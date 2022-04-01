Biden administration will rescind Trump-era immigration policy expelling migrants at the border

Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration on Friday announced it is rescinding as of May a Trump-era policy that made it harder for migrants to seek asylum in the United States in the name of fighting the pandemic.

The policy, called Title 42, allows U.S. border agents to expel asylum seekers to Mexico to prevent the spread of coronavirus and was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The policy will officially end on May 23. According to a statement from the CDC, the order is "no longer necessary" after "considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19."

Former President Donald Trump created the policy, known as Title 42, to protect the public health in 2020. Since coming into office, the Biden administration has embraced it under the same justification, denying critics' assertions they are using it to curb immigration.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that DHS will continue to expel single adults and families encountered at the border until the health order is lifted.

Once the order is lifted, Mayorkas said that individuals will be processed under standard procedure.

“We know that smugglers will spread misinformation to take advantage of vulnerable migrants,” Mayorkas said in the statement. “Let me be clear: those unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be removed.”

The White House earlier this week warned that the administration is preparing for an influx of migrants at the border. White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Wednesday that “we are doing a lot of work to plan for that contingency.”

Mayorkas said in his statement that the administration “put in place a comprehensive, whole-of-government strategy to manage any potential increase in the number of migrants encountered at our border.”

He said DHS has increased its capacity to process new arrivals, evaluate asylum requests and remove individuals who do not qualify for protection. DHS has redeployed more than 600 law enforcement officers to the southern border and will refer smugglers and certain border crossers for criminal prosecution.

“The root causes fueling irregular migration predate today’s announcement, and we have experienced increases in migration over the past decade and long before,” Mayorkas said.

Immigration advocates and some Democratic lawmakers have been urging the Biden administration to end the policy. Some advocates applauded the administration's move Friday.

"America's immigration system has been broken for far too long, which is why the Biden administration's long-overdue decision to end Title 42 is an encouraging first step on the road to creating a much more humane asylum system," Murad Awawdeh, executive director of New York Immigration Coalition, said in a statement.

However, conservatives and some Republican lawmakers have called on Biden to keep the policy in place.

Shortly after the CDC's announcement, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, slammed the Biden administration for ending the order, saying it is "reckless and government mismanagement at its worst."

The policy caused an increase of migrants who repeatedly crossed the border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

According to the latest statistics from CBP, more than one-fourth of the border encounters in January were repeat crossers who attempted to get back into the U.S. to seek asylum.

Title 42 was not the only Trump-era policy still in place.

Biden late last year was forced by the courts to restart the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as “Remain in Mexico,” which forces migrants to wait in Mexico for their immigration court hearings.

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Immigration: Biden to rescind Trump-era Title 42 in late May

