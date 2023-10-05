Biden administration to resume direct deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is resuming direct repatriation flights for Venezuelans who unlawfully cross the border and "do not establish a legal basis to remain" in the country, the Biden administration announced on Thursday.

The Venezuelan government has agreed to take back deported migrants, a senior administration official said.

"This also reflects a long standing approach by the Biden-Harris administration that balances historic expansion of safe, orderly, lawful pathways with harsh consequences for those who seek to cross our border irregularly," the official said on a call with reporters.

The U.S. has already identified people in federal custody who arrived after July and "will be removed promptly in the coming days," another senior administration official said.

The Biden administration last month made all Venezuelans who have lived in the U.S. since before August eligible for what's known as temporary protected status, allowing them to stay in the country without fear of deportation and providing them with the right to obtain work authorization.

A senior administration official on Thursday rejected the notion that resuming direct deportation flights was contradictory to the recent decision to grant TPS status to certain Venezuelan migrants.

"We as a matter of policy and as a matter of historical practice continue to remove individuals to countries that have TPS designations after the date of the TPS designation," the official said. "So this is not something any new or different from the long standing practice of this administration, but really all previous administrations."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last month, in announcing the TPS status for Venezuelans, also said "it is critical that Venezuelans understand that those who have arrived here after July 31, 2023 are not eligible for such protection, and instead will be removed when they are found to not have a legal basis to stay."

The U.S. has removed Venezuelan nationals from the U.S. to Venezuela through commercial flights for "a number of years," a senior administration official said Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday that in one day it had encountered 6,500 Venezuelan migrants, the most common nationality of migrants attempting to cross the border.

As a point of comparison, the total number of border crossers CBP encountered on Wednesday was nearly 10,000 — more than 8,200 of whom crossed illegally — according to agency data.

Speaking with reporters Thursday about the new deportation policy, a senior administration official said it "shows how we are committed to imposing consequences on those who cross the border unlawfully, and it's a direct consequence of these individuals not having availed themselves of the lawful pathways that we have created and expanded which includes the humanitarian parole process for Venezuelan nationals and their family members."

High-profile Democrats have increasingly called on President Joe Biden to take more action on the border, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

"As just one state in our union, we cannot lead coordination efforts at the border," Pritzker said Monday in a letter to Biden. "It is time for the federal government to take a much more active role in managing the transport and destination of the transport of asylum seekers."

The Biden administration this week announced that it waived more than two dozen federal laws in order to allow more border wall construction in Texas. When reached for comment, a White House spokesperson deferred to CBP but also pointed to the June announcement to move forward with "planning and execution" of about 20 miles of "border barrier system."

Mayorkas released a statement saying there is "no new Administration policy with respect to border walls," and argued that "the language in the Federal Register notice is being taken out of context and it does not signify any change in policy whatsoever."

Mayorkas said the construction project was appropriated during the Trump administration and said the Biden administration was legally required to use the funds for that reason.

"We have repeatedly asked Congress to rescind this money but it has not done so and we are compelled to follow the law," Mayorkas said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com