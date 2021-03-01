Biden administration to pay transportation, healthcare for families separated under Trump

FILE PHOTO: Migrants stand in lines on the U.S. side of the Gateway International Bridge
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States could pay for transportation, healthcare, legal services, and career and educational services for migrants separated under former President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" border strategy, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Monday.

The announcement is part of a list of principles released by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to guide its family reunification task force as the administration seeks to reunite more than 500 migrant children and parents separated by his predecessor's border policy.

The Biden administration will also consider bringing deported parents back to the United States, an option outlined in Biden's Feb. 2 executive order creating the family reunification task force.

“We are dedicating our resources throughout the Department of Homeland Security and the federal government, and bringing our full weight to bear, to reunite children who were cruelly separated from their parents," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a written statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Ted Hesson; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Recommended Stories

  • One student injured at junior high school shooting in Arkansas

    A suspect is in custody after a reported school shooting in Arkansas left one student injured in a serious condition. According to multiple reports, police confirmed the Monday morning shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School. Watson Chapel School District said in a Facebook post the campuses are on lockdown as the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Department and Pine Bluff Police Department control and investigate the shooting.

  • Photographer captures portraits of people while planes land overhead

    This photographer shows that some of the best moments happen right above you; you just have to look up to catch them.

  • Mayoral candidates agree: St. Louis must tame the violence

    The next mayor of St. Louis will face the same overwhelming challenge that has haunted the current mayor and many of her predecessors: Violent crime is rampant and efforts to address it have failed. The city known for its gleaming Gateway Arch is filled with charming neighborhoods, great restaurants, and top-rated hospitals and universities. St. Louis lists a world-class zoo, art museum, science center, symphony orchestra and botanical garden among its many gems.

  • Mark Morgan: Biden’s ‘radical, open border policies’ creating ‘crisis’ at southern border

    Former Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan joins ‘Fox & Friends’ ahead of President Biden’s meeting with the Mexican president.

  • Michigan GOP Calls for Investigation into Whitmer’s COVID Nursing Home Policy

    Michigan Republicans are calling for an investigation into Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s policy that forced long-term care facilities to accept coronavirus-positive patients. In letters to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and acting U.S. Attorney General Monty Wilkinson last week, state Senator Jim Runestad claims that there is “no accurate data on how many residents may have been harmed by this policy” due to “reporting failures.” “Gov. Whitmer’s administration has been questioned repeatedly about unintended consequences of her policies and discrepancies in the reported numbers of cases and deaths in our state’s long-term care facilities,” Runestad writes in the letters obtained by National Review. “It has now come to our attention that these reporting errors have likely not been resolved.” He adds that “questions remain regarding the accuracy of data, compliance with CDC guidelines and compliance with our state’s Freedom of Information Act. There is a critical need for a full investigation into these matters.” Runestad writes that there has been no clear reporting path to document nursing home patient cases by facility after a transfer takes place. “Moving residents around the state between facilities and hospitals may have significantly increased exposure of nursing home residents to the virus, while simultaneously shielding the toll.” When Runestad and seven other GOP state senators contacted nursing homes in their districts they found discrepancies in how cases were being reported, according to the letter. While some nursing homes are reporting a positive test in their numbers when a patient is transferred to a hospital and receives a positive test result there, others are not. “The executive orders have only required long-term care facilities to report when they have a resident who had a positive test at their facility, but not when a patient who was transferred tests positive,” the letter says. “Additionally, there may be similar discrepancies in how these deaths are reported after transfer.” In Michigan 15,273 people have died of the virus — 5,515 of whom were residents at long-term care facilities. Another 79 were employees at those facilities. The letter notes that the U.S. Department of Justice announced in August that it is seeking data from Michigan’s governor and three other governors “who issued orders that may have resulted in the deaths of elderly nursing home residents.” When Michigan House Oversight Committee chairman Steven Johnson held a hearing to investigate, the state health and human services director sent a letter in lieu of in-person testimony. “Basically what it said was, ‘We are doing everything we have to, we have the greatest data out there, we’re collecting everything like we are supposed to,” Johnson said, according to FOX2 Detroit. “But they didn’t actually share the data with us.” Ted Goodman, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, called the Whitmer administration’s “lack of transparency unacceptable,” and said the lockdown orders and nursing home policies “have led to additional suffering that could have been avoided.” “The people of Michigan deserve a full investigation into these matters,” Goodman told National Review. The letter comes as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has faced calls for an investigation into his administration’s coverup of its dismal handling of nursing home coronavirus deaths. Last month, a top aide to Governor Cuomo admitted that the administration covered up the true data on nursing home deaths from the coronavirus in New York state in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities.

  • Refugees' frustration drives renewed Western Sahara conflict

    Generations of young Sahrawis have grown up in Algeria's remote desert refugee camps largely forgotten by the outside world and now see no prospect of an independent homeland in Western Sahara except through a new war their leaders say has already begun. Their fears that the quest for statehood had become a lost cause grew when U.S. administration of former president Donald Trump recognised Morocco's claims to the vast, sparsely populated territory in December. "We have not received any peaceful results," said Brahim, a Sahrawi man taking part in a recent parade by the group's Polisario Front independence movement in Tindouf, close to Algeria's border with Western Sahara.

  • Mary Trump Trolls Her Uncle During His First Speech Since Leaving Office

    Donald Trump's niece shared a photo of a sunset during the former president's CPAC address.

  • Fact check: 15-year-old conspiracy theory about Barbara Bush originally an April Fool's joke

    A conspiracy theory claims former first lady Barbara Bush is the daughter of famous British occultist Aleister Crowley. This is false.

  • De Blasio calls on legislature to revoke Cuomo's pandemic emergency powers

    Several New York politicians, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, have weighed in on allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) sexually harassed two former aides over the last several years. Multiple Democratic state legislators have called for Cuomo's resignation, though most lawmakers at the state and national level want an independent investigation to take place first. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden supports one, as well. Cuomo's office announced it had appointed former federal Judge Barbara Jones to lead the review, but that didn't sit well with lawmakers, who argued the investigator should be appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James instead. In response, the Cuomo administration reversed course to an extent Sunday, asking James to work jointly with the chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals (whom Cuomo appointed) to "select an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review of the matter and issue a public report." James has already confirmed she's ready to oversee the investigation. As for de Blasio, the mayor — whose relationship with Cuomo has never been smooth, to say the least — issued a statement calling for independent investigations into both the sexual harassment allegations and the recent revelations about New York's COVID-19 nursing home deaths, saying "questions of this magnitude cannot hang over the heads of New Yorkers as we fight off a pandemic and economic crisis." Now, he said, "it's clear" that the New York legislature "must immediately revoke the governor's emergency powers that overrule local control." New @BilldeBlasio statement on allegations against @NYGovCuomo & investigations regarding nursing home & sexual harassment scandals: pic.twitter.com/Wxgq5ZaCPd — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) February 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump still has the Republican Party by the throatGOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says Republicans won't win if they keep putting Trump 'on a pedestal'5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventure

  • Biden says Saudi announcement to come Monday; White House plays down new steps

    President Joe Biden on Saturday said his administration would make an announcement on Saudi Arabia on Monday, following a U.S. intelligence report that found Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had approved the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Biden administration has faced some criticism, notably an editorial in the Washington Post, that the president should have been tougher on the crown prince, who was not sanctioned despite being blamed for approving Khashoggi's murder.

  • Fraud overwhelms pandemic-related unemployment programs

    With the floodgates set to open on another round of unemployment aid, states are being hammered with a new wave of fraud as they scramble to update security systems and block scammers who already have siphoned billions of dollars from pandemic-related jobless programs. The fraud is fleecing taxpayers, delaying legitimate payments and turning thousands of Americans into unwitting identity theft victims. Fraud perpetrators, sometimes in China, Nigeria or Russia, buy stolen personal identifying information on the dark web and use it to flood state unemployment systems with bogus claims.

  • Column: I've reported 11 presidential races. Now, I'm a columnist focusing on politics in California and the West

    Mark Barabak will look at personalities, issues and political trends on the country's leading edge.

  • 23 progressive Democrats including AOC urge Biden to overrule top Senate official and keep a $15 minimum wage in the stimulus package

    The Biden administration has indicated it wouldn't overrule the Senate parliamentarian, leaving prospects of a wage hike for workers in doubt.

  • Fraudsters offer 1 billion COVID-19 doses across EU, agency warns

    Dubious intermediaries have offered governments across the European Union a total of about 1 billion non-existent COVID-19 vaccine doses worth about 14 billion euros, the bloc's anti-fraud agency told Reuters on Monday. Such middleman are asking for advance payments and giving no delivery details, Ville Itala, the head of the European anti-fraud office OLAF, said, stressing that pharmaceutical companies insist they sell directly to governments.

  • New York City's once-powerful Democratic bosses sit out mayor’s race

    The city’s local party organizations, diminished over a decade and scarred by AOC's 2018 upset, are struggling to find consensus within their ranks.

  • House committee introduces reformed community-project funding guidelines to avoid misusage

    Earmarks were abused by congress members in the past, and the new guidelines include public transparency and vetting measures to ensure proper usage.

  • UK: Poorer nations should get 'gold-standard' COVAX vaccines

    British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Monday that he understood the “conundrum” faced by developing countries as they wait for vital supplies of coronavirus vaccine. The COVAX initiative, formed to ensure fair access to vaccines by low- and middle-income countries, has been hampered by the severely limited global supply of doses and logistical problems. Speaking on the day that the first COVAX-supplied vaccine shots were given to people in Ivory Coast, Raab said “we understand the conundrum that they feel.”

  • Biden says the reopened Texas facility for migrant children 'won't stay open very long'

    Progressive lawmakers, including Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, blasted the administration's move to reopen the facility.

  • Police investigate possible role of foreigners in Barcelona riots

    Police are investigating the role of foreign citizens in riots over the jailing of a Spanish rapper that have rocked Barcelona for the past two weeks, a police source said. On Monday they inspected two houses outside Barcelona which were illegally occupied and where at least some of the detained appeared to live, the source told Reuters. Police have arrested more than 100 people since the protests over the jailing of rapper Pablo Hasel erupted on Feb. 16.

  • America is seeing a huge improvement in vaccine shipments

    This week, with 2.8 million doses of the newly-authorized Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in tow, 17.6 million coronavirus vaccine doses in total will be shipped out across the United States, a marked improvement from the 10 million doses the country was averaging just a month ago. As 2.8 million Johnson & Johnson doses are being shipped to jurisdictions, this is the highest number of weekly vaccine shipments yet. This week, 17.6 million doses are being sent to states, cities and territories — a major improvement from 10 million doses per week 4 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/Cr0CpMbVzB — Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) March 1, 2021 States are also getting those shots into people's arms more quickly now. On both Saturday and Sunday, more than 2.3 million received a vaccine dose, suggesting that at least 3 million people could be getting a shot daily by the end of March, The New York Times reports. Now, there's cautious optimism among experts that herd immunity could be on the horizon, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot appears to be a major reason why. Per Vox, if one-third of vaccines are one-shot and the U.S. is administering 3 million doses per day, the U.S. could reach 80 percent immunity by mid-summer. The Mayo Clinic's Vincent Rajkumar estimates that, at this point, around 140 million people will need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, a goal he predicts could be achievable within three to four months. Rajkumar said his estimate is likely conservative since the actual number of people who have already been infected is probably much higher than what's been recorded. Progress towards herd immunity in the US: ~30 million have had COVID~50 million have received at least 1 dose of vaccine~70 million are children; not eligible for vaccine. After considering some overlap in 3 groups: ~140 million to go to get 80% of eligible population immune — Vincent Rajkumar (@VincentRK) February 28, 2021 There are several caveats, including lingering vaccine hesitancy and uncertainty over variants' ability to resist immunity, but the U.S.'s much-maligned vaccine rollout looks to be on the upswing. More stories from theweek.comTrump still has the Republican Party by the throatGOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says Republicans won't win if they keep putting Trump 'on a pedestal'5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventure