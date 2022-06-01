  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden administration to send long-range rocket system to Ukraine as part of new aid package

Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will send Ukraine a long-range rocket system as part of a new $700 million security package that's is going to be announced Wednesday.

Ukrainian officials have been asking for longer-range systems to defend themselves from Russia’s ongoing attacks. The announcement comes a day after Biden said the United States was not going “to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia.”

Biden wrote in an opinion piece in the New York Times that he “decided that we will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine.”

“America’s goal is straightforward: We want to see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression,” Biden wrote.

Live Ukraine updates: EU leaders agree to partial ban of Russian oil; US won't provide missiles capable of striking Russia

Senior administration officials speaking on the condition of anonymity said Tuesday the U.S. would be sending HIMARS (High Mobility Rocket Systems) to Ukraine. The officials said in a call with reporters that Ukrainian officials have given the United States assurances that the rockets will only be used in Ukraine and will not be used on Russian territory.

An official said the HIMARS rocket system range is about 80 kilometers or roughly 48 miles.

The officials said the administration will also provide air surveillance radars, additional javelins, as well as anti-armor weapons.

This is the eleventh security package that the Biden administration has sent to Ukraine.

USA TODAY ON TELEGRAM: Join our Russia-Ukraine war channel to receive updates straight to your phone.

The United States committed to sending an additional $40 billion in support to Ukraine after Congress passed a bipartisan aid package in mid-May.

The package, which Biden signed on a plane during his trip to Asia earlier this month, is intended to get Ukraine through September as the Russian invasion approaches its fourth month.

The aid package included more than $20 billion for the Pentagon to provide weapons, intelligence and training, and nearly $14 billion for the State Department for food aid, refugee assistance and other diplomatic programs.

Contributing: Jeanine Santucci and Ella Lee

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden administration to send long range rocket system to Ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach Russia, says Biden

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach into Russia, President Joe Biden said on Monday, as Ukraine pushes for longer-range weapons system to help in its fight. Ukrainian officials have been asking allies for longer-range systems including the Multiple Launch Rocket System, or MLRS, that can fire a barrage of rockets hundreds of miles away. "We're not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that strike into Russia," Biden told reporters after arriving back at the White House after a weekend in Delaware.

  • WH won't send long-range rockets for use 'beyond Ukraine'

    STORY: U.S. officials said President Joe Biden and his national security aides are in the final stages of preparing a new weapons package for Ukraine with an announcement expected soon, possibly as early as Wednesday (June 1).Ukrainian officials have been asking allies for longer-range systems including the Multiple Launch Rocket System, or MLRS, that can fire a barrage of rockets hundreds of miles away, in the hopes of turning the tide in the three-month-long war.Biden on Tuesday told reporters that "we're not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that strike into Russia."He did not rule out providing any specific weapons system but instead appeared to be placing conditions on how they could be used. Biden and his team are working on a new package of military equipment using some of the money from a $40 million budget appropriation approved by the U.S. Congress.The MLRS was under consideration, but nothing with long-range strike capabilities outside of battlefield use, a senior administration official said.Biden wants to help Ukraine defend itself but has been opposed to providing weapons that Ukraine could use to attack Russia.Thousands of people have been killed in Ukraine and millions more displaced since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, which Moscow calls a "special military operation" to "denazify" its neighbor. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war to seize territory.

  • U.S. to send medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

    The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have been begging for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region.

  • Have to be 21 to buy a semi-automatic rifle? Uvalde has House pushing a minimum age increase from 18

    The gunman who killed 21 children and teachers at a Uvalde, Texas, school bought two AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles days after his 18th birthday.

  • Uvalde: US to review police response to Texas school shooting

    The Department of Justice will investigate amid criticism that police waited to tackle the shooter.

  • Inflation is Biden’s ‘top economic priority,’ White House adviser says

    Brian Deese, National Economic Council director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss President Biden's meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Powell, the administration's inflation plan, tariffs, taxes on billionaires, the baby formula shortage, and BTS coming to the White House to raise awareness about anti-Asian hate.&nbsp;

  • Alibaba, JD.com stocks rally as China moves to lift COVID lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss China stocks as Shanghai takes steps toward easing COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Could One Warren Buffett Pick Be the Right Place for 90% of Your Retirement Money?

    Warren Buffett provided advice on what he wants done with his own investments. Listening to him could be a recipe for success.

  • Duct-Taped On Plane For Assaulting Cabin Crew, Unruly Passenger Gets 60 Days In Jail

    As Travel Noire reported last year, an unruly passenger had to be duct-taped on a plane after causing quite a disturbance on a Frontier

  • Biden writes US not seeking Putin ouster

    President Biden said in an op-ed published Tuesday that the United States would not try to oust Russian President Vladimir Putin from his position of power because of his invasion of Ukraine. “We do not seek a war between NATO and Russia. As much as I disagree with Mr. Putin, and find his actions…

  • Kinzinger Considers Supporting ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban after Uvalde Shooting

    Adam Kinzinger said he may support an "assault weapons" ban following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

  • Exclusive: After Ukraine, 'whole world' is a customer for Turkish drone, maker says

    Ukraine's destruction of Russian artillery systems and armoured vehicles with Turkish Bayraktar TB2 aerial drones has made "the whole world" a customer, according to its designer. Selcuk Bayraktar, who runs the Istanbul firm Baykar with his brother Haluk, said the drones had shown how technology was revolutionising modern warfare. "Bayraktar TB2 is doing what it was supposed to do – taking out some of the most advanced anti-aircraft systems and advanced artillery systems and armoured vehicles," he told Reuters in English beside the new Akinci drone at an exhibition in Baku.

  • ‘I don’t think he’s the sheriff anymore:’ Jacksonville sheriff in hot seat over residency issues

    The sheriff told us on-camera Monday, that he moved to Nassau County about a year ago—a change from what he told us on Friday when he said he officially moved two months ago.

  • Mexican President's 'Mayan Train' multi-billion dollar project dealt new legal blow

    A Mexican Court ruling that indefinitely suspended construction of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship "Mayan Train" rail project over environmental concerns was welcomed by activists on Monday. The 1,470-km (910-mile) railway project, which has been trumpeted by Lopez Obrador as a cornerstone of his plans to develop the country's poorer southern states, aims to link tourist hot spots and spur development on the Yucatan Peninsula. The court ruling states that Mexico's National Tourism Promotion Fund's (Fonatur) plans for the railway do "not comply with the proceedings of the environmental impact evaluation," according to a statement from Defending the Right to a Safe Environment (DMAS), an environmentalist group who argue the project is causing deforestation and wildlife disruption.

  • UN names Palestinian media program for slain reporter

    The United Nations announced Tuesday that it is naming the annual training program for Palestinian broadcasters and journalists after Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead May 11 during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, who made the announcement, said Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American, “had a distinguished career in journalism for a quarter of a century” and “was a trailblazer for Arab women, and a role model for journalists in the Middle East and around the world.” Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. ambassador, appealed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter on May 11 “as a staunch supporter of the freedom of the press, and fundamental freedoms worldwide, to honor this brave and iconic woman journalist” by renaming the training program for her.

  • 'Hard to believe it's actually happening': Shanghai to lift COVID lockdown

    Shanghai authorities on Tuesday began dismantling fences around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public squares and buildings before the lifting of a two-month lockdown in China's largest city at midnight. "I feel a little nervous," said Joseph Mak, who works in education. Most will be stuck indoors again until midnight as they have been for the past two months under a strictly enforced lockdown that has caused income losses and stress and despair to people struggling to access food or get emergency healthcare.

  • Biden talks gun control with New Zealand leader following 2019 mass shooting

    Biden is praising New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her success in curbing extremism and guns after a 2019 mass shooting there.

  • McCormick seeks hand recounts in Pa.'s unsettled GOP Senate primary

    Dave McCormick's Senate campaign will seek a hand recount of select precincts in 12 Pennsylvania counties in his Republican primary with Dr. Mehmet Oz.

  • Turkey tells U.S. it wants 'concrete steps' from Finland, Sweden for NATO bids

    ANKARA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A chief adviser to Turkey's president told his U.S. counterpart that Turkey wanted "concrete steps" on the existence of what it calls "terrorist organisations" in Finland and Sweden before it would consider their NATO bids, the Turkish presidency said. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Ibrahim Kalin, chief foreign policy adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan, spoke on Monday to discuss the NATO bids and the war in Ukraine, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

  • Inside GM’s Newest Weapon in the EV Wars

    Barron's recently toured GM's Factory Zero plant, a Detroit facility dedicated to only producing EVs.