Biden administration reinstates fast-track deportation flights

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read

The Biden administration on Friday resumed fast-track deportation flights to Central America, the Department of Homeland Security announced.

The big picture: Officials said Monday that they were planning to resume "expedited removal flights" following an increase in the number of migrants crossing into the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, the Washington Post reports.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • DHS said that families apprehended by Customs and Border Protection were returned to their countries in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Details: Two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement flights departed from Texas with 73 people, less than the 147 adults and children who were originally set to travel, the Post notes, citing DHS officials.

  • Several families were unable to travel after testing positive for the coronavirus or having been in contact with someone infected, per the Post.

What they're saying: "Irregular migration to the United States is dangerous and may carry long-term immigration consequences. The journeys is especially dangerous for families and children, including teenagers," DHS said in a press release.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. resumes fast-track deportation flights of Central American migrant families

    The United States on Friday resumed fast-track deportation flights for migrant families that recently arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border, amid a sharp increase in the number of migrants at the southern border. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement the flights would transport Guatemalan, Honduran and Salvadoran migrant families who could not be immediately expelled under a coronavirus-related public health policy and did not have a legal basis to stay in the country. "We are making clear that those who do not qualify to remain in the United States will be promptly removed," the statement said.

  • Biden Administration has started flying some migrants back to home country as part of new expedited removal policy

    Flights began Friday for some families who arrived at the border who could not be expelled under Title 42, but “do not have a legal basis to stay."

  • The Senate Has Confirmed The First Woman Of Arab And Mexican Descent To Direct US Citizenship and Immigration Services

    The agency is integral to the immigration system, but hasn’t had a Senate-confirmed leader in more than two years.View Entire Post ›

  • Biden-Harris migration plan targets 'root causes' as border surge continues

    The White House has unveiled its plan to address the root causes of migration, a long-term strategy that involves working with the private sector and foreign governments to bolster Central American countries, but it is expected to do little to stem the immediate surge of migrants arriving at the southern border.

  • White House: National vaccine mandate not under consideration 'at this time'

    The White House is downplaying President Joe Biden stoking speculation that his administration was open to a national mandate for coronavirus vaccines.

  • Gov. Abbott banned COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates in Texas, despite cases continuing to rise in the state

    The order bans government entities from requiring masks or vaccines and also disallows private businesses from requiring masks or vaccine passports.

  • 'Sir, there is something on your chin': Biden bailed out by staffer for apparent crumb on face

    President Joe Biden avoided a potentially embarrassing situation after an aide handed him a note alerting him of a yellow mark on his chin while he met with a number of state leaders on Friday.

  • Pelosi, Schumer huddle with Biden on voting legislation

    Top congressional Democrats huddled with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, looking to salvage their effort to enact federal voting legislation that could counter state laws restricting access to the ballot. The meeting between Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer comes after Democrats were forced back to the drawing board with their signature voting bill, called the For the People Act, which Senate Republicans blocked with a filibuster last month. Since then, they've worked on retooling the proposal and went to the White House to present a framework to Biden, according to a senior congressional aide who discussed the private deliberations on condition of anonymity.

  • Guatemalans protest for second day to demand president resigns

    Anti-government protesters blocked intersections across Guatemala for the second day in a row on Friday, as calls intensified for President Alejandro Giammattei and the attorney general to step down after the ousting of a top anti-corruption official. Demonstrators blocked access to the Chixoy bridge in western Guatemala and the Los Ingenieros thoroughfare, a route that leads to Mexico. Other protests were taking place on the outskirts of the capital Guatemala City.

  • DeSantis signs onto Supreme Court brief supporting Mississippi effort to toss out Roe v. Wade

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined ten other Republican governors Thursday in asking the Supreme Court to essentially let states ban abortion and regulate it in ways not currently allowed, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Why it matters: With the court’s newly-installed 6-3 conservative majority, this is the best chance Republicans have had in decades to take on abortion rights.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What happened: The governors asked the court to re

  • US bids 'do svidaniya' to Russian staff at Moscow embassy

    THIS IS EMBARGOED UNTIL I CALL OR ADVISE IT CAN BE RELEASED. The United States said Friday it has laid off nearly 200 local staffers working for its diplomatic missions in Russia ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline set by the Kremlin for their dismissal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the layoffs are regrettable and something the U.S. had hoped to avert, despite a sharp deterioration in ties between Moscow and Washington, which show few signs of improvement.

  • Biden calls for big budget bill to include immigration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, who has called for providing a pathway to citizenship for so-called Dreamer immigrants, said on Thursday that a big budget bill being written by Democrats in Congress should tackle immigration. Biden, who made the comment to reporters at the White House, said on Sunday he was uncertain whether a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers could be included in the bill, which Democrats plan to pass without Republican support. Dreamers are immigrants brought to the United States as children who are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

  • Guerrero: How Border Patrol helped cause the "browning" of America

    Most Mexicans who came before border militarization didn't plan to stay, only to work. The hardened border closed the path home.

  • How to delete cookies from your computer — and why it matters

    What are cookies, exactly, and are they good or bad? Cyber security experts break it all down.

  • Can Democrats raise the debt ceiling alone and avert a market meltdown?

    On Sunday, the Treasury Department will once again be limited by law from adding any new borrowing to the national debt, setting the stage for a monthslong political battle between Democrats and Republicans over what conditions should be met before Congress allows the Treasury Department to borrow money for programs it has already authorized.

  • The US and China both have their eyes on a country at the heart of the Indo-Pacific

    Straddling the Indian and Pacific oceans, Indonesia is in some ways "the soft underbelly of this most crucial region right now," one expert said.

  • With student debt forgiveness uncertain, Biden is urged to extend loan freeze

    It ends Sept. 30. Meanwhile, Democrats still want to cancel $50,000 in debt per person.

  • Mudslides force more than 100 to spend night on highway

    More than 100 people had to spend the night on a highway, including nearly 30 who took refuge in a tunnel, after rain over an area burned by a wildfire once again triggered mudslides in western Colorado, authorities said Friday. The people were caught with their vehicles on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday night. The tunnel serves as a 24-hour operations center for the Colorado Department of Transportation, so it is relatively well-lit and has telephones, Stowe said.

  • Price rises pile pressure on Federal Reserve

    A rise in US prices to the highest level in three decades turned up the heat on the Federal Reserve as inflationary pressures push rate-setters towards winding down huge stimulus. The US central bank’s preferred measure of inflation - core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index - edged up from 3.4pc to 3.5pc year-on-year in June, with forecasters predicting prices will move even higher. More signs of fast-rising inflation will increase the pressure on the Fed to step in to stop price

  • Bannon says viral 'hell' quote preceding Capitol riot was about Pence

    Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon denied giving an ominous premonition of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege after a quote of his went viral on Thursday.