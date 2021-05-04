Biden administration taps Warren ally to lead Office of Federal Student Aid, a promising sign for efforts to wipe out student debt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Azmi Haroun
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AP21123748572443
John Minchillo/ AP

  • Richard Cordray, former head of the CFPB, is set to become the head of the Office of Federal Student Aid.

  • Cordray will be tasked with figuring out how to address the $1.6 trillion of student debt owed by at least 42 million Americans.

  • Cordray is a longtime political ally of Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The US Department of Education announced that Richard Cordray, the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, was selected to head the Office of Federal Student Aid.

"It is critical that students and student loan borrowers can depend on the Department of Education for help paying for college, support in repaying loans, and strong oversight of postsecondary institutions," US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. "Cordray has a strong track record as a dedicated public servant who can tackle big challenges and get results."

The move signals a shift in federal student loan policy, and a potential embrace of loan cancellation policies, Politico points out, as Cordray is a longtime political ally of Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Cordray also served as attorney general of Ohio and unsuccessfully ran for governor of Ohio in 2018.

Of Cordray's appointment, which she pushed for, Warren said: "I'm very glad he will get to apply his fearlessness and expertise to protecting student loan borrowers and bringing much needed accountability to the federal student loan program."

The Republican response to the appointment was mixed, Politico pointed out, with some embracing him as a good pick. Others, like Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, the ranking member on the House Education and Labor Committee, expressed skepticism, in a statement to CNN, that he "has the capability and serious character required to carry out the duties of COO of FSA."

Cordray, who starts on Tuesday, fills the position after Mark Brown, a pick from the Trump administration with a year left to serve, resigned earlier this year after pressure from progressives.

As the head of the Office of Federal Student Aid, Cordray would be tasked with figuring out how to address the $1.6 trillion of student debt owed by more than 42 million Americans. He would also be charged with figuring out what happens after student debt repayment and interest accrual has been paused for over a year during the pandemic - set to resume in September.

In prior positions, Cordray has pushed the Education Department to reform its student lending systems and has called for more oversight on student loan servicing companies.

The announcement lines up with continued progressive pressure on the Biden administration to cancel student debt.

Cordray is primed to push for regulation of the student loan servicing industry as well as the for-profit university system under Cardona.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Central and southeast U.S. facing severe storms

    CBS New York chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the latest forecast.

  • Richer Iowa schools say pandemic relief distribution is inequitable

    Some Iowa schools will get a tiny fraction of what others get in federal COVID-19 relief and have called on elected officials to find a more equitable way to distribute hundreds of millions of dollars, district officials said at a taxpayer association meeting last week.Waukee schools estimates DSM's share is 49 times greater than Waukee's cut — a nearly $140 million difference.Driving the news: A formula used to allocate the money is intended to help provide all children with a fair and equitable education, but some districts say it has missed the mark. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Iowa has received about $1.2 billion in emergency payments for elementary and secondary schools since the start of the pandemic.Most of the money is distributed via Title 1, a federal education law passed in 1965 to help reduce poverty by ensuring additional federal aid to poorer school districts.Pandemic funding has "supercharged" the program, temporarily giving districts 10 times the funding they would normally get through the Title 1 formula. (Chalkbeat)The pushback: Some schools or politicians from across the nation say this has created a funding gap, with some districts receiving thousands of dollars more per student than others.Massive pandemic expenses for some districts are largely being excluded from federal reimbursements due to the formula, they say.Waukee's district has more than $7.6 million in unfunded pandemic expenses, superintendent Brad Buck told members of the Taxpayers Association of Central Iowa (TACI) last week.Pandemic expenses for things like extra cleaning are not generally exacerbated by a school's poverty level and there should be a fairer formula to help cover them, Buck said.The other side: Schools like Des Moines face incredible challenges linked with poverty, DMPS CFO Shashank Aurora said at the TACI meeting.Almost 24,000 students are part of the district's free lunch program and some wrestle with homelessness.The average age of the district's 72 buildings is 67 years, much older than many urban districts and that makes them more expensive to retrofit for things like better ventilation systems.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • What we learned about the Brad Holmes regime from the 2021 NFL draft

    The 2021 draft offers much deeper insight into GM Brad Holmes vision for the Detroit Lions

  • Most COVID business capacity limits to end in New York region on May 19

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will lift most of their coronavirus capacity restrictions on businesses, including retail stores, food services and gyms, beginning on May 19, the governors of the three states said on Monday. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who announced the plan coordinated with the governors of other states in the U.S. Northeast region, said the decision was based on a steady decline in the positive rate of COVID-19 tests and hospitalizations. The percentage of New Yorkers testing positive for the coronavirus dropped 50% over the last month, and hospitalizations decreased by nearly 40% during the same period, he said.

  • Republican Sean Parnell expected to run for Senate in Pennsylvania

    The failed 2020 congressional candidate met last week with the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden overstates how many Americans immunized

    President Joe Biden on Monday vastly overstated the number of Americans who've been vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden confused the number of shots administered with the number of people vaccinated. Biden initially promised 100 million shots would be administered in his first 100 days, doubled that goal in late March, and surpassed it before the 100 days were up in late April.

  • Former Obama official placed in charge of government's $1.56 trillion student loan portfolio

    A former Obama-era official has been appointed as the head of the office of Federal Student Aid (FSA), which oversees the trillion-dollar student loan portfolio held by the Education Department (ED).

  • Restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India

    Air travel in the U.S. hit its highest mark since COVID-19 took hold more than 13 months ago, while European Union officials are proposing to ease restrictions on visitors to the continent as the vaccine sends new cases and deaths tumbling in more affluent countries. In the U.S., the average number of new cases per day fell below 50,000 for the first time since October. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation giving him sweeping powers to invalidate local emergency measures put in place during the outbreak.

  • Teacher who adopted her former student and his brother eliminates over $48,000 in debt

    Chelsea Haley of Marietta, Georgia, has eliminated a total of $48,683.41 -- the amount she owed in credit cards and student loans with interest. "It doesn't feel real yet," Haley, mom of Jerome, 17, and Jace, 6, told "Good Morning America." Haley was teaching in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 2015, on a two-year commitment to Teach for America, which is an organization that recruits recent college graduates to work in low-income schools.

  • New mortgage refinance program puts hefty savings in reach for millions

    A mortgage refi isn’t just for those with extra cash lying around.

  • Four-year-old mauled to death by dog

    Animal control euthanise animal as police investigate the attack

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Armed intruder who tried to drive into CIA headquarters shot after standoff

    FBI agents gunned down man outside compound after he got out of car brandishing weapon

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash over tweet demanding ‘loyalty to Trump’

    ‘You are clueless about what Republican voters think and feel, which is #AmericaFirst and loyalty to Trump,’ Ms Greene tweeted to Rep Adam Kinzinger

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’

  • US has ‘no closer ally’ than Britain but must protect Good Friday Agreement, says Blinken

    1998 Good Friday Agreement ‘a historic achievement that we should protect’, says Blinken

  • US probably won’t reach Covid herd immunity, experts conclude

    US must address vaccine access and combat severe infections as restrictions relaxed, health experts tell The New York Times

  • ‘Two justice systems’: Anger as white Trump supporter who used dead mother’s vote walks free while Black woman faces jail for voting error

    Ms Mason claims she was unaware she was ineligible to vote under Texas law

  • Biden’s press freedom day statement was a little different from Trump’s

    Biden celebrates ‘courage of truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated’ while Trump pushes 2020 election conspiracy theory on World Press Freedom Day

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says