences with other Tories. His campaign messages – always highly local, constructive and providing a plan – reveal a surprising sophistication and subtlety. Street knows that Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit political strategy has won new Conservative voters in former Labour strongholds like Dudley, Walsall, West Bromwich and Wolverhampton. He wants to secure that support, while using his personal reputation for apolitical practicality to appeal to traditional Tories and more liberal voters in the prosperous environs of Solihull and Sutton Coldfield. If this sounds like Boris Johnson’s have cake/eat cake approach to life, albeit with a Brummie twang, that is indeed what it is. As Mayor of London, Johnson had to create a coalition of support that stretched beyond the Conservative core vote to win two terms in office. In the West Midlands – a traditional Labour heartland – Street must do the same. And with voters’ second preferences counting under the rules of the supplementary vote system, appealing to Liberal Democrat and even Green voters could prove decisive. "It’s important to remember the default result in the West Midlands is a Labour win," says Andrew Mitchell, the Conservative grandee, MP for Sutton Coldfield, and keen Street supporter. "We are the insurgents, and that is why Andy is such a good candidate. He is a Tory plus plus plus: our usual voters like and trust him, but he’s appealing to so many others. But even with Andy, it is going to be close and we still might not get over the line." Levelling-up champion The West Midlands has been a hive of activity and progress throughout the Street mayoralty. Transport investment has been increased seven-fold since he took office, with new train lines and stations, bus routes and a tram service. House building has grown rapidly in speed and scale. Before the pandemic struck, almost 100,000 new jobs had been created, thanks in large part to a sharp increase in private sector inward investment. "Andy has given real meaning to the levelling up agenda across the West Midlands," says Eddie Hughes, the MP for Walsall North, a previously safe Labour seat. "People can see we’re getting a new train station and a new A&E department thanks in part to him." This year Coventry has been chosen as the country’s City of Culture, next year Birmingham will host the Commonwealth Games, and beyond that High Speed 2 will connect the West Midlands to London and the cities of the north with sharply reduced travel times. The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government is creating a second headquarters in Wolverhampton, and ministers chose the West Midlands to become the first 5G test bed in the country. The sense of progress has, of course, been disrupted by the pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of people have been furloughed across the conurbation, and many businesses, especially those in the retail and hospitality industries, have been shuttered. Most will bounce back, but economists agree that lockdown has sped up changes that were on their way already. High streets are under pressure, retail is restructuring, and the economics of city centres – thanks to an increase in home working – will change profoundly. 'He knows what business needs' On the doorstep, there is little evidence that Street will be punished for this difficult news, or for government missteps during the pandemic. Canvassers report a "vaccines bounce" for the Tories, and an appreciation for government schemes to keep businesses afloat and workers paid during their enforced inactivity. Target voters – many of whom did not even know about the mayoralty last time round – spontaneously tell activists they want Street to carry on with the job. The interior design of the Prime Minister’s Downing Street flat does not come up at all. Among small business owners, there is recognition that Street, the candidate with a commercial background, is best placed to lead the region to recovery. "He knows what business needs," says Adrian Harvey, who owns hotels and bars across Birmingham. "He has already done some great things in joining up the region through better transport links. We need him in place to help to get us out of the troubles of the last year." Carl Richardson, whose family business has launched a £100 million enterprise fund for the region, says: "there is no doubt that the pandemic has halted the economic renaissance across the West Midlands, [but] that momentum was built on solid foundations … the best times still very much lie ahead." Street’s plan is for more of what made his first term a success: more transport investment, more business investment, and more government operations transferred from London to the region. He promises an electric battery gigafactory in Coventry – creating 4,000 new jobs – and to make the West Midlands "the national leader in construction, engineering, life sciences, technology, 5G and other growing industries". Street hopes a second term might see the mayoralty assume responsibility for energy infrastructure, skills and training, and law and order. The Tories believe they have an outside chance of snatching the West Midlands police and crime commissioner election from Labour, and if they do, the case for combining the two roles, with a deputy mayor for policing like in London, will be harder for Labour to resist. In time, Street wants responsibility for a comprehensive budget for the mayoralty, which would allow him to allocate funds as he deems necessary, rather than always taking his begging bowl to Whitehall. Labour candidate under pressure But first, he has an election to win. His Labour opponent, Liam Byrne, has over the course of his career been on several "journeys". A former Blairite minister, he formed a close relationship with John McDonnell during the Jeremy Corbyn years, and now backs Keir Starmer. Byrne does enjoy name recognition on the doorstep, but unfortunately for him he is remembered as "the man who left the note": as Gordon Brown’s outgoing Chief Secretary to the Treasury, handing the debt crisis on to Coalition ministers, he left a notorious letter, joking: "I’m afraid that there is no money." Worse are the positions Byrne has taken in his attempt to use the culture war to his advantage. Local teachers say he "looked the other way" when extremists claimed the notorious Trojan Horse plot – in which Islamist hardliners sought to take over several Birmingham schools – was itself a government conspiracy to attack Muslims. Others say Byrne "went missing" when Muslim parents protested outside schools after they taught pupils about homosexuality and sought to challenge homophobia. And despite being the Immigration Minister who passed the law requiring ministers to seek the deportation of serious foreign criminals, earlier this year he campaigned to block such deportations to Jamaica. Tory supporters like to point out that Byrne is "just another career politician" with no big idea to improve the region, and some wish Street would get tougher with his opponent. But throughout Street has resisted the temptation to put the boot in, and his campaign is staying positive, delivering thousands of leaflets, communicating through supporters on community social media pages, and knocking on doors. A local Labour campaigner says: "it will be extremely tight. We are less confident than we were but we’ll have a much better operation to get the vote out on the day. We can still win it." While Byrne is focusing on getting out the core Labour vote in Birmingham – a job made more difficult by the lack of local council elections on the same day – the Tories are concentrating on their stronger areas too, in Solihull, Sutton Coldfield, and the newer seats across and around the Black Country. "The election will be won or lost in Sutton, Solihull and those new seats," says Alex Yip, a Tory councillor and Street campaigner. Whatever the outcome, pundits, commentators and strategists will rush to assert "what it means", for Labour and the Tories, for Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson, for the durability of the post-Brexit coalition of Conservative voters, and for the outcome of the next election. And the West Midlands mayoral election will indeed tell us something about each of these things. But the fact that the Tories are even in with a chance of winning a second successive term here shows how rapidly the great realignment in British politics has occurred. And it shows there is still, even in this age of political polarisation, room for practical and apolitical local leaders like the man from John Lewis.

  • Biden administration to take "calibrated, practical approach" to North Korea

    The Biden administration will take a "calibrated, practical approach" to North Korea, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. Driving the news: Psaki said the administration has completed its review of U.S. policy toward North Korea. She did not elaborate on the findings, but suggested the administration would aim for a middle ground between former President Trump’s "grand bargain" and former President Obama’s "strategic patience" approach, AP noted. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What she's saying: “Our goal remains the complete de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with a clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective,” Psaki told reporters on Air Force One, per AP. “Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience,” she said, per CNN. "Our policy calls for a calibrated practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with the DPRK, and to make practical progress that increases the security of the United States are allies and deployed forces."Go deeper: South Korean president says Trump "beat around the bush and failed" on North KoreaMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Five takeaways from Biden's first big speech to Congress

    The president, on the platform with two women in a joint address for the first time in U.S. history, made a populist pitch for his economic agenda.

  • Tax hikes, white supremacy and the pandemic — Biden delivers first joint address to Congress

    President Biden delivered his first address before a joint session of Congress. He called out white supremacy as terrorism, urged Americans to get vaccinated and promised to raise taxes on the 1%.

  • UPDATE 6-India infections top 18 million as gravediggers work round the clock

    India's total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record number of daily infections, as gravediggers worked around the clock to bury victims and hundreds more were cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots. India reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Manchin pans DC statehood bill in another break with Dems

    A long-shot bid to pass legislation that would make the District of Columbia the nation’s 51st state got a little longer on Friday. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said that he opposes unilateral action by Congress to make the nation’s capital a state and that he believes it needs to be done through a constitutional amendment.

  • You Have to See How Luke Bryan Responded to Being Mistaken for Blake Shelton

    During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Luke Bryan had the most epic response to being mistaken for another star. Watch the hilarious clip below.

  • TikTok is obsessed with this intense abdominal weight loss dance but experts say it's not effective

    There's an abdominal exercise circulating on TikTok, which promises to reduce belly fat and form a slimmer waist. But experts say it might not work.

  • Comedian pulled off Greyhound bus by border patrol gets $35k payout

    Mohanad Elshieky was detained and accused by officers of having ‘fake’ asylum paperwork

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • Army disciplines 21 at Fort Hood in probe of soldier's death

    The Army said Friday that it has taken disciplinary action against 21 officers and non-commissioned officers at Fort Hood, Texas, in connection with death last year of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who was missing for about two months before her remains were found. The punishments, which include firing eight senior commanders, are the latest Army moves in response to Guillen's disappearance and death, which brought to light widespread leadership failures at a base that had high rates of sexual assault, harassment, drug use and other problems.

  • Mike Pence sucks up to Trump and hits ‘far-left agenda’ of Biden administration in first speech since leaving office

    The former vice president re-enters politics with a speech to an evangelical organisation in South Carolina

  • Intel seeks $10 billion in subsidies for European chip plant

    BRUSSELS/BERLIN (Reuters) -Intel wants 8 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in public subsidies towards building a semiconductor factory in Europe, its CEO was cited as saying on Friday, as the region seeks to reduce its reliance on imports amid a shortage of supplies. The pitch is the first time Pat Gelsinger has publicly put a figure on how much state aid he would want, as Intel pursues a multibillion-dollar drive to take on Asian rivals in contract manufacturing. "What we're asking from both the U.S. and the European governments is to make it competitive for us to do it here compared to in Asia," Gelsinger told Politico Europe in an interview.

  • Trump lashes out at McConnell again, saying Republicans need new leadership

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump kept up his attack on U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday, saying Republicans would do well to find a new leader if they hope to take back the Senate in 2022. Trump launched the latest salvo on Fox Business Network, when his interviewer asked about the upcoming mid-term election battle for control of the Senate and House of Representatives. Mitch McConnell has not done a great job.

  • Semiconductor chip shortage is now hitting sex toys

    Squeeze on microchips could last until 2022 as demand outstrips supply

  • Australian Politician Loses Court Fight Over Twisted Sister Song

    An Australian politician was ordered Friday to pay Universal Music more than $1 million for using the Twisted Sister song “We’re Not Gonna Take It” in his party’s advertising. The politician, Clive Palmer, who is a billionaire mining magnate, had argued in court that the lyrics of the song used in 2019 election advertising for his United Australia Party, with thrashing guitars and the line “Australia ain’t gonna cop it,” were his own original work. But the band objected strongly after fans asked them about the advertisements on Twitter, and Universal Music, which owns the rights to “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” launched copyright infringement proceedings against Palmer in Australia’s Federal Court. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In a ruling Friday, Justice Anna Katzmann rejected Palmer’s claims about the song, labeling parts of his account “ludicrous” and “fanciful.” Palmer gave evidence during the trial in October that he had been inspired by the 1976 movie “Network,” which features the phrase “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not gonna take this anymore!” He said he had written down the progression of his ideas at 4 a.m. one day and placed the piece of paper on his bedside table, but a member of his staff had picked it up and thrown it away before he woke. However, the court also heard that a video producer, acting on behalf of Palmer, had approached Universal about licensing Twisted Sister’s 1984 song. Universal quoted a fee of 150,000 Australian dollars ($116,000), and Palmer’s team made a counteroffer of 35,000 Australian dollars, which Universal rejected. Katzmann wrote that Palmer’s denials that there was any causal connection between his song and Twisted Sister’s “defy common sense, fly in the face of the contemporaneous documents and were contradicted by the evidence his own witnesses.” Palmer was ordered to pay Universal Music 500,000 Australian dollars in damages. Katzmann added another 1 million Australian dollars in damages for “flagrant disregard for Universal’s rights” and for giving “false evidence, including concocting a story to exculpate himself, indicating that the need for both punishment and deterrence is high.” The total is equivalent to $1.16 million. Adam Simpson, the lawyer for Universal Music, said the additional damages award was the highest in Australia for music copyright, “and rightly so.” “The court’s determination sends a strong message about the unauthorized use of music, and that Palmer’s conduct was blatant and entirely unacceptable,” he said in an statement. “No matter who you are, copyright cannot be ignored,” he added. Dee Snider, Twisted Sister’s lead singer, also celebrated the win, tweeting: “WE’RE NOT GONNA TAKE COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT ANY MORE!!” The band has clashed with politicians seeking to use “We’re Not Gonna Take It” before. In 2015, Snider initially allowed Donald Trump to use the song as the theme in his presidential campaign, but he later withdrew permission. Palmer’s spokesman, Adam Crook, said via email that Palmer and his legal team would review the judgment and consider an appeal. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company