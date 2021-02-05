Biden administration to survey schools on COVID-19 impact

President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
COLLIN BINKLEY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Biden administration will soon begin collecting data from thousands of U.S. schools to find out how they have been affected by the pandemic, including how many have returned to in-person instruction, officials said Friday.

Led by the Education Department, the effort will collect monthly data from 7,000 schools on a range of topics related to COVID-19. It’s the first federal effort to gather data on the pandemic’s impact on education.

President Joe Biden called for the data in a Jan. 21 executive order on school reopening. The Trump administration declined to collect data on the subject, saying it wasn’t the role of the federal government to do so.

Chief among its purposes, the data will provide a national look at schools’ operating status, including how many are offering remote learning. It will help answer a simple but previously elusive question: How many schools have reopened?

Answering that question is important for state and local officials working to reopen, and it will help measure Biden’s progress on his goal to have most of the nation’s K-8 schools opened within his first 100 days in office.

The survey results will also help officials understand and address education disparities that have worsened amid the pandemic, said Ian Rosenblum, an acting assistant secretary of the Education Department.

“To do that, we need more information about how students are learning during this pandemic — and we simply don’t have it right now,” he said in a statement.

Along with information about schools, the survey will ask how many individual students are being taught online and how many are learning online, along with their attendance rates.

It also asks for breakdowns by demographic characteristics including race, socioeconomic status and whether they have disabilities.

That could shed further light on disparities that have emerged during the pandemic, including findings that school districts in which the vast majority of students are white have been far more likely to have some level of in-person instruction.

Researchers and school officials have been calling on the federal government to gather information on the pandemic’s effect, saying it would provide evidence to guide schools as they navigate outbreaks. Many states collect their own data, and some researchers have attempted national databases, but there has been no federal collection effort.

In a letter to Congress this month, a coalition of education groups emphasized the need for new data and urged lawmakers to boost federal funding to the Education Department unit that collects data.

“If our nation is to effectively address the unprecedented educational challenges brought about by the pandemic, we will need objective, accurate and timely data to inform policy and decision-making at the local, state, and national levels,” the coalition wrote.

The new survey will collect data from 3,500 schools that enroll fourth graders, and 3,500 schools that enroll eight graders. It will be made available to the public on a monthly basis through June, with collections starting later this month.

The Education Department says it will be a nationally representative survey, using the existing data collection system used for the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as The Nation’s Report Card.

The survey is one part of Biden's wider school reopening plan, which also calls for $130 billion in relief funding for K-12 schools, and expanded virus testing for teachers and students.

Latest Stories

  • Diehard QAnon followers think Trump is secretly still president and carrying out executions at White House

    Image touted as evidence shows 2013 execution in Kuwait

  • Greene claims 'I'm fine with' getting kicked off her House committees: 'It'd be a waste of my time'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday declared she's been "freed" after being removed from her House committee assignments, claiming continuing to serve on them would have been a waste of time. The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to remove the controversial Georgia lawmaker from her committee assignments over a string of racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim comments and support for baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric. In a press conference Friday, Greene said it was freeing to admit she "believed things that were wrong" in a speech the day before, during which she did not apologize but rather expressed regret for being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." "Going forward, I've been freed," Greene said Friday. "I do, I feel freed." Greene went on to claim that "I'd be wasting my time" by continuing to serve on House committees "because my conservative values wouldn't be heard," even though she also asserted removing her from them "stripped my voters of having representation to work for them." "I'm fine with being kicked off my committees because it'd be a waste of my time," she insisted. Greene went on to celebrate that she now has "a lot of free time on my hands," but she ended the press conference after refusing to address a question about her liking a Facebook post in 2019 calling for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both partiesWhat would actually happen if the feds fought QAnon like terrorists?

  • Man Who Pushed 91-Year-Old in Oakland Chinatown Assaults 2 Others Right After

    An unidentified assailant was caught on surveillance camera pushing a 91-year-old man to the ground in a recent unprovoked attack in Oakland Chinatown. The incident happened outside the Asian Resource Center at the corner of Harrison and 8th streets on Jan. 31, according to ABC7. The suspect reportedly approached two other victims shortly after the first attack, resulting in one of them losing consciousness, according to the Oakland Police Department’s statement.

  • China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger

    ON BOARD THE TAIWAN COAST GUARD SHIP PP-10062, East China Sea (Reuters) - Taiwanese coast guard commander Lin Chie-ming is on the frontline of a new type of warfare that China is waging against Taiwan. On a chilly morning in late January, Lin, clad in an orange uniform, stood on the rolling deck of his boat as it patrolled in choppy waters off the Taiwan-run Matsu Islands. The Chinese goal, Taiwanese officials say: pressure Taiwan by tying down the island democracy's naval defenses and undermining the livelihoods of Matsu residents.

  • Rural community in shock after Georgia health officials raid clinic vaccinating teachers

    Their plans to vaccinate Elbert County have been "laid to waste," a doctor from the raided medical center says.

  • White House Press Sec Dodges When Asked Why Hunter Biden Still Has a Stake in Chinese Investment Firm

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday punted on a question about why President Biden’s son Hunter Biden still holds an investment in a Chinese company. Asked during a press conference at the White House whether she had an update on Hunter Biden’s divestment from his ten percent stake in the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, Psaki referred a reporter to the younger Biden’s lawyers. “He has been working to unwind his investment,” Psaki said, adding, “as a private citizen, I would point you to him or his lawyers on the outside on any update.” In December, Biden assured voters that he and his family would not be involved in any business dealings that appear to conflict with the office of the president. “My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict with the appropriate distance from the presidency and government,” Biden said during a CNN appearance. Hunter Biden was reportedly in the process of divesting from his equity stake in BHR in late December, but as of last week, he appears to have retained his investment through his company, Skaneateles LLC. BHR, whose largest shareholder is the Chinese government-controlled Bank of China, has invested about $2.1 billion. Hunter Biden came under scrutiny last year for his lucrative position on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma. In leaked emails from 2014, Biden appears to try to leverage his influence with his father, then-vice president Joe Biden, who was heavily involved in U.S. policy on Ukraine, referring to the elder Biden as “my guy.” He also attracted criticism for entering into a consulting contract with China’s largest private energy company that initially earned Hunter Biden $10 million a year “for introductions alone,” according to leaked emails. Hunter Biden’s memoir, “Beautiful Things,” is scheduled to come out on April 6. The book will focus on the younger Biden’s well-documented drug abuse issues, according to Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

  • Senate votes down $15 minimum wage during vote-a-rama. Bernie Sanders seems unfazed.

    The Senate slogged through a long series of votes late Thursday and early Friday, with the Democrats voting down most of the theoretically limitless series of amendments to their budget resolution. "The endurance run known as the 'vote-a-rama' is a time-honored tradition of the reconciliation process — the budget tool Democrats will likely use to expedite passage of [President] Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without any GOP support," Politico explains. Most of the vote-a-rama involved "Republicans forcing Democrats into tedious and uncomfortable votes on a variety of issues as Democrats inflicted maximum pain by dragging out the legislative torment," Politico reports. But some amendments did pass with bipartisan support. By a voice vote, for example, the senators approved an amendment from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) to "prohibit the increase of the federal minimum wage during a global pandemic." Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is one of the heavy lifts in Biden's proposal. "A $15 federal minimum wage would be devastating for our hardest-hit small businesses at a time they can least afford it," Ernst argued on the Senate floor. The measure's biggest proponent, Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), shrugged off the vote, noting that his plan raised the minimum wage over five years, starting after the pandemic. "We need to end the crisis of starvation wages in Iowa and around the United States," he said, adding that he "will do everything that I can" to make sure the measure "is included in this reconciliation bill." The minimum wage hike may be stymied by other factors: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is opposed, and it may run afoul of so-called Byrd Rule limits on what can be included in reconciliation bills. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said if it doesn't make it in this bill, Democrats will include it in other legislation. The Senate also approved amendments to keep America's Israeli embassy in Jerusalem, prevent undocumented immigrants from getting direct stimulus checks, and — by a 99-1 vote — restrict Biden's $1,400 checks from going to "upper-income taxpayers." That proposal, from Manchin and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), did not specify any income thresholds, and Biden's proposal already includes phasing out the checks up to $300,000-a-year households. Congress and the White House are negotiating the phase-out and cutoff points, and Biden is meeting with Democratic leaders and committee chairs Friday morning to discuss the COVID-19 relief bill. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both partiesWhat would actually happen if the feds fought QAnon like terrorists?

  • Judge sets bail hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse next week

    Judge Bruce Schroeder on Friday scheduled the hearing for Thursday afternoon for Kyle Rittenhouse, who's accused of shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz, killing Rosenbaum and Huber and wounding Grosskreutz during protests in Kenosha in August. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, contends the protesters attacked him and he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors allege Rittenhouse moved out of the Antioch, Illinois, apartment he shared with his mother after he posted a $2 million cash bond in November and hasn't given the court his new address.

  • QAnon Shaman pictured without horns and face paint in mugshot, as he’s moved to jail with organic food

    Jacob Anthony Chansley was transported to Virginia facility on Thursday evening

  • Britain urges flexibility ahead of U.N. Cyprus talks

    British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called for flexibility and compromise ahead of a fresh bid by the United Nations to heal the decades-old division of Cyprus, a dispute harming ties between Turkey and Greece and energy projects in the eastern Mediterranean. Raab represents one of three guarantor countries under a convoluted treaty which granted Cyprus independence in 1960. He and the foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey are expected to attend a three-day summit the United Nations will call in early March on the future of Cypriot reunification talks.

  • Virginia woman dies shortly after Covid vaccination, though no link has been found

    No cause of death was determined, and it was not known if any underlying conditions might have contributed.

  • Witnesses testify about members of Congress supporting QAnon during a House Homeland Security Committee

    At a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Thursday, Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán asked former assistant secretary for counterterrorism and threat prevention at DHS Elizabeth Neumann and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt about the danger of members of Congress supporting QAnon and other groups that have been labeled domestic terror threats by the FBI.

  • Why the House was able to kick Greene off her committees, explained by a former congressman

    The House voted 230 to 199 on Thursday to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her seats on the education and budget committees, with 11 Republicans joining the Democrats in what is believed to be an unprecedented action. Typically, each party decides which of its members will sit on which committees, and occasionally a party punishes its members by stripping them of committee assignments, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) did with former Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) in 2019. McCarthy indicated Wednesday he had no plans to sanction Greene. But the entire House actually votes to put every member on committees, former Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) explained Thursday, linking to the bill the House approved Jan. 28. And the House can therefore vote to take members off their committees. There’s a general misunderstanding of how House committee assignments work. The entire House votes to put each and every member on the particular committees. Though this typically happens via a voice vote (not roll call), it’s done through a normal resolution passed on the floor. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) February 4, 2021 In short, the whole House put her on those committees, and the whole House can take her off. That’s how the process works, even if tradition is to defer to the preferences of the member’s party. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) February 4, 2021 A lot of individual House members may not have even known they voted Greene onto the two committees, Amash said, "but congressional leaders certainly know, and the assignments are always voted on by the whole House." More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMitt Romney's child benefit is a challenge to both partiesWhat would actually happen if the feds fought QAnon like terrorists?

  • AP sources: Alabama senator has indicated he won't run again

    U.S. Sen. Richard C. Shelby of Alabama, the Senate’s fourth most senior member, has told confidantes that he does not intend to run for reelection next year — prompting some Republicans to urge the powerful, establishment politician to reconsider, even as potential replacements prepare to run for his seat. The senator in recent weeks told one close Alabama ally that he was not planning on running in 2022 for what would be his seventh term, according to the ally, who was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The person said some in the state were still trying to get Shelby to change his mind out of concern about losing clout and worries that the senator might be replaced by a fringe candidate who would not be as effective.

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden Admin. Relaunches ‘Catch and Release’ as Illegal Border Crossings Return to ‘Crisis’ Levels

    The Biden administration is bringing back the so-called “catch and release” policy at the southern border just as illegal border crossings are spiking and overwhelming detention facilities. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reimplementing the Obama-era policy of releasing newly-apprehended migrants back into U.S. cities along the South Texas border, citing coronavirus concerns at detention facilities as well as the rising numbers of apprehended migrants. The pandemic has hampered the CBP’s ability to house and transport detained migrants, the agency said, and meanwhile the number of migrants arriving at the border and crossing into the U.S. illegally is spiking, especially unaccompanied children and families from Central America. Some of the new migrants said that violence and poverty in their home countries as well as promises of a more welcoming U.S. under President Biden prompted their decision to undertake the journey north to the U.S. border. Additionally, Mexico refuses to accept families with children under age 12 in areas with large and growing migrant camps, CBP said. “CBP has seen a steady increase in border encounters since April 2020, which, aggravated by COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines, has caused some facilities to reach maximum safe holding capacity,” CBP Public Affairs Officer Rod Kise said. “Per longstanding practice, when long-term holding solutions aren’t possible, some migrants will be processed for removal, provided a Notice to Appear, and released into the U.S. to await a future immigration hearing. As the administration reviews the current immigration process, balancing it against the ongoing pandemic, we will continue to use all current authorities to avoid keeping individuals in a congregate setting for any length of time,” Kise continued. On Tuesday, President Biden signed an executive order rescinding a Trump administration order ending the “catch and release” policy and directing other enhancements to immigration enforcement. Former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf warned Friday that illegal border crossings have soared in recent months, creating a “very dangerous” situation at the southern border. CBP is currently facing between 3,000 and 3,500 illegal border crossings every day, Wolf said. He noted that in 2019, former Obama administration DHS secretary Jeh Johnson said that 1,000 illegal crossings overwhelms the system, calling 4,000 apprehensions in a day “crisis” level. The surge of illegal border crossings in 2019 was the last time CBP was forced to revive the catch and release policy. Wolf also pointed out that Border Patrol agents arrested eleven Iranian citizens Monday night near San Luis, Arizona after they crossed the border illegally.

  • Driver stuck in snow burns to death after repeatedly revving SUV's engine

    Little Ferry, New Jersey, police officers told the driver to let off the gas. When they tried to call for a tow truck, they noticed the SUV was on fire.

  • New Israeli Covid drug which cured 30 cases of disease hailed by scientists as 'huge breakthrough'

    A new coronavirus drug which successfully cured 30 cases of the disease in Israeli hospital patients has been hailed by scientists as a ‘huge breakthrough’. The EXO-CD24 substance was developed at the Ichilov Medical Centre in Tel Aviv and successfully completed its first phase of clinical trials on Friday. The treatment was given to 30 patients with coronavirus, whose conditions ranged from moderate to severe. Twenty-nine of the patients were then discharged from the hospital in the following three to five days, while one patient took slightly longer to recover. A protein known as CD24 is delivered to the lungs by exosomes in the drug, which helps to rebalance the immune system and prevent it from overreacting to the virus. Professor Nadir Arber originally designed EXO-CD24, which is breathed in as a gas and taken once every five days, in order to treat patients who had ovarian cancer. “Even if the vaccines do their job, and even if there aren't any new mutations, one way or another, the coronavirus will be staying with us,” Prof Arber told the news site Arutz Sheva. “That’s why we developed this special medication. It’s been about half a year from the time the idea was hatched to the first human trials [being] conducted.” Roni Gamzu, the director of the Ichilov Medical Centre, said that the research during phase one of the trial was “advanced and sophisticated and may save coronavirus patients”. Speaking to the Times of Israel, he said: “The results of the phase one trials are excellent, and all give us confidence in the method Arber has been researching in his lab for many years.” No placebo was used in the first stage of the trial, and the next phase of the clinical trials will continue to examine the effects and efficacy of the treatment. The drug Allocetra, which has been developed at the Hadassah Medical Centre, has also reported promising results in the second stage of its clinical trial. Israel announced yesterday that it will ease lockdown restrictions but keep its borders closed after a drop in its number of coronavirus cases.

  • Prosecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

    Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sought a new arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people during an Aug. 25 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man now paralyzed from the waist down. The prosecutors said Rittenhouse has violated the terms of his $2 million bond by moving without informing the court or providing his new address. After a court filing sent to Rittenhouse was returned as undeliverable Jan. 28, Kenosha detectives visited Rittenhouse's listed address and discovered another man has been living there since mid-December, prosecutors explained. It is "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Along with Rittenhouse's arrest, they asked the court to increase his bond by $200,000, noting that since his $2 million bond had been paid from a "dubious internet fundraising campaign," Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and no incentive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison." Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, responded Wednesday night, saying his client is in an undisclosed "safe house" due to death threats and "has stayed in constant contact" with his lawyers, if not the courts. He said he had offered to provide prosecutors with the new address if they would keep it secret, and they declined. Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man. He says he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to amend the terms of his bail last month after video footage captured him drinking with a group of Proud Boys at a Wisconsin bar and flashing white-power hand signs. It is legal for 18-year-olds to drink in bars in Wisconsin if a parent is present, and Rittenhouse's mom was apparently at the bar with him. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemGOP Sen. Ben Sasse slams Nebraska GOP over censure: 'Politics isn't about the weird worship of 1 dude'Senate votes down $15 minimum wage during vote-a-rama. Bernie Sanders seems unfazed.

  • Conservative Newsmax guest says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was chosen 'probably for his skin colour'

    New appointment is a four-star general and commanded US forces in Iraq