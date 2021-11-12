Biden administration says it's working to ease supply chain backups ahead of holidays
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Biden administration says it's taking urgent steps to address supply chain congestion that's impacting the U.S. economy. Mike Pyle, chief economic adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the issue.