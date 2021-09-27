Biden administration takes steps to 'preserve and fortify' DACA program

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration took steps Monday to preserve an Obama-era program that offers protections for young immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

The Department of Homeland Security announced a notice of proposed rulemaking that would "preserve and fortify" the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. The move comes months after a federal judge in Texas ruled the program illegal and halted its acceptance of new applications for the program.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement Monday that "the Biden-Harris Administration continues to take action to protect Dreamers and recognize their contributions to this country."

“This notice of proposed rulemaking is an important step to achieve that goal," he said in the statement. "However, only Congress can provide permanent protection. I support the inclusion of immigration reform in the reconciliation bill and urge Congress to act swiftly to provide Dreamers the legal status they need and deserve.”

