The Biden administration is reportedly weighing restrictions on nicotine in cigarettes and a possible menthol ban

Tim Levin
smoking cigarette
Most youths who smoke use menthols, according to the CDC. Nopphon_1987/Shutterstock

  • The Biden administration is mulling major changes to tobacco policy, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

  • Officials are considering a ban on menthol cigarettes, the paper said.

  • New rules may also require tobacco firms to lower the amount of nicotine in their products, according to the report.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The White House is mulling sweeping changes to government tobacco rules, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The Biden administration may compel tobacco and cigarette companies to slash the amount of nicotine in cigarettes sold in the US to levels that are less addictive, the paper said, adding that a ban on menthol cigarettes is also being considered.

Shares of major tobacco companies fell sharply following the Journal's report, with Altria Group dropping more than 6% before markets closed. British American Tobacco dropped about 3.3%, and Phillip Morris dropped about 1.6%.

The goal of a ban on menthol cigarettes would be to curb smoking among young people, the Journal reported. A majority of people aged 12-17 who smoke use menthol cigarettes, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The US Food and Drug Administration has said it will decide whether to take action on menthol cigarettes by April 29, following a civil petition that was filed several years ago.

By drastically reducing the overall levels of nicotine in cigarettes, the administration aims to make them less addictive and promote less dangerous alternatives like lozenges or e-cigarettes, according to the Journal.

The White House did not immediately return Insider's request for comment. An FDA spokesperson declined to comment.

Nicotine is the addictive component in tobacco products, but it's not what makes them deadly, according to the FDA. It's the mix of chemicals found in cigarettes that causes serious lung diseases like cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the agency says.

According to the FDA, tobacco use causes more than 480,000 deaths in the US each year. It increases the risk of stroke, is a major cause of cardiovascular disease, and accounts for one in three cancer deaths in the US.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Philip Morris and Altria Falter as Biden Administration Plans Nicotine Reduction

    Menthol cigarettes and cigarettes with a high level of nicotine could both be on the chopping block, The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg report, as the Biden administration considers new restrictions on tobacco products sold in the USA. Major tobacco company and Marlboro parent Altria Group (NYSE: MO) and international cigarette maker Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) both slipped lower on the news in afternoon trading. The move would aim at making tobacco products less addictive and thus theoretically make alternative products believed to be healthier more appealing.

  • Arizona became the latest state to ban 'vaccine passports.' Its governor said the choice to get a shot or not is 'up to each individual.'

    Gov. Ducey's executive order prevents state and local governments from requiring such documentation to enter areas or events.

  • U.S. House of Representatives approves cannabis banking bill

    The bill clarifies that proceeds from legitimate cannabis businesses would not be considered illegal and directs federal regulators to craft rules for how they would supervise such banking activity. Banks have generally been unwilling to do business with companies that sell marijuana or related products, fearing they could run afoul of federal laws. That has left companies in the marijuana industry with few options, including relying on just a handful of small financial institutions or doing business in cash.

  • Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett gets $2 million advance for a book deal, according to new report

    The $2 million figure is significantly higher than what Barrett's colleagues Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor received for their books.

  • YouTube says it has demonetized James Charles' channel temporarily amid allegations that he sexted minors

    YouTube confirmed to Insider that James Charles had been temporarily removed from its Partner Program, which allows creators to profit off ads.

  • Despite right-wing panic about the plummeting birthrate, Republicans are lining up against Biden's pro-family 'human infrastructure' push

    Joe Biden is getting ready to unveil another far-reaching set of proposals that would dramatically expand the social safety net for families.

  • Male influencers take a sudden interest in an unconventional career path: 'Being audacious pays off'

    YouTube's most controversial star is leading the way.

  • No assurance vaccines will work against India variant, Hancock warns

    Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Matt Hancock, the health secretary, has warned that he cannot give any assurances that the current vaccines the UK has against Covid-19 will be as effective against the new variant of the virus which originated in India. Questioning the health secretary in the Commons, Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi said: "A new double mutation variant is reportedly more potent and dozens of cases have been detected here in the UK too. "So can Mr Hancock clarify in order to assuage community concerns that our vaccines are effective against this new variant?" Mr Hancock responded: "We simply don't know that. We're acting on a precautionary basis because we do not have... I can't give him that assurance. "And of course we're looking into that question as fast as possible but that is the core of my concern about the variant first found in India, is that the vaccines may be less effective in terms of transmission and, or in terms of reducing hospitalisation and death. "It is the same concern that we have with the variant first found in South Africa and is the core reason why we took the decision today." India was added to the UK's coronavirus travel "red list" on Monday, amid concerns over a huge spike in coronavirus cases and the new variant.

  • Arrest warrant issued in Louisiana for Seahawks' Aldon Smith

    A sheriff's office in Louisiana has issued an arrest warrant for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith. St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies responding to a call for medical assistance in Meraux on Saturday evening found a man who said he had been assaulted by an acquaintance outside a business in Chalmette, Sheriff James Pohlmann said Monday in a post on the agency's Facebook page. Detectives identified the suspect as Smith, 31, and took out a warrant for second-degree battery.

  • Sony admits it made the 'wrong decision' and will now keep storefronts open for classic PlayStation games after fans complained

    PlayStation fans were furious that Sony had plans to close the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita digital storefronts. Now, Sony's reversing course.

  • Supreme Court asked to give access to secretive court's work

    Civil liberties groups are asking the Supreme Court to give the public access to opinions of the secretive court that reviews bulk email collection, warrantless internet searches and other government surveillance programs. The groups say in an appeal filed with the high court Monday that the public has a constitutional right to see significant opinions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The appeal was filed by Theodore Olson, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and Yale Law School’s Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic.

  • George W Bush returns to political stage to promote controversial new book 'Portraits of Immigrants'

    George W Bush, the former US president, has painted portraits of 43 immigrants that will be released in a controversial new book about immigration. The 74-year-old has painted portraits of 43 immigrants and written their stories in "Out of Many, One" but has come under fire after critics pointed to his record as president which included setting up the scandal–plagued Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. The media blitz includes an op-ed in the Washington Post, a ‘virtual conversation’ with Arnold Schwarzenegger, an appearance on a late-night talk show and interviews with several major broadcasters. The hobbyist painter has previously created a number of works on world leaders and military veterans but has now turned his focus to immigrants in America, trying to “humanise” the debate. “I do want to say to Congress, 'Please put aside all the harsh rhetoric about immigration, “ he said in an interview with CBS. “'Please put aside trying to score political points on either side.' I hope I can help set a tone that is more respectful about the immigrant, which may lead to reform of the system." But Mr Bush has already taken a swipe at the current immigration system in the United States, calling it “broken.” A statement on the Bush Centre website says: “Every year that goes by without reforming our broken immigration system means missed opportunities to ensure the future prosperity, vitality, and security of our nation.”

  • China might be purging Bill Gates' and Steve Jobs' biographies from 240 million students' reading lists to eliminate 'veneration of the West'

    In the run-up to the Communist Party's centennial, the government ordered schools to pull books "venerating Western ideas" from reading lists.

  • U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world

    The U.S. State Department said on Monday it will boost its "Do Not Travel" guidance to about 80% of countries worldwide, citing "unprecedented risk to travelers" from the COVID-19 pandemic. "This update will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide," the department said in a statement. The State Department already listed 34 out of about 200 countries as "Level 4: Do Not Travel," including places like Chad, Kosovo, Kenya, Brazil, Argentina, Haiti, Mozambique, Russia and Tanzania.

  • Cam Newton reportedly among Patriots at voluntary workouts after players share COVID concerns

    Nearly two-thirds of NFL teams' players released statements saying they would not report to voluntary workouts.

  • After fully vaccinating a majority of its population, Israel no longer requires people to wear masks outdoors

    Israelis went mask-free on Sunday as the effects of the country's aggressive COVID-19 vaccine rollout appeared to take hold.

  • Yes, Michael Keaton Really Is Playing Batman in ‘The Flash’

    Michael Keaton’s talent agency, ICM Partners, has confirmed the actor will return as Batman in “The Flash.” The superhero film officially kicked off production in London on Monday, as revealed in an Instagram post from director Andrés Muschietti. As TheWrap first exclusively reported, Keaton was in talks to return to the role of Batman after nearly 30 years, to appear alongside Ezra Miller in Warner Bros.’ “The Flash.” Also Read: Ben Affleck to Return as Bruce Wayne in Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' Movie But Keaton set the fandom on fire last month when he hinted in an interview with Deadline that he might not do “The Flash” because of his concerns about COVID-19. “To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this stuff? It’s COVID,” Keaton said at the time. “I’m more concerned. I keep my eye more on the COVID situation in the UK than anything. That will determine everything, and so that’s why I’m living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned. So, that’s my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn’t, then we talk.” Keaton first played Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 blockbuster of the same name, which was a critical and financial success that changed how superhero films were viewed and paved the way for the genre’s future box office domination. Keaton’s casting was initially controversial among fans, as he was primarily known for broad comedies. But his performance — particularly how he used his comedic background in his portrayal of Bruce Wayne to differentiate it from Batman — was widely praised and is now recognized as a seminal moment in comic book films. Also Read: 'The Flash': Ron Livingston to Play Henry Allen in Superhero Movie Keaton last played Batman in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” but quit the role during development of a third film after Burton was pushed out as director and replaced with Joel Schumacher, who took the series in a campier direction with 1995’s “Batman Forever” and its reviled 1997 follow-up, “Batman & Robin.” “The Flash” will disregard the latter two entries entirely and explore what Keaton’s version of Batman has been up to since we last saw him. Loosely based on the 2011 DC Comics crossover event “Flashpoint” — previously announced as the film’s title at Comic-Con 2017 — the story sees Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen travel back in time to prevent the death of his mother. The result? Allen inadvertently creates another universe protected by Keaton’s Batman, now 30 years older. “The Flash” will be released on Nov. 4, 2022. Read original story Yes, Michael Keaton Really Is Playing Batman in ‘The Flash’ At TheWrap

  • After deadly year on the roads, California and other states push for safety over speed

    Lawmakers in California and other states are rethinking how they set and enforce speed limits, giving local authorities more power to slow drivers.

  • Supreme Court likely to bar some 'green card' applicants

    The Supreme Court appeared ready Monday to prevent thousands of people living in the U.S. for humanitarian reasons from applying to become permanent residents. The justices seemed favorable, in arguments via telephone, to the case made by the Biden administration that federal immigration law prohibits people who entered the country illegally and now have Temporary Protected Status from seeking “green cards” to remain in the country permanently. Many have lived in the U.S. for many years, given birth to American citizens and have put down roots in this country, their advocates say.

  • Trump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office

    Michael Ellis, a former Republican operative tapped as general counsel at the National Security Agency in the final months of the Trump administration, resigned Friday after spending three months on administrative leave. Former President Donald Trump's acting defense secretary had ordered NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone to accept Ellis' appointment as general counsel, and Nakasone agreed days before Trump left office, The Washington Post reported. The day Trump left the White House and Ellis was scheduled to start his new job, Nakasone placed him on administrative leave, citing a Pentagon inspector general investigation and inquiry into how Ellis handled classified information. The inspector general's investigation is still open, Nakasone told a House committee last Thursday. "I have been on administrative leave for nearly three months without any explanation or updates, and there is no sign that NSA will attempt to resolve the issue," Ellis said in his resignation letter to Nakasone on Friday, the Post reports. "I therefore resign my position, effective immediately." Ellis was general counsel to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) before he joined the Trump White House in early 2017 as a National Security Council lawyer. His appointment to the NSA "raised concerns among Democrats and national security experts that it was an attempt by the Trump administration to install a loyalist in a sensitive and senior position — one with visibility into the activities of other U.S. spy agencies," the Post reports. The NSA general counsel job doesn't require Senate confirmation. More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFauci flubs the freedom question