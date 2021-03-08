Biden administration seeks to restore migratory bird protections

FILE PHOTO: Sandhill cranes land in flooded fields to roost for the night at the Sandhill Crane Reserve near Thornton, California.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday moved to rescind a Trump administration rule that rolled back protections against the inadvertent killing of migratory birds.

The move is President Joe Biden's latest effort to swiftly roll back his predecessor's four-year legacy of energy and environmental deregulation.

In a statement, the Interior Department said it rescinded the 2017 legal opinion issued under then-President Donald Trump that reinterpreted a century-old statute, allowing companies that accidentally kill migratory birds to escape prosecution. The memo was part of Trump's broad effort to loosen regulatory restrictions on business, particularly energy development.

The opinion was formalized in a corresponding rule finalized during the last month of Trump's presidency. The department on Monday said it will issue a new rule "in the coming days" that will revoke that policy.

A federal judge last year sided with environmental groups in striking down the Trump administration's legal interpretation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act that industries had opposed as too broad.

The policy that had been in effect since the early 1970s defined an illegal “taking” under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act as any action that caused the death of a protected species, whether deliberate or accidental.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Can Saquon Barkley break out against the Bears?

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano looks at the Giants game against Chicago, and wonders if Saquon Barkley can lead Big Blue over the Bears.

  • Argo Blockchain Completes Land Purchase for Texas Crypto Mining Facility

    The land purchase was made via the acquisition of a New York firm.

  • Meghan Markle Shares Exactly What Happened When She First Met The Queen

    "That was really the first moment that the penny dropped."

  • Volatility Traders Take $1.5 Trillion Tech Rout in Their Stride

    (Bloomberg) -- After the $1.5 trillion wipeout in technology shares in less than a month, Wall Street fear gauges are flashing encouraging signals for would-be dip buyers.Expectations for how much the Nasdaq 100 will move around in the coming weeks remain well below their January highs, after the biggest price swings in four months.Meanwhile the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, is trading under the psychological threshold of 30, even as fears over rising U.S. yields threaten fresh losses in tech-heavy equity benchmarks.While not quite a green light for stock bulls, it all suggests investors are taking the recent cross-asset rout in their stride.“What it says to me is that we have a selloff but not a panic,” said Jim Carroll, portfolio manager at Toroso Investments LLC and a specialist in volatility strategies.Stocks that have benefited from lockdowns and rich valuations fueled by low yields are getting hammered as part of the re-opening trade. For the past three weeks, fears over rising rates have sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 into 10% correction territory after surging 48% last year.Yet for all the selling, volatility markets remain relatively calm. In late January when the S&P 500 was swinging less and trading around 100 points lower than it is now, the VIX closed as high as 37, compared with 25 on Friday. It was trading at 24.2 as of 12:35 p.m. on Monday in New York.Another way of thinking about it: Derivatives traders who have been building hedges in the run-up to this stock storm are seemingly reluctant to add more.Demand for protection has kept the Wall Street fear gauge almost consistently over 20 since the Covid crash even as equities hit fresh highs. Reasons range from market technicals to worries over steep asset valuations and the spreading pandemic.VIX futures “were quite elevated beforehand,” said Stefan Wintner, portfolio manager for volatility strategies at DUNN Capital Management LLC.Now, there’s a budding divergence between the slump in stocks and the more sanguine signals in derivatives markets. Take futures on the VIX. The contracts have barely budged in the past three weeks, while some have even dropped.As Dean Curnutt at Macro Risk Advisors points out, as of Friday the May VIX future was trading a point lower than its level two weeks ago, even though two-week realized volatility in the S&P 500 had jumped by some 15 percentage points.While stocks boomed to records earlier this year, billions of dollars flooded exchange-traded products that buy VIX futures in expectation of coming price swings.Now it appears traders are less inclined to bid up these stock hedges, perhaps reflecting a belief that this selloff will prove fleeting.“People were fast to buy volatility at every single pullback,” said Kris Sidial of hedge fund Ambrus Group. “You’re going to be psychologically less inclined to be bidding that volatility after you’ve been bidding it and there’s no follow-through.”With markets around the world obsessed with Treasury yields, the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee on March 16-17 might be the next inflection point.Yet Michael Purves of Tallbacken Capital notes that there remains little anxiety in stock options around the event -- another sign of relative calm among speculators on Wall Street.“Some volatility is being priced into the FOMC,” Purves wrote in a note. “But is it enough?”(Updates with current VIX level in 7th paragraph. A previous version corrected the gauge’s Friday close.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nearly a third of all Republicans say they ‘definitely won’t’ get vaccinated, citing Trump’s Covid falsities

    ‘I think the president set the tone early on by downplaying the coronavirus or comparing it to the flu’

  • Gov. Whitmer on N.Y. Gov. Cuomo allegations: If true, 'I think we have to take action'

    Whitmer said an independent and thorough investigation is needed into Cuomo's conduct and he must be held accountable if allegations are true.

  • Special Report: How Trump administration left indelible mark on U.S. immigration courts

    On a rainy September day in 2018, Jeff Sessions, then U.S. attorney general, addressed one of the largest classes of newly hired immigration judges in American history. It was a clear message to the incoming class: Most of the immigrants who appear in court do not deserve to remain in the United States. As U.S. President Joe Biden works to undo many of the restrictive immigration policies enacted by former President Donald Trump, he will confront one of his predecessor's indelible legacies: the legion of immigration judges Trump’s administration hired.

  • ‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Blasts Texas For Lifting Covid-19 Restrictions And Tucker Carlson’s Dr. Seuss Rant

    John Oliver had a lot to unpack as Last Week Tonight hits its first birthday in the white void. For those who are new to the HBO show, production of Oliver’s show shifted to this mystery space at the top of the pandemic, which has proven to be quite entertaining and enjoyable. As much as […]

  • Antivirus software pioneer McAfee charged by U.S. with cryptocurrency fraud

    John McAfee, the antivirus software pioneer whose former company still bears his name, has been indicted on fraud and money-laundering conspiracy charges stemming from two cryptocurrency schemes, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday. Authorities accused McAfee and his bodyguard, Jimmy Gale Watson Jr., of exploiting McAfee's large Twitter following to artificially inflate prices of "altcoins" through a so-called pump-and-dump scheme, and concealing payments McAfee received from startup businesses to promote initial coin offerings.

  • 49ers need to prepare for worst at QB this offseason

    The San Francisco 49ers may or may not have a franchise QB in Jimmy Garoppolo, but they can't afford to wait and find out.

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up

  • Meghan reveals royal life left her suicidal during pregnancy and palace staff took her passport

    Harry admits he was ‘ashamed’ of talking about Meghan’s mental health struggles

  • Rohingyas in India's Jammu fear deportation after police detain over 150

    Indian police have detained more than 150 Rohingya refugees found living illegally in the northern region of Jammu and Kashmir and a process has begun to deport them back to Myanmar, two officials said on Sunday. Dozens of Rohingya are in a makeshift "holding centre" at Jammu's Hira Nagar jail after local authorities conducted biometric and other tests on hundreds of people to verify their identities. "The drive is part of an exercise to trace foreigners living in Jammu without valid documents," said one of the two officials, who declined to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Malala takes her passions to the small screen with Apple

    Malala Yousafzai is a Nobel laureate known around the world for her activism, but she's also a cartoon fan, and is taking her love of television and film to Apple TV+. Yousafzai, 23, who graduated from Oxford last June, announced Monday that she has partnered with Apple in a multi-year deal to develop dramas, documentaries, comedies, animation and series for kids. Yousafzai was the youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, in 2014, for working to protect children from slavery, extremism and child labor.

  • Woman Faces Possible Hate Crimes After Using Racial Slurs, Spitting on Asians Mountain View

    The Mountain View Police Department (MVPD) arrested a 39-year-old woman connected to a string of anti-Asian hate crimes last month, where she made racially-charged comments and spat on one of the Asian victims. Karen Inman was arrested around 11 a.m. on March 5 for attempting to steal candy and ice cream from a Smart and Final in East El Camino Real, according to Mountain View Police. Karen Inman held for theft, robbery & hate crimes for telling store workers she didn’t have to pay because they’re Asian, yelling racial epithets at & spitting toward diner of Asian descent & trying to steal candy & ice cream from @smartfinal, per @MountainViewPD pic.twitter.com/2iCgzlKJjg — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 6, 2021 Authorities accuse Inman of trying to steal merchandise from a market in Castro Street on Feb. 13.

  • CDC says fully vaccinated people can take fewer precautions

    People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can take fewer precautions in certain situations, including socializing indoors without masks when in the company of low-risk or other vaccinated individuals, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Monday.Why it matters: Per the report, there's early evidence that suggests vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection and are potentially less likely to transmit the virus to other people. At the time of its publication, the CDC said the guidance would apply to about 10% of Americans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "If grandparents have been vaccinated, they can visit their daughter and her family, even if they have not been vaccinated ... so long as the daughter and her family are not at risk for severe disease," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at a press conference on Monday.The state of play: A fully vaccinated person — someone who's been vaccinated two weeks after receiving their last dose — should still take standard precautions like masking and social distancing when in public. Those who are vaccinated are allowed to: Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure to COVID-19, if asymptomatic. Yes, but: The agency is not adjusting guidance on travel, Walensky said, because a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated. Mitigation steps are still in place due to ongoing research in tracking infection and transmission among vaccinated individuals."There is still a small risk that vaccinated people could become infected with milder or asymptomatic disease and potentially even transmit the virus to others who are not vaccinated," the CDC director said.The big picture: "Today's action represents an important first step. It is not our final destination," Walensky cautioned. "As more people get vaccinated, levels of COVID infection decline in communities, and as our understanding of COVID immunity improves, we look forward to updating these recommendations to the public."Read the full guidance. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A mask-less Trader Joe's customer in Texas had a meltdown after being denied entry - and it reveals how states' new rules endanger workers

    In Texas, frontline workers are forced to impose corporate rules on masks without the support of the state, exposing them to customer backlash.

  • Oprah shares 2 moments from her Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview that surprised her the most

    Oprah Winfrey was surprised Meghan told her about her suicidal thoughts, and that royal family members had "concern" over Archie's skin tone.

  • Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

    Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials. “I hope that this new guidance provides the momentum for everyone to get vaccinated when they can and gives states the patience to follow the public health roadmap needed to reopen their economies and communities safely,” said Besser, in a statement.