Biden administration responds to Iran's offer on nuke deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW LEE and AAMER MADHANI
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday responded to Iran’s latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, but neither side is offering a definitive path to revive the agreement, which has been on life-support since former President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.

State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed that the administration completed its review of Iran’s comments on a European proposal. Price did not detail the administration's response.

“As you know, we received Iran’s comments on the EU’s proposed final text through the EU,” Price said. “Our review of those comments has now concluded. We have responded to the EU today.”

There is now expected to be another exchange of technical details followed by a meeting of the joint commission that oversees the deal. The new developments, including stepped-up public messaging campaigns by both Tehran and Washington, suggest that an agreement could be near.

Despite the forward movement, numerous hurdles remain. And key sticking points could still unravel efforts to bring back the 2015 deal under which Iran received billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program intended to prevent it from developing an atomic weapon.

Even U.S. supporters of an agreement are no longer referring to the “longer and stronger” deal that they had initially set out to win when indirect negotiations with Iran began last spring. And, on the Iranian side, demands for greater U.S. sanctions relief than the administration appears willing or able to promise could undercut the push to revive the agreement.

In Washington, the Biden administration faces considerable political opposition to returning to the 2015 deal from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress who remain unconvinced that it is in U.S. national security interests.

“I intend to systematically fight the implementation of this catastrophic deal, and will work with my colleagues to ensure that it is blocked and eventually reversed in January 2025," said Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

The recent indictment of an Iranian for plotting to murder Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton and the attack by an apparent Iran sympathizer on the author Salman Rushdie have further contributed to doubts that Iran can be trusted.

The latest EU proposal does not include Tehran’s demand that the U.S. lift the terrorism designation of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, and Iran has stepped back from a demand that the International Atomic Energy Agency close its investigation into unexplained traces of uranium at three undeclared sites, according to a senior administration official who requested anonymity to discuss ongoing efforts to resurrect the deal.

But, rescinding the terrorism designation imposed by Trump was never a realistic demand. Not only does it fall outside the scope of the nuclear deal, it was made virtually impossible since the Bolton plot indictment, ongoing Iranian threats to other former U.S. officials, and the Rushdie attack.

And, while Iran may have agreed to a mechanism to eventually return to the deal without the IAEA investigation being closed up front, it has said that its actual compliance with an agreement remains contingent on getting a clean bill of health from the agency.

The senior administration official said a “deal is closer than it was two weeks ago,” but cautioned that the outcome remains uncertain "as some gaps remain.”

And, Iranian officials on Tuesday bristled at the suggestion that they’ve stepped back from their demands to re-enter the deal.

Seyed Mohammad Marandi, an Iranian adviser to the indirect talks in Vienna, took to Twitter on Tuesday to assert that removing the IRGC from the State Department’s foreign terrorism list was never a precondition and insisted that “no deal will be implemented before the IAEA Board of Directors PERMANENTLY closes the false accusations file.”

Meanwhile, America's top ally in the Middle East, Israel, has become increasingly alarmed at the apparent movement toward a deal. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday urged Biden and Western powers to call off an emerging nuclear deal with Iran, saying that negotiators are letting Tehran manipulate the talks.

"The countries of the West draw a red line, the Iranians ignore it, and the red line moves,” Lapid told reporters at a press conference in Jerusalem.

Israeli alternate prime minster Naftali Bennett on Tuesday noted that Israel is not party to the 2015 agreement signed by the five permanent members of the United Nations Security — the U.S., the United Kingdom, Russia, France, and China as well as Germany — but that Israel would be directly affected and reserved all rights to its self-defense.

Israel's national security adviser Eyal Hulata is in Washington this week for talks with Biden administration officials, including a Tuesday meeting with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Hulata is scheduled to meet with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman later Wednesday.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said Sullivan underscored Biden’s steadfast “commitment to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon” during his conversation with Hulata.

The White House insists that the terms under discussion include the key underpinnings of the 2015 deal. The U.S. would lift hundreds of sanctions the Trump administration re-imposed when it withdrew from the deal in 2018. And Iran would roll back its nuclear program to the limits set by the original nuclear deal, including caps on enrichment, how much material it can stockpile and the operation of advanced centrifuges needed to enrich.

However, it remains unclear what exactly would happen to Iran's current stockpile of highly enriched uranium and what it would be required to do with the advanced centrifuges it has been spinning. The White House has said both would be “removed” but has not offered details.

As of the last public count, Iran has a stockpile of some 3,800 kilograms (8,370 pounds) of enriched uranium. Under the deal, Tehran could enrich uranium to 3.67% purity, while maintaining a stockpile of uranium of 300 kilograms (660 pounds) under constant scrutiny of surveillance cameras and international inspectors.

In terms of sanctions relief, Iran has been demanding that the administration pledge that a future president not be allowed to re-impose the lifted penalties as Trump did and promise that Congress will repeal statutory sanctions legislation passed initially to force Iran back to the negotiating table. The administration is in no position to guarantee either.

Associated Press writer Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed reporting.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran deal talks, student loans, Powell: 3 stories in politics to watch this week

    This week in politics, Yahoo Finance will be watching whether the U.S. revives a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and whether the Biden administration extends a payment pause for student loans. We'll also be Fed officials at Jackson Hole.

  • Republicans Enraged after Biden ‘Forgives’ Billions of Dollars of Student Debt: ‘Slap in The Face’ to ‘Hard-Working Americans’

    Republican lawmakers blasted Biden’s executive order to “forgive” billions of dollars of federal student loan debt, arguing that the “scheme” benefits the upper class.

  • Mexico president chides Israel for 'protecting' ex-official accused in missing students case

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rebuked Israel's government for what he called its protection of a top former official wanted in Mexico on accusations he manipulated a probe into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students. Mexico last year urged Israel to facilitate the extradition of Tomas Zeron, the former head of Mexico's criminal investigation agency, who Mexican officials say fled to Israel in 2020 to evade a probe into his handling of the missing students case.

  • Iran says it will only allow nuclear inspections agreed to in 2015 deal: 'Not one word more'

    Iran said on Wednesday that it will only permit nuclear inspections agreed to in the 2015 deal scrapped by the Trump administration and "not one word more."

  • "Made in Russia": missile launched at Kharkiv explodes in the air

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 16:43 The missile that Russia had launched at Kharkiv on 23 August exploded in the air, probably due to a technical malfunction. Source: Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the Police of Kharkiv oblast, on Facebook Quote from Bolvinov: "Last night, all Kharkiv residents heard an explosion in the very centre of the city.

  • Biden to give speech at 2:15 p.m. Eastern amid expectations for move on student loans

    President Joe Biden plans to give a speech at the White House at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Wednesday, the White House press office said in a statement. The speech is coming as his administration looks poised to make an announcement on canceling student-loan debt and extending a pause on loan repayments.

  • Most countries part of nuclear talks with Iran agree with EU proposal - Borrell

    MADRID (Reuters) -Most countries involved in nuclear talks with Iran agree with a European Union proposal that aims to save a 2015 nuclear deal, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday. "Most of them agree, but I still don't have the answer from the United States, who I understand have to discuss it, and we expect during this week to receive an answer," Borrell said in an interview with Spain's national broadcaster TVE. Borrell said Iran has asked a few adjustments to the EU proposal - which was not made public - that followed 16 months of fitful, indirect U.S.-Iranian talks with the EU shuttling between the parties.

  • Israel: Nuclear deal would give Iran $100 billion to destabilise region

    A new nuclear deal between world powers and Iran would allow other nations to avoid sanctions and give Teheran $100 billion a year to destabilise the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday. The United States aims to respond soon to a draft accord proposed by the European Union that would restore the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, under which it curbed its disputed uranium enrichment programme in exchange for sanctions relief. The deal was abandoned in 2018 by then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Albany Judge Clears BLM Protestor Of All Charges Due To Missing Tapes

    An Albany judge decided to dismiss all charges against Lexis Figuereo, who emerged as one of the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement in the city. The ruling comes after the Albany County District Attorney’s Office confessed that it failed to adhere to evidence discovery rules.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces force Russian troops to flee on Sloviansk front General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 07:16 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have deployed their firepower to carry out an attack on Russian troops on the Sloviansk front, forcing them to flee. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 24 August 2022 Details: Russia continues to deploy separate units from the Western Military District on the Sivershchyna front, in particular in parts of the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts (in Russia) near the Russi

  • Germany, Italy, and Japan had big plans for aircraft carriers to turn the tide of WWII, but they never made it into battle

    At the start of World War II, many navies envisioned flattops in a supporting role for battleships. By 1945, those roles had reversed.

  • US warns of sanctions against Turkey over Russia ties

    Turkey's top business association has confirmed receiving a letter from the US Treasury warning of possible sanctions if it continues doing business with Russia.

  • Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return

    This special explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen, as well as Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their classic roles. Director Deborah Chow leads the cast and crew as they create new heroes and villains that live alongside new incarnations of beloved Star Wars characters, and an epic story that dramatically bridges the saga films.

  • GOP Hopes Cash Surge Can Salvage Senate Candidates’ Struggles

    The party’s candidates are weak, their operations are divided — but the GOP hopes, and Democrats fear, that more than $100 million can solve all ills.

  • ‘Putin’s Brain’ Aleksandr Dugin Calls for Revenge, Claims Ukrainians Killed His Daughter in Car Bombing

    Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin blamed Ukrainians for launching a car bomb on his daughter, saying Russia needs to win the war as revenge for his daughter’s death.

  • Dr. Fauci explains why COVID will never be eradicated, warns of monkeypox, polio epidemics

    Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to USA TODAY about the future of living with pandemics.

  • GOP Promises to Hold Fauci ‘Accountable’ as He Prepares to Leave Post

    The GOP warned Monday that it will continue to investigate Dr. Fauci's conduct as the nation's top infectious disease expert.

  • Swiss gov't warns about possible lag in fighter jet purchase

    Switzerland's defense department said Wednesday that any delay to the planned multibillion-dollar acquisition of U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets would have “grave consequences” for Swiss security, after opponents succeeded in a campaign to put the purchase to a referendum. On Tuesday, the Swiss government announced that campaigners had cleared the bar of 100,000 signatures on a petition calling for a referendum on the planned purchase of 36 of the Lockheed Martin-built planes as part of a vast refurbishment of capability of the Swiss air force by 2030. The Swiss defense department, addressing a meeting of the Swiss executive branch on Wednesday, argued that the timetable is simply too tight.

  • Gaetz to take on DeSantis critic Rebekah Jones in general election after primary win in Florida

    Florida 1st House Congressional District will see a face-off between the GOP's Matt Gaetz and Democrat Rebekah Jones.

  • Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail for DUI

    Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California's wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.