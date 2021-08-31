Biden administration takes steps to resume onshore drilling auctions

(Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled more than 16,500 acres (6,700 hectares) it may auction to oil and gas drillers early next year as it seeks to comply with a U.S. federal court order directing the government to resume its leasing program.

The U.S. Interior Department said it was evaluating land parcels in states including Alabama, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota and Oklahoma, according to documents posted on a government website.

Interior Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment. The judge's order was a blow to a key White House effort to address climate change by reining in fossil fuel extraction.

The administration is seeking public comment on the land parcels for 30 days as part of a review that will determine which ones are put up for auction. The drilling rights will be sold in lease sales in February and March of next year.

The government said last week it would take steps to restart the federal oil and gas leasing program to comply with the judge's June 15 order blocking its months-long pause in drilling auctions.

