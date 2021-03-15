Biden administration reverses Trump position on drug sentencing case

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

The Biden administration told the Supreme Court on Monday that low-level crack cocaine offenders should be considered eligible for reduced prison sentences under the First Step Act, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The Trump administration's 2018 First Step Act introduced a number of reduced prison sentences and reforms, but did not include minor cocaine possession as a "covered offense." Now the Biden administration is signaling support for a reversal of this stance.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: The Supreme Court is currently reviewing Terry v. United States to determine whether such offenses can be included in the First Step Act, enabling retroactive sentencing reforms to take place, per The Hill.

  • Biden's Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote a letter to the court noting that the Justice department believes that the defendant in the case, Tarahrick Terry, should be eligible for a reduced sentence, per Reuters.

  • In 2008 Terry pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 3.9 grams of crack cocaine and sentenced to 15-and-a-half years in prison, according to Reuters.

What they're saying: “There is no dispute that Black, Brown, and less well-off persons who were convicted of offenses involving crack cocaine received disproportionate and severe sentences as compared to violators convicted of powder cocaine offenses, said D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine, who filed an amicus brief for the case in conjunction with 19 other Attorney Generals.

What's next: According to Reuters, the Supreme Court will begin hearing oral arguments pertaining to the case on April 20.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • After Trump’s loss and false fraud claims, GOP eyes voter restrictions across nation

    In statehouses around the country — most notably, in Georgia — lawmakers are rolling out legislation that would make it a lot harder to vote.

  • South Dakota governor will push for July 4 Rushmore fireworks despite federal denial

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) will continue her efforts to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks at Mount Rushmore despite the Biden administration's refusal to grant her request.Why it matters: Noem's push to ensure the fireworks comes amid a number of concerns about coronavirus spread, wildfires and tribal sovereignty — the monument is carved into land sacred to the Lakota Sioux.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Noem will do "everything in her ability" to move forward with her plan, the governor's Communications Director Ian Fury said in a statement to Axios.Noem's office referenced President Biden's speech last week, in which he said there is a "good chance" Americans will be able to get together to celebrate Independence Day."The best place in America to hold such a special celebration would be Mount Rushmore, fireworks included," Fury said.The other side: The National Park Service (NPS) denied Noem's request last Friday, citing potential risks regarding the health and safety of both the park and people.The NPS added that many tribal partners "expressly oppose fireworks at the Memorial," according to The Hill.The big picture: Last year's Fourth of July celebration, which Noem hosted with former President Trump, included the first use of fireworks at the monument since 2009 — prior shows were always canceled due to wildfire concerns. Noem, who said "we will not be social distancing" at the event, faced similar pushback. A former fire management officer for Mount Rushmore and six other national parks in the region said the fireworks show were "ill advised" due to "extremely flammable" burning debris, embers and shells, per the Argus Leader.Indigenous leaders deigned it a sign of disrespect. "We are now being forced to witness the lashing of our land with pomp, arrogance and fire hoping our sacred lands survive," Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, told USA Today in June. Frazier went as far as calling for the monument's removal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Latest: Mississippi makes all adults eligible for shots

    All Mississippi residents will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting Tuesday. Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement Monday. “Starting tomorrow, ALL new appointments will be open to ALL Mississippians,” Reeves tweeted Monday.

  • Democrat Charles Booker strongly hints he'll challenge Rand Paul for Kentucky Senate seat

    Charles Booker made a run at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) seat in 2020, but ultimately lost a tight Democratic primary race to Amy McGrath, whom McConnell defeated handily in the general election. Now, the 36-year-old seems ready to launch another campaign. It'll be Sen. Rand Paul's (R-Ky.) turn to defend his seat in the upper chamber in 2022, and Booker, who announced Monday that he's "strongly considering" a run, seems likely to be his most high-profile challenger and the Democratic primary favorite. Paul's seat appears to be fairly safe — he won by double digits in his previous two campaigns — but Booker's comments raised some eyebrows, especially since, if he does indeed run, he should have more weight behind him next year than he did in 2020, when he was an upstart candidate and McGrath had the backing of the national Democratic Party. Will be interesting to see how Booker 2022 compares to 2020 since he’ll be running as primary frontrunner instead of insurgent https://t.co/BI9uuTGmaP — James Arkin (@JamesArkin) March 15, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tThe invisible president? 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political peril

  • Mitt Romney calls for economic and diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called in a New York Times op-ed on Monday for U.S. corporations and spectators to stay home for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and for President Biden to invite Chinese dissidents, religious leaders and ethnic minorities to represent the U.S. instead of sending a diplomatic delegation.Why it matters: The U.S. declared China's campaign against over 1 million Muslim minorities in Xinjiang as "genocide" and "crimes against humanity" in January, intensifying calls from activists and political figures like former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to boycott the winter games.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Democratic governments worry that allowing Beijing to host the Olympics without protest would further entrench China's authoritarianism domestically and abroad, Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian and Kendall Baker report.What he's saying: "Prohibiting our athletes from competing in China is the easy, but wrong, answer. Our athletes have trained their entire lives for this competition and have primed their abilities to peak in 2022." "The right answer is an economic and diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics. American spectators — other than families of our athletes and coaches — should stay at home, preventing us from contributing to the enormous revenues the Chinese Communist Party will raise from hotels, meals and tickets.""American corporations that routinely send large groups of their customers and associates to the Games should send them to U.S. venues instead.""Let us demonstrate our repudiation of China’s abuses in a way that will hurt the Chinese Communist Party rather than our American athletes: reduce China’s revenues, shut down their propaganda, and expose their abuses."China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said last week that any effort to boycott “is doomed to failure," per AP.“China firmly rejects the politicization of sports and opposes using human rights issues to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs," he said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Authorities believe bodies found in Columbia, Aiken County likely linked

    A woman was shot to death in Columbia. Her accused killer also is being investigated after his brother’s body was found in Aiken County the same day.

  • Florida deputy arrested on rape warrant while in Miami for National Guard deployment

    A Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy wanted on a domestic rape charge has been arrested in South Florida — where he’d been deployed to serve in a Florida National Guard unit.

  • Sen. Tom Cotton slams Nancy Pelosi for blaming Trump for border crisis

    Rep. Nancy Pelosi says the Biden administration inherited a 'broken system' at the southern border.

  • Biden finds harassment allegations against Cuomo 'troubling,' White House says

    President Joe Biden finds allegations of sexual harassment against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "troubling," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. Speaking at a White House briefing, Psaki said an investigation into the allegations should be "quick and thorough," but also said the administration would keep working with the New York Democrat on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden on Sunday passed up an opportunity to join other Democrats in calling for Cuomo's resignation, saying about the investigation, “we should see what it brings us.”

  • California ethnic studies debate: Whose stories get told?

    Race and ethnicity can be tricky topics to discuss, especially in the classroom. “We’ve worked to bring justice to what we believe the ethnic studies movement to be about,” state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond told reporters.

  • Texas lawmakers pass bill to cut $5.1 billion in winter storm power fees

    Texas lawmakers on Monday approved a bill to cut about $5.1 billion in disputed electricity and services fees levied on power marketers during a winter freeze that sent the state's power market into financial crisis. The state's senate overwhelmingly approved a measure directing the Public Utility Commission chairman and state grid operator Electric Reliability Commission of Texas (ERCOT) to correct 32 hours of emergency prices and rollback service fees.

  • Extended Stay Soars, MGM Pops and the Stock Market Is Trying to Ride Stimulus Higher

    Stocks were rising Monday as fiscal stimulus begins to reach the economy and interest rates stabilized following their recent rise. Stimulus checks are beginning to rollout, which adds to the consumers’ already large safety net of savings and ensures that reopenings can be met with plenty of pent-up demand. Now, the talk seems to be turning to tax increases, which could offset some of that optimism.

  • 7 Tips and Tricks To Cut Your Phone and Cable Bill in Half

    Sure you love your smartphone, but you might be spending a small fortune on it each year. A $100 monthly cell phone contract adds up to $1,200 each year — a whopping $12,000 a decade. Cable...

  • North Korea is reportedly giving the Biden administration the silent treatment

    It appears President Biden is getting the silent treatment from North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. The United States has been reaching out to North Korea to no avail since mid-February, a senior Biden administration official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The official provided few details, but said Washington has tried to get Kim's attention through "several channels," including Pyongyang's mission to the United Nations in New York. "To date, we have not received any response from Pyongyang," the official told Reuters, adding that it appears there has been no active dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea for more than a year, including the final months of the Trump administration. Former President Donald Trump met with Kim on three separate occasions, and it appeared the two leaders developed a surprising rapport on a personal level, but their historic talks made little headway in terms of nuclear negotiations, and engagement eventually fizzled. The Biden administration, meanwhile, has kept its North Korea plans mostly under wraps, saying only that a comprehensive policy review is underway. It's unclear how the failed attempts at communication will affect the strategy. Read more at Reuters. More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tThe invisible president? 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political peril

  • 10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 28

    Arsenal shut down Tottenham's attacking stars, Manchester United were anything but stellar, and Pulisic played wing back.

  • Forest fire burns 170 acres in New Jersey, damages homes, critically injures firefighter

    The fire, which started Sunday in Lakewood, New Jersey, has spread to 170 acres, damaged several homes and critically injured a firefighter.

  • Japan worshippers brave smouldering coals to pray

    Japanese worshippers prayed for the safety of themselves and their families on Sunday (March 14) by walking barefoot with Buddhist monks over smouldering coals at an annual festival near Mt. Takaosan.The fire-walking was more tense than usual because participants were required to wear masks and maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival was also limited to 1,000 participants. Last year, it wasn't open to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.The monks set fire to wood and Japanese cypress leaves, creating an intense bonfire. The monks then doused the flames with water, collected the embers and laid them out in two strips, over which they walked barefoot while chanting."I have wished for the novel coronavirus to go away faster," said Eriko Nakamura, 46, as Buddhist monks chanted in the background.The number of coronavirus cases in Japan is relatively low compared to other countries such as the United States, although some areas including Tokyo are still under a state of emergency, with the country experiencing a third wave of the pandemic.

  • Actor Jesse Metcalfe teams up with Cheez-It, declares: 'Hollywood is back'

    Actor Jesse Metcalfe shares why he believes "nothing can keep the entertainment industry down," as people consuming more content at home.

  • a Goal from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators

    (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators, 03/13/2021

  • Psaki acknowledges 'big problem' on southern border

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki is acknowledging the White House has a "big problem" at the U.S. Mexico border amid a surge of unaccompanied migrant children and she says the administration is doing everything it can to solve the problem. (March 15)