  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden administration to buy more rapid tests, but experts say more are needed

Alexander Nazaryan
·Senior White House Correspondent
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said on Wednesday that it will spend $1 billion on coronavirus diagnostic tests that can be administered at home and return results within 15 minutes.

That purchase would quadruple the nation’s supply of such tests by December, White House pandemic response team coordinator Jeff Zients said during a Wednesday afternoon coronavirus-related press briefing, so that 200 million rapid tests will be available per month by then.

Zients said that the federal government will distribute the rapid tests it buys to community health centers, food pantries and other institutions.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients attends a meeting with President Joe Biden, business leaders and CEOs on the COVID-19 response in the library of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)
White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients at a meeting with President Biden, business leaders and CEOs at the White House on Sept. 15. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The United States has been slow to embrace rapid testing, unlike nations like Germany, where such tests have been readily available, inexpensive and widely used. Such tests can be administered at home or at institutions like schools or concert venues, allowing for a fast and accurate means of catching infections. But unless rapid tests are easy to access for both individuals and institutions, they are unlikely to do much good.

“If we are smart,” George Mason University economist Alex Tabarrok told the New York Times earlier this week, “we will replace masks with tests in the schools, workplaces and Thanksgiving celebrations.”

The rollout of rapid coronavirus testing has been plagued by delays in regulatory approval and, more recently, a manufacturing pace that has been slow to meet rising demand, which has led to high prices and lack of availability.

Zients portrayed Wednesday’s announcement as a jump start of the effort. “As we get more and more tests approved, and manufacturing ramps up, pricing should come down,” he said. Scarcity should also no longer be an issue if manufacturers respond as the Biden administration hopes they will.

The news comes just weeks after the administration announced a $2 billion purchase of 280 million rapid tests. Wednesday’s additional buy reflects the recognition that even as the recent surge fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus subsides, the arrival of cold weather could lead to new infection spikes across the country.

“We recognize there’s a need,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a separate briefing later on Wednesday. “We recognized there’s a need to do more.”

A medical worker performs a nasal swab on a woman at a rapid COVID-19 test site. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
A medical worker performs a nasal swab on a woman at a rapid COVID-19 test site. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Some have questioned why it has taken the Biden administration so long to make rapid testing a priority, given that the Food and Drug Administration first granted approval to a rapid test manufacturer in October 2020. More approvals came in the following months, but by the spring of 2021, the pandemic seemed to be on the wane, and pharmaceutical companies saw little reason to invest in diagnostic equipment.

Throughout the summer, Abbott Laboratories destroyed millions of rapid tests it figured were never going to be used. The Delta variant has rendered that calculation incorrect, while the need to keep schools and businesses open has only added to the urgency.

“The efforts of the WH are a good step in the right direction,” said Harvard epidemiologist Michael Mina, who emerged early in the pandemic as one of the nation’s most vociferous advocates of rapid testing, on Twitter. “But we will need more tests,” he added.

Last year Mina and other researchers concluded in a computational analysis that a nationwide rapid testing program could halt the spread of the coronavirus.

“We need to see these tests as the critical public health tools they are,” Mina said on Wednesday. He has estimated that 20 million rapid tests would have to be administered for that impact to become evident. Even with the new investment in rapid tests, the Biden administration will fall far short of that figure. 

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 rapid test kits recalled over false positives

    Ellume, an Australian company that makes at-home COVID-19 tests, is voluntarily recalling test kits sent to retailers and to the Department of Defense due to concerns over false positives, the company announced in a statement. Why it matters: In September, manufacturers warned that the U.S. was weeks away from the production levels needed for President Biden's plan of mass-scale rapid COVID-19 testing.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Senate nears temporary truce in debt-ceiling standoff

    MCCONNELL: "'It's up to Mitch McConnell.'"Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that his party would allow Democrats to pass an emergency extension of the debt ceiling, potentially heading off a historic U.S. default and possibly ending a months-long, partisan blame game...MCCONNELL: "Don't play Russian roulette..."BIDEN: "Stop playing Russian roulette..."... at least for now.In a statement, McConnell said his offer would let Democrats use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension, but only into December of this year.Senate Democrats responded by saying McConnell had lost his battle to push a debt ceiling increase through reconciliation, the complicated process he had been calling for, and that they might accept the Republicans' proposal of a temporary increase to the debt limit. But the White House was still wary of McConnell's offer. Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki:PSAKI: "There's been no formal offer made. A press release is not a formal offer. And, regardless, even the scant details that have been reported present more complicated, more difficult options than the one that is quite obvious in the President's view, and it's in front of the faces of every member up on the Hill. We could get this done today. We don't need to kick the can, we don't need to go through a cumbersome process that every day brings additional risks."Without congressional action to raise the debt limit, the Treasury Department said it will run out of ways to meet all its obligations by Oct. 18.Earlier on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated that warning during a meeting with Biden and U.S. business leaders, including JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who said if Congress failed to do anything it would lead to global catastrophe.DIMON: "...could go anywhere from a recession to a complete catastrophe for the global economy, and I don't know why anyone would take a chance like that." Democrats would have to address the issue again in December if the deal with McConnell goes ahead. That could still complicate their efforts to pass two massive spending bills that make up much of Biden's domestic agenda.

  • AT&T has reportedly funneled tens of millions of dollars into the far-right TV network that Trump loyalists flock to

    AT&T reportedly funneled tens of millions of dollars into the far-right TV network popular among Trump loyalists and election deniers, per Reuters.

  • White House unveils extra $1 billion investment in rapid, at-home Covid tests

    A White House official said they plan to triple the number of at-home tests on the market by early November.

  • New York expands COVID-19 vaccine pass program

    New York is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination pass program to allow residents who've been vaccinated in other states to prove they've gotten their shots or tested negative for the virus.

  • Former FDA commissioner said summer spike is likely last COVID-19 wave to hit US

    The summer spike in COVID-19 cases, due primarily to the delta variant, was the final significant wave of the pandemic to hit the United States, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner said Monday.

  • Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

    Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU. The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June. Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU sanctions.

  • New York Times Passed on Trans Doctor’s Op-Ed Warning against Reckless Treatment of Gender Dysphoric Children

    The New York Times declined to run an op-ed submitted by a group of gender transition experts warning that many transgender clinics have recklessly provided hormone blockers to minors, despite the lack of evidence that such treatment is in their longterm interest.

  • Natural gas rides the roller coaster as policy ideas fly

    European gas prices soared again today to fresh records, but then began falling after Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled Russia would boost supply — gyrations that come as European Union officials struggle with the immediate crisis and how to prevent the next one.Driving the news: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said EU leaders will discuss creating a strategic natural gas storage reserve, per S&P Global Platts and other outlets.Stay on top of the latest market trends a

  • 'The last major wave of infection': Do falling COVID cases signal the end of the U.S. pandemic?

    New COVID-19 cases are falling across most of the country, and experts predict that the U.S. pandemic may finally be starting to peter out. While the virus may never fully disappear, it is expected to become endemic — just another less dangerous and disruptive threat that humans coexist with.

  • Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen calls on Congress to regulate social media giant

    A former Facebook employee on Tuesday gave devastating testimony to Congress alleging that the social media giant has placed profit ahead of the public good, and she urged the government to take action to reform the company.

  • Singapore’s rising Covid cases offer a glimpse into what it means to live with the virus

    Singapore’s current Covid-19 spike is both puzzling and expected. Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Singapore. To a large extent, this can be attributed to the change in Singapore’s outlook towards Covid-19.

  • Sophie, Countess of Wessex speaks out on the ‘tragic’ impact of menopause: 'We have to be able change that’

    Sophie, Countess of Wessex joined a roundtable discussion to support the “Menopause Workplace Pledge” campaign with Wellbeing of Women.

  • COVID-19 booster's side effects similar to second dose

    Experts say the side effects of getting a COVID-19 booster shot are similar to those from receiving second dose.

  • Trump struggles to find a new social media platform amid talk of third White House run

    Months after announcing plans to launch a social media platform, former President Donald Trump is still struggling to come up with a clear plan.

  • Facebook Exec: Regulation is a ‘big part’ of getting social media to a ‘better place’

    Facebook VP of content policy Monika Bickert says that tech regulation will improve social media.

  • Far-Right One America News Network Gets 90% of Revenue From CNN Owner AT&T

    Telecom giant also played major role in creating and funding the network, Reuters investigation finds

  • Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. deserve better treatment: Bernice A. King

    This is our opportunity to create a beloved community and reestablish a sense of safety and security for those in desperate need, writes Bernice A. King.

  • Insiders feared Trump’s kids would make family look like Beverly Hillbillies when meeting Queen, book says

    My kids are ‘flying on a commercial plane right now’ former president says in angry outburst

  • Op-Ed: Pandemic learning loss is real. Schools must follow the science to make up for it

    After 20 months of interrupted learning, we can't afford to ignore the research showing that teaching facts and emphasizing memory are key to critical thinking.