Biden administration will send 25M masks to underserved populations; Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy tests positive. Latest COVID-19 updates

Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·5 min read
The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would distribute more than 25 million masks to over 1,300 community health centers and 60,000 food pantries and soup kitchens from March to May.

It's part of the latest effort to make the pandemic response more equitable across the U.S. and to better care for underserved communities. Communities of color and low-income communities have been disproportionately impacted by the novel coronavirus.

The Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Department of Defense, will deliver masks to Federally Qualified Health Centers. Among these health centers, two-thirds of the people served live in poverty, 60% are racial or ethnic minorities, and nearly 1.5 million are homeless, according to a fact sheet provided by the White House.

And federal and state officials are scrambling to distribute millions of vaccines as the death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise after reaching 500,000 this week. Less than 14% of the U.S. population has received the vaccine, and preliminary data suggests people of color are being vaccinated at lower rates than white Americans.

“COVID is bad enough for anyone, but when you have this kind of crisis in this neighborhood, it’s just catastrophic and it will affect this neighborhood for years,” said Chelsea White, executive director of the Dallas Bethlehem Center.

White said historically the community has not trusted the government or outside groups, particularly when it comes to health care.

“They’ll overpromise, underdeliver and then leave,'' she said.

Also in the news:

►About a quarter of the nation's largest school district's 1 million students will be back in classrooms Thursday as New York City reopens public middle schools. The move will provide in-classroom learning for another 62,000 students whose parents opted out of remote education.

►President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to honor 50 million COVID-19 vaccine shots during a White House ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

►New research published in the New England Journal of Medicine following vaccinated Israelis suggests that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cut symptomatic COVID-19 cases across all age groups by 94%.

►Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms, his office said Wednesday. Dunleavy, a 59-year-old Republican, began feeling symptoms Tuesday night and was tested on Wednesday morning.

►More than 150,000 Americans have already been reported dead of COVID-19 in less than two months this year, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. The U.S. initially recorded its 150,000th COVID fatality July 28, five months after the country's first reported death and six months after the first reported case.

►Dr. Anthony Fauci says a new, eased guidance for people who have been vaccinated should be coming soon from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 28.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 505,800 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 112.5 million cases and 2.49 million deaths. More than 88.6 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and about 66.4 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: The U.S. government is launching a nationwide initiative to study COVID-19 patients who suffer from residual symptoms months after recovery, commonly known as "COVID long-haulers." Read the full story.

USA TODAY is tracking COVID-19 news. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Are you on Clubhouse? If so, tune in to our live discussion on COVID-19 at 7 p.m. EST Thursday.

Antonio Loffa gets his COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Natick Mall on Wednesday in Natick, Mass.
Ad Council launches $500M campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccines

The Ad Council's $500 million campaign to promote the COVID-19 vaccines launched Thursday, aimed at the 40% of Americans who haven’t yet made up their minds about getting vaccinated. It will slowly change as the landscape of who’s eligible for vaccine and what questions they have shifts.

“We’re dealing with the biggest issues of our lifetime,” said the Ad Council’s president and CEO Lisa Sherman. “We recognized pretty quickly that unless people could learn more about the vaccine and get educated, they may not take them. And then we wouldn’t be any better off next year than we are this year.”

The ads, which will appear on TV, radio and online feature images of people holding hands, families at a child’s birthday, people walking into church together or friends sharing pizza side by side, a reminder of how much things have changed in a year.

The tagline to all is “It’s up to you.” Not to get vaccinated, but to get informed, said Sherman.

– Elizabeth Weise

FDA: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine raises no red flags

Detailed information on a Johnson & Johnson candidate vaccine for COVID-19 raises no safety concerns, according to a report released early Wednesday. A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is holding an all-day meeting Friday to review the data and is likely to give the vaccine a thumbs-up. That could lead to an FDA authorization for the vaccine within the next few days. J&J vice president Richard Nettles has said the company will make 20 million doses of the vaccine available by the end of March.

The J&J vaccine differs from the two already authorized because only one shot is recommended instead of two, and it doesn't need to be stored in a freezer.

The FDA advisory committee, called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee or VRBPAC, is expected to sign off on the vaccine because it seems to have met all the criteria for authorization the FDA established last year.

– Karen Weintraub

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID news: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine; Joe Biden 25M masks; Alaska

