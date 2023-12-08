Biden administration tightens oil and gas air pollution rules, amid concern in New Mexico

Attempts by the federal government to limit air pollution from the oil and gas industry were criticized by fossil fuel supporters but touted by New Mexico environmental groups as needed action to address the impacts of energy.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Dec. 2 said it enacted new regulations proposed last year that would seek to limit the emission of greenhouse gases like methane and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

It would increase requirements for the use of low-emission technology at oil and gas facilities around the U.S. and require states to develop air pollution reduction plans for not only newly installed but also existing extraction operations.

The EPA and administration of President Joe Biden said the move was needed to limit air pollution from fossil fuels, which the agency said was the largest contributor of methane pollution in the U.S.

Jozee Zuniga with Carlsbad-based Citizens Caring for the Future said the rules help protect her community from not only air pollution in New Mexico, but also neighboring West Texas which shares the Permian Basin oilfield.

“New Mexico’s highly active Permian Basin oil field is a hot spot for methane pollution,” Zuniga said.“Reducing and controlling methane emissions in the Permian Basin region is a massive step for the future of New Mexico and will make a big difference for those living with methane pollution every day.”

She pointed to a plume of methane pollution recently spotted via satellite imagery by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) near Carlsbad believed tied to oil and gas facilities nearby.

“Strong methane rules could mean a difference for the children playing on playgrounds under the heat of a flare because nowhere is untouched by oil and gas development,” Zuniga said. “Holding these polluters accountable is crucial to reducing these events in the future and ensuring health and safety for all.”

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pointed to her own states methane rules enacted in recent years at both the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) and the state’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD).

She said those rules positioned New Mexico, ahead of the federal rulemaking, as a leader in mitigating the U.S.’ contribution to climate change, reducing monthly methane emissions by 55 percent and routine venting and flaring by 70 percent, according to a report from the Governor’s Office.

“New Mexico embarked on drafting our oil and gas rules at a time when the United States’ climate leadership was lagging,” Lujan Grisham said. “We are proud to have laid the foundation for this national rule, which will not only reduce emissions, but spur innovation and economic development across the country.”

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM), a frequent supporter of tighter oil and gas regulations, said the EPA’s actions were widely supported by members of Congress, pointing to several letters and resolutions in recent years asking the EPA to codify stronger rules.

"The EPA is restoring responsible controls on methane pollution – a leading contributor to climate change – and protecting the health of our communities,” Heinrich said in a statement. ”Finalizing these strengthened methane standards at the EPA is one of the most powerful steps that we can take to slow climate change and make the air cleaner for children and seniors.”

But it drew concern from oil and gas industry supporters for the rulemaking’s purported effect of driving up costs for American energy producers and disincentivizing operations on federal land.

Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance said the oil and gas industry was already taking steps to reduce its emissions and environmental impacts.

The announcement came amid the United Nations’ ongoing Climate Change Conference (COP 28), and Sgamma said it was intended as a political ploy by the Biden administration to gain international support.

“The Biden Administration wants to show the world at COP28 that it’s doing something on climate change,” Sgamma said in a statement.

“Instead of touting the fact that the United States leads the world in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, primarily from increased natural gas electricity generation, the administration is choosing to overregulate an industry that has done more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions than wind and solar combined.”

Daniel Turner, executive director with oil and gas advocacy group Power the Future said the rules would only raise energy prices for American consumers.

“Joe Biden's army of bureaucrats are not wasting any time pushing his radical agenda thousands of miles away from the families it is hurting,” he said.

