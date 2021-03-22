  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden administration says data on AstraZeneca vaccine 'encouraging,' but awaits FDA decision

Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is optimistic about the results of a clinical trial showing the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca to be 79 percent effective against preventing symptomatic illness and 100 percent effective against severe disease requiring hospitalization.

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt called the development “encouraging” during a pandemic-related press briefing on Monday morning. AstraZeneca had released the results of its trial, which enrolled nearly 35,000 people mostly in the U.S., just hours earlier.

In a key finding, the trial, which enrolled nearly 35,000 people, found that the AstraZeneca vaccine did not cause people to develop blood clots. Last week, several European countries temporarily stopped using that vaccine because three dozen people developed blood clots and one person in Denmark died after the vaccine was administered.

“Obviously, it is great news for both the U.S. and the world, the more vaccines and the more supply that exists,” Slavitt added. The company is now expected to apply for emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, a process that could take several weeks.

Andy Slavitt
Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 response team. (White House via AP)

People skeptical of vaccines have expressed concern about the speed with which vaccines are being approved. Slavitt and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is advising President Biden on pandemic response, strove to reassure anyone skittish about the news coming out of Europe.

“We cannot and will not get ahead of the FDA,” Slavitt said, a seeming reference to the kind of freewheeling advice President Trump would regularly issue on everything from therapeutics to face masks.

“I can tell you, you can rest assured, that the FDA will put a great deal of scrutiny in every aspect of these data,” Fauci added.

Last week, a host of European countries, including Germany, Italy and France, stopped administering the vaccine out of growing fears that the shot caused “thrombotic events,” or blood clots. AstraZeneca said that across the European Union and United Kingdom, there were only 37 such incidents, which the company pointed out was a “much lower” rate than what could be normally expected in the general population.

Europe is somewhat behind vaccination than the U.S., where many states have moved beyond vaccinating the elderly and vulnerable. That means that in many parts of the country, it is younger and less vulnerable Americans who could be receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

What the Biden administration wants badly to avoid is the kind of confusion now taking place in Europe, where some countries have resumed using the AstraZeneca vaccine while others have not.

An AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine dose
Thomas Coex/Pool via Reuters

Public health officials on the continent have tried to be reassuring that the vaccine is safe. “The benefits of the vaccine in combating the still widespread threat of COVID-19 (which itself results in clotting problems and may be fatal) continue to outweigh the risk of side effects,” according to a preliminary review from the European Medicines Agency late last week.

Europe is now facing a new viral surge, at a time when people won’t happily countenance prolonged lockdowns once more. Yet asking people to take a vaccine they potentially fear could also backfire badly.

As the White House coronavirus task force held its briefing, video of partying beachgoers in Florida proliferated on cable news. Spring break represents a potential spark to reignite the coronavirus pandemic. So does a broader renewed propensity for travel, with airports no longer quite as empty as they had been throughout the winter.

That forces the Biden administration to address social and scientific realities that don’t much align. As some people wait and worry about vaccines, others are eager to resume normal life. Both groups require guidance from public health officials.

“Believe me, I get it,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at Monday’s briefing. “But we must find the fortitude to hang in there for just a little bit longer.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci discusses trial that showed no evidence that AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci highlighted a clinical trial that did not show a link between an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots. Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response, emphasized that the Food and Drug Administration will review the vaccine before it could be approved for use in the U.S.

  • AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is 79% effective: U.S. study

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani, Julie Hyman and Myles Udland discuss the latest AstraZeneca vaccine updates and states reopening.

  • Third wave in Europe will 'wash up on our shores', warns Boris Johnson

    Britain must brace for another wave of coronavirus infections being imported from Europe as cases rise on the continent, the Prime Minister has warned. Boris Johnson said he expected the third wave of Covid-19 infections, seen in countries such as France and Italy, to "wash up on our shores as well". But Mr Johnson said he did not think the European Union wanted to block vaccine exports from reaching the UK, following suggestions Brussels could stop supplies from crossing the Channel amid struggles with its own rollout. Speaking to broadcasters at BAE Systems in Lancashire on Monday, Mr Johnson said: "I've talked to our (European) friends repeatedly over the period - we're all facing the same pandemic, we all have the same problems. "If there is one thing that is worth stressing it's that on the continent right now you can see sadly there is a third wave under way. "People in this country should be under no illusions that previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, it washes up on our shores as well. "I expect that we will feel those effects in due course. "That's why we're getting on with our vaccination programme as fast as we can but a vaccination campaign and developing vaccines, rolling them out - these are international projects and they require international co-operation." His comments come after several regions in France, including Paris, spent their first weekend under a limited month-long lockdown. Labour's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds responded by calling for a "more comprehensive hotel quarantine system", and said it was "unacceptable" that an enforced hotel stay applied to only 1% of international arrivals. Care minister Helen Whately, speaking earlier, said it was "premature" to consider booking a holiday abroad with coronavirus rates on the rise elsewhere and urged Britons to "hold off" on making foreign travel plans. She told BBC Breakfast: "What I would counsel is caution at the moment for people to hold off on booking because, as anybody can see, we are in a situation where there are rising rates in many countries in Europe and we know that also something that comes with rising rates is increased rates of variants." Ms Whately also, addressing the vaccines row with the EU, cautioned Brussels away from "vaccine nationalism" over proposals to block exports of coronavirus jabs to the UK. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who has come under pressure over the EU's relatively poor vaccine rollout, had ramped up the rhetoric at the weekend, saying the EU had the power to "forbid" doses from leaving the bloc. The threat reflects growing frustration on the continent that the EU is not getting the supplies it expected from the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which is manufacturing the Oxford vaccine. Reports have suggested the latest focus of the row is on AstraZeneca vaccines produced in the Halix plant in the Netherlands, with officials arguing they should be kept for the EU rather than allowed to be exported to the UK. The Prime Minister looked to cool talk of tension between London and Brussels over vaccine supply when asked about it on Monday. Mr Johnson spoke to French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday, following talks earlier in the week with Ms von der Leyen and the Dutch and Belgian prime ministers Mark Rutte and Alexander De Croo. "I'm reassured by talking to EU partners over the last few months that they don't want to see blockades, I think that's very important," Mr Johnson told broadcasters. The Prime Minister is expected to hold further conversations with his EU counterparts ahead of a virtual summit on Thursday where European leaders are due to consider a possible export ban. Downing Street told reporters it remained "confident" in the UK's vaccine supplies, and that the Government was "on track" to offer a jab to all those aged over 50 by April 15 and all adults by July. The use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab in Europe has been hit by fears over blood clots, although the European Medicines Agency concluded it was a "safe and effective" jab. On Monday, data from a US-led trial showed the vaccine is 79 per cent effective at preventing Covid-19 and offers 100% protection against severe disease. The jab, which has been the subject of controversy in Europe over concerns about links to very rare blood clots, is also 100 per cent effective at keeping people out of hospital with severe illness, the study found. Across the EU, just over 10 per cent of adults have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine but in the UK the figure is over 50 per cent.

  • AstraZeneca to Seek FDA Authorization for COVID Vaccine It Says Is 79 Percent Effective. But Questions About Side Effects Linger

    A new COVID-19 vaccine could be coming to American shores soon: the AstraZeneca shots, which were first authorized for use in Europe.

  • Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine appears safe, triggers antibodies in trial in children: researcher

    Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine appears to be safe and able to trigger immune responses among children and adolescents, according to preliminary results from early and mid-stage trials, the company said late on Monday. The preliminary data was from Phase I and II clinical trials involving over 500 people between the ages of three and 17 who received two shots of either medium or low dosage of vaccine, or a placebo. Most adverse reactions were mild, Zeng Gang, a researcher with the company, told an academic conference in Beijing.

  • Coronavirus latest news: AstraZeneca jab 100 percent effective against severe illness and hospitalisation, US study shows

    How new vaccine tech can fight Covid EU moves to block export of AstraZeneca vaccines to Britain Holidays postponed as Europe lags on vaccine Delaying lockdown may have saved more lives than it cost NHS close to vaccinating one million people per day Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The AstraZeneca vaccine is 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, a US study has shown. AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the U.S. trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist. It showed that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation. The fresh data comes after many countries resuming use of the vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said the benefits outweighed the risks following investigations into reports of blood clots. The London-listed firm said the panel found "no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial." Follow the latest updates below.

  • UK variant can cause serious heart problem in pets; Sinovac vaccine appears safe in children

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The coronavirus variant first identified in the UK, known as B.1.1.7, has been linked to severe cases of heart disease in pets who appear to have caught the infections from their humans, veterinarians near London report. The original strain of the virus did not appear to cause serious illness in pets.

  • AstraZeneca’s new COVID-19 vaccine trial data will give the shot a U.S. boost

    The COVID-19 vaccine of the U.K.-Swedish pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca has shown robust results in its U.S. trial, the company said on Monday.

  • U.S. judge orders detention of suspect in assault on Capitol officer Sicknick

    A judge in West Virginia ordered U.S. Capitol riots suspect George Pierre Tanios to be detained on charges he conspired with a friend to assault three police officers with chemical spray, including one officer who later died. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi lamented a "culture, radicalized by hate" that played out at the Capitol on Jan. 6 during a peaceful transition of power. More than 300 people have been charged in connection with attack that led to five deaths after a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's November election victory.

  • White House promises more J&J COVID-19 shots after launch stalls

    Johnson & Johnson should come close to hitting its target of delivering 20 million doses of its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine in March after its shipments stalled in recent weeks, a top White House official said on Monday, while declining to say how many will go out this week. J&J's COVID-19 vaccine was authorized by U.S. regulators in February, making it the third to be cleared for use in the United States and the first that requires just one injection for immunization. The healthcare conglomerate has only shipped around 4.25 million doses in total, according to federal data, far less than the 20 million it promised to deliver by the end of March.

  • Everything You Need To Know About Caffeine And Breastfeeding

    For the caffeine lovers (and the can’t-function-without-caffeine crowd), the good news is that caffeine doesn’t need to be nixed completely.

  • President Biden to visit US-Mexico border

    President Joe Biden told reporters Sunday at the White House that "at some point" he would go to the U.S.-Mexico border, where his administration is scrambling to manage a growing humanitarian and political challenge. (March 22)

  • Russia says U.S. rebuffal of Putin-Biden talks after killer allegation is a missed opportunity

    Russia said on Monday that a U.S. refusal to organise live online talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden after the U.S. president said he believed his Russian counterpart was a killer amounted to a serious missed opportunity. Putin said last week that he and Biden should hold such talks in the coming days after diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low following Biden's comments in an ABC interview.

  • Scottish leader Sturgeon did not break ministerial code of conduct, inquiry finds

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not break a ministerial code of conduct in her handling of sexual harassment complaints against her predecessor Alex Salmond, an independent inquiry concluded on Monday. The ruling by James Hamilton, an independent senior lawyer who investigated Sturgeon's conduct, will come as a huge relief to her. Any breach of the code of conduct would have been expected to have led to calls for her resignation.

  • The race is on to create an oral COVID-19 vaccine

    The Israeli-American pharmaceutical company Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expecting to launch a clinical human trial for an oral COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter of 2021, The Jerusalem Post reports. CEO Nadav Kidron said an oral vaccine could "eliminate several barriers to rapid, wide-scale distribution, potentially enabling people to take the vaccines themselves at home." He added that they could especially come in handy if yearly COVID-19 vaccinations are recommended, like the flu shot, but argued that because the candidate targets three structural proteins on the virus, rather than the single spike protein, it "should be much more resistant to COVID-19 variants." Kidron also said it will be cheaper to produce and easier to store than vaccines that are administered via shot. Oramed has already completed a pilot animal study and found the vaccine produced coronavirus antibodies, JPost reports. Meanwhile, San Francisco-based biotech company Vaxart is also working on an oral COVID-19 vaccine. They've completed Phase 1 human clinical trials — in February, the company said neutralizing antibodies were not detected after one dose, but the vaccine did produce a strong T-cell immune response. Vaxart is now preparing a Phase 2 "dose-ranging study," and an efficacy study may take place later in the year. Vaccines are typically synonymous with needles, but there are examples of oral vaccinations, including polio, throughout history. In the United States, only rotavirus, adenovirus, cholera, and typhoid vaccines are administered orally. Read more at The Jerusalem Post and WJLA. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefits5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threatBiden's early successes prove experience matters

  • Interior withdraws Trump-era opinion that stripped tribal ownership in Missouri River

    The Interior Department under newly confirmed Secretary Deb Haaland has withdrawn an opinion by the Trump administration that concluded the portion of the Missouri River that flows through the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation belongs to the state of North Dakota.Why it matters: Withdrawing the opinion could mean the return of this portion of the Missouri River to the jurisdiction of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Reservation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The flooded uplands are held in trust for the benefit of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation," the memo concludes.What they're saying: “The previous administration's M-Opinion overturned decades of existing precedent holding that the Missouri riverbed belonged to the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara (MHA) Nation," an Interior spokesperson told Axios in a statement."Today's action will allow us to review the matter and ensure the Interior Department is upholding its trust and treaty obligations in accordance with the law," the statement concluded.The big picture: The move comes just days after Haaland was sworn in as Interior secretary, becoming the first Native American to serve in any president's Cabinet.Native American groups pushed hard for Haaland to be nominated, arguing the former congresswoman would add unique and necessary perspective to the Cabinet agency as a woman from their community.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ranking Chiefs’ roster needs after first wave of free agency

    Prioritizing the Kansas City Chiefs' roster needs for the second wave of free agency.

  • Ana de Armas Seemingly Addresses Speculation She Is Back with Ben Affleck: 'Nope'

    The two split in January after nearly a year of dating

  • Rallies in Atlanta, nation against hate after spa shootings

    A diverse crowd gathered Saturday near the Georgia state Capitol to demand justice for the victims of recent shootings at massage businesses and to denounce racism, xenophobia and misogyny. Hundreds of people of all ages and varied racial and ethnic backgrounds gathered in Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, and in similar rallies across the country, waving signs and chanting slogans. In Atlanta, they cheered U.S. Sens.

  • U.S. on track to almost triple vaccine output in March, as new variants pressure Europe and Brazil

    The U.S. vaccine program is expected to be boosted by the end of March as manufacturers ramp up production to almost triple the output achieved in February, raising hopes the nation can move faster to get jabs into arms and avoid the spike in cases that is being caused by new variants in Europe and elsewhere.