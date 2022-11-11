Biden administration toughens crackdown on oil industry methane

FILE PHOTO: An oil well pump jack is seen at an oil field supply yard near Denver
1
Valerie Volcovici
·3 min read

By Valerie Volcovici

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration will toughen a proposed crackdown on methane emissions from the U.S. oil and gas industry by requiring drillers to fix all leaks, not just the biggest, and through new rules on flaring, it said on Friday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency made public the supplemental proposal to its 2021 methane rule at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt, where Biden is expected to tout U.S. efforts to meet its climate commitments.

"We’re listening to public feedback and strengthening our proposed oil and gas industry standards, which will enable innovative new technology to flourish while protecting people and the planet,” said U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan.

Although short-lived compared with carbon dioxide, methane is among the most powerful greenhouse gases, responsible for around a quarter of planetary warming so far, making it a critical target for policy-makers seeking to combat climate change.

The oil and gas industry is a big source of methane because the invisible gas tends to leak into the atmosphere undetected from drill sites, gas pipelines and other equipment.

The EPA last year announced a proposal to address the problem by requiring oil and gas operators to monitor 300,000 of its biggest well sites quarterly to find and fix leaks.

The new plan would extend that by requiring monitoring of all the country’s roughly 1 million well sites.

It would also force methane emissions reductions from flaring equipment and create a system to detect the leaks from "super-emitter" sites quickly so operators can repair them faster and local community residents are aware, the EPA said.

OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY LOBBYING

The extension of the rules defies lobbying from the U.S. oil and gas industry that urged the EPA to exclude the nation’s hundreds of thousands of low-producing wells on the grounds frequent monitoring would be inefficient and costly.

The EPA will take public input on the rule until Feb. 13, 2023 and plans to finalize it by the end of the year. The rule could be undone if a Republican wins the 2024 presidential election and decides to reverse it.

Studies from the Department of Energy's National Energy Technology Laboratory, and from environmental group EDF, issued this year, show that more than half of methane emitted from U.S. well sites comes from the more than 700,000 sites that produce less than 15 barrels a day.

In a concession to the industry, the EPA said it would provide oil and gas companies some flexibility around the kinds of technology they can use to monitor their sites for leaks.

The EPA said the stronger rules would reduce methane from the oil and gas industry by 87% below 2005 levels and would help the U.S. deliver on its commitment under the Global Methane Pledge to cut methane emissions economy-wide by 30% this decade.

The United States and the European Union had spearheaded the Global Methane Pledge last year, and the pact has since drawn the participation of 119 countries.

The United States and EU are expected to unveil a new joint-declaration at the COP27 on Friday pledging to do more to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas industry.

For daily comprehensive coverage on COP27 in your inbox, sign up for the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter here

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; editing by Richard Valdmanis and Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The U.N.’s environment watchdog said on Friday it will launch a public database of global methane leaks detected by space satellites - part of a new program to encourage companies and governments to curb emissions of the powerful greenhouse gas. The system, dubbed MARS or Methane Alert and Response System, will build on a pledge signed by 119 countries since last year to cut methane emissions by 30% this decade, a goal scientists say is crucial to averting extreme climate change. "The Methane Alert and Response System is a big step in helping governments and companies deliver on this important, short-term climate goal," Inger Andersen, executive eirector of the U.N. Environment Program, said in a statement issued at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

  • Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil

    The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden was set to announce on Friday a supplemental rule cracking down on emissions of methane — a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide — as he attends a global climate conference in Egypt. The new rule by the Environmental Protection Agency follows up on a methane rule Biden announced last year at a United Nations climate summit in Scotland.

  • Democrats at COP27 worry Republican election gains will hurt climate agenda

    SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -U.S. Democratic lawmakers at the UN climate summit in Egypt expressed concern on Thursday that Republican gains in the midterm Congressional elections could spell trouble for America's efforts to fight climate change. The administration of Democrat U.S. President Joe Biden is hoping the United States, the world's second-biggest greenhouse gas emitter behind China, can be a world leader in slashing emissions but has faced political opposition from Republicans who argue his environmental policies are unwarranted. Kathy Castor, the Chair of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, told an audience at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Thursday that if Republicans take control of the Congress it could reduce the chances for additional legislative action to fight global warming.

  • Biden departs for climate talks in Egypt, first leg of round-the-world trip

    President Joe Biden left Washington on Thursday for a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow — and likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along.

  • Eighty years ago, the world outlook was bleak. Enter America into WW II, and fortunes turned

    Hogan: In 1942, the Allied victory in World War II was not preordained.

  • EU expects recession to hit Europe as inflation hangs on

    The European Union's executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year, saying the 19 countries that use the euro currency will slide into recession over the winter as peak inflation hangs on for longer than expected and high fuel and heating costs erode consumer purchasing power. The European Commission's autumn forecast released Friday predicts falling economic output in the last three months of this year and the first months of 2023. The growth forecast for all of 2023 was lowered to 0.3% from 1.4% expected in the previous forecast from July.

  • 'Start adding zeroes': Big money expected to pour into Georgia midterm runoff

    Even before the contest in Georgia between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker headed for a Dec. 6 runoff, a staggering $262 million had already been spent on the race. "Just start adding zeroes and stop when you feel like it," said Chuck Clay, a former state Republican chair and former state senator. While Republicans are edging towards a majority in the House of Representatives, the Senate remains up for grabs, with large numbers of votes still being counted in Arizona and Nevada.

  • Facebook, TikTok, Twitter failed election integrity test in Kenya’s elections

    The report says content labeling failed to stop misinformation, as political advertising served to amplify propaganda. The study found that hours after voting ended in Kenya these social media platforms were awash with mis- and disinformation on candidates that were purported to have won the elections, and that labeling by Twitter and Tiktok was spotty and failed to stop the spread of these falsehoods.

  • How much rain and snow fell in Northern California storms? See latest totals and forecast

    The region saw wet weather from Sunday to Wednesday, and snow in the mountains.

  • Biden, DeSantis Get Midterm Jump on Trump as 2024 White House Race Begins

    (Bloomberg) -- The 2024 presidential race is taking shape following midterm elections that gave an early boost to President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, while leaving Donald Trump on the defensive.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftUS Inflation Slows More T

  • Mets free agency and trade buzz: Jose Abreu reportedly 'likely' to go to new team

    The latest Mets free agent and trade buzz and rumors.

  • Dear World, Don't Forget About Brittney Griner

    The unraveling of the Brittney Griner case has been a gut-wrenching nightmare.

  • Finland is fortifying against neighboring Russia

    STORY: On a rainy day in Helsinki, the Finnish army is building a bunker.As Finland continues its bid to join NATO - and as the Ukraine war drags on - the country has been further fortifying its border with Russia.There's growing fear of retaliation from Moscow.Major Petteri Viitanen is supervising this operation."We are constructing readiness constructions, little fortifications where we practice the whole chain - how do we build these things from the beginning to the actual construction. (FLASH) This is, if I use the word, really strong. It lasts a direct hit from artillery or a nearby hit from missiles or such. So it lasts tens of kilos of explosives. They are really robust."This isn't just about fears of a military incursion though. Finland's NATO bid has caused it to fear that retaliation could come in the form of Russia sending a flood of migrants to the border - with the goal of destabilizing the country...similar to the crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus last year.In the coming months, Finland's government is expected to authorize its Border Guard to construct new fencing along over 150 miles of its 800-mile border with Russia. They expect it will take three or four years to complete.But - as of now, Finland's ascension to NATO isn't set in stone. It continues to negotiate with the Turkish government, a NATO member which has objected to both Finland and Sweden joining...on the claim that the Nordic countries support groups that Turkey considers terrorists.

  • Court rejects Nigeria's compensation request against Eni, Shell

    MILAN (Reuters) -An appeals court in Milan on Friday rejected Nigeria's $1.092 billion compensation request against Italian energy group Eni and Shell in civil proceedings relating to a $1.3 billion oilfield deal. In July, prosecutors had dropped related criminal proceedings, clearing Eni and Shell, as well as managers including Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi, in one of the oil industry's biggest alleged corruption cases.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert's Reelection Faces Inconvenient Stumble

    The extremist lawmaker tweeted “the red wave has begun!" and then fell silent.

  • An 18-foot python ate an alligator — whole — in Florida. Viral video shows what happened next

    An alligator became a meal for a Burmese python in Florida, and, spoiler alert: Neither animal made it out alive.

  • Ex-Putin advisor compares Kherson retreat in Ukraine to the collapse of the Soviet Union, warning of 'really big' consequences

    "The surrender of Kherson is the largest geopolitical defeat of Russia since the collapse of the USSR," an ex-Putin advisor said.

  • Tropical Storm Nicole traverses Florida, putting Mar-a-Lago under mandatory evacuation orders just ahead of wedding for Trump's daughter Tiffany

    Official records reviewed by Insider show that Tiffany Trump and her fiancé Michael Boulos filed their marriage license application on Election Day.

  • Trump Says He Maligned Rape Accuser to Maintain Americans’ Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump urged the District of Columbia’s highest local court to adopt his argument that he was acting in the interests of the American people when he made allegedly defamatory remarks while denying a rape claim by New York author E. Jean Carroll.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows M

  • Trump says 'I'd like to apologize to Melania' on behalf of news outlets that reported he blamed her for his failed endorsement of Dr. Oz

    "I'd like to apologize to Melania and Sean Hannity for all of the Fake News and fictional stories," the former president wrote on social media.