Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

  • Migrants rest in a gazebo at a park after a large group of deportees were pushed by Mexican authorities off an area they had been staying after their expulsion from the U.S., Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Reynosa, Mexico. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem Tuesday but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. An official says U.S. authorities encountered nearly double the number children traveling alone across the Mexican border in one day this week than on an average day last month. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. The Biden administration is turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help managing and caring for record numbers of unaccompanied immigrant children who are streaming into the U.S. from Mexico. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says FEMA will support a government-wide effort over the next three months, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
  • Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, speaks during the House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on the administration foreign policy priorities on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Washington. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP)
  • A woman dressed a baby at a respite center hosted by a humanitarian group after they were released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem Tuesday but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. An official says U.S. authorities encountered nearly double the number children traveling alone across the Mexican border in one day this week than on an average day last month. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
1 / 4

Migrant Children

Migrants rest in a gazebo at a park after a large group of deportees were pushed by Mexican authorities off an area they had been staying after their expulsion from the U.S., Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Reynosa, Mexico. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem Tuesday but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. An official says U.S. authorities encountered nearly double the number children traveling alone across the Mexican border in one day this week than on an average day last month. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JONATHAN LEMIRE
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is scrambling to manage a growing humanitarian and political challenge at the U.S.-Mexico border that threatens to overshadow its ambitious legislative agenda.

With the number of migrants surging, administration officials say Biden inherited an untenable situation that resulted from what they say was President Donald Trump’s undermining and weakening of the immigration system.

But as Congress pivots to immigration legislation, stories of unaccompanied minors and families trying to cross the border and seek asylum and of overwhelmed border facilities have begun to dominate the headlines, distracting from the White House’s efforts to promote the recently passed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Biden told reporters Sunday at the White House that “at some point” he would go to the border and that he knows what is going on in the border facilities.

“A lot more, we are in the process of doing it now, including making sure we re-establish what existed before, which was they can stay in place and make their case from their home countries," Biden said upon returning from a weekend at Camp David.

The White House dispatched Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to four Sunday news shows in an effort to stress that it was working to get things under control.

“Our message has been straightforward — the border is closed,” Mayorkas said. "We are expelling families. We are expelling single adults. And we’ve made a decision that we will not expel young, vulnerable children.”

The White House has steadfastly refused to call the situation a “crisis,” leading to a Washington battle over the appropriate description of the tense situation. Career immigration officials had warned there could be a surge after the November election and the news that Trump's hard-line policies were being reversed.

In the first days of his term, Biden acted to undo some of Trump’s measures, a rollback interpreted by some as a signal to travel to the United States. While the new administration was working on immigration legislation to address long-term problems, it didn’t have an on-the-ground plan to manage a surge of migrants.

“We have seen large numbers of migration in the past. We know how to address it. We have a plan. We are executing on our plan and we will succeed,” Mayorkas said. But, he added, “it takes time” and is “especially challenging and difficult now” because of the Trump administration's moves. “So we are rebuilding the system as we address the needs of vulnerable children who arrived at our borders.”

Biden officials have done away with the “kids in cages” imagery that defined the Trump family separation policy — though Trump used facilities built during the Obama administration — but have struggled with creating the needed capacity to deal with the surge. Unaccompanied children and teenagers in Customs and Border Protection custody must be transferred to the care of Health and Human Services within three days, although the minors coming now are being held for days longer than that.

Officials are trying to build up capacity to care for some 14,000 migrants now in federal custody — and more likely on the way. Critics say the administration should have been better prepared.

“I haven’t seen a plan,” said Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas. “They have created a humanitarian crisis down here at this border that you have seen now. And the reason why they are coming is because he says words do matter, and they do. The messaging is that if you want to come, you can stay.”

The administration also has been pressed as to why it will not allow media to see the facilities at the border. Mayorkas said the government was “working on providing access so that individuals will be able to see what the conditions in a Border Patrol station are like.”

But Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told “Fox News Sunday” that "it’s rich that Secretary Mayorkas won’t let press travel with him to the border, but he will come on your Sunday morning show and peddle the same kind of nonsense that has created the Biden border crisis in the first place.”

Since Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, the U.S. has seen a dramatic spike in the number of people encountered by border officials. There were 18,945 family members and 9,297 unaccompanied children encountered in February — an increase of 168% and 63%, respectively, from the month before, according to the Pew Research Center. That creates an enormous logistical challenge because children, in particular, require higher standards of care and coordination across agencies.

Among the reasons for the surge: thousands of Central American migrants already stuck at the border for months and the persistent scourge of gang violence afflicting Northern Triangle countries — Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Still, the encounters of both unaccompanied minors and families are lower than they were at various points during the Trump administration, including in spring 2019.

Pointing to the urgency of the situation at the border, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., expressed confidence that enough Republicans would vote to pass an immigration overhaul.

“We go into this debate, whether it’s a crisis or a challenge at the border. Let me tell you, the crisis. We need to address our immigration laws in this country that are broken,” said Durbin. “What we see at the border is one exhibit of it, one exhibit of evidence in that. But there’s more across the board.”

Migrant children are sent from border holding cells to other government facilities until they are released to a sponsor. That process was slowed considerably by a Trump administration policy of “enhanced vetting,” in which details were sent to immigration officials and some sponsors wound up getting arrested, prompting some to fear picking up children over worries of being deported. Biden has reversed that policy, so immigration officials hope the process will speed up now.

The White House also points to Biden’s decision to deploy the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support efforts to process the growing number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the border.

Mayorkas appeared on Fox, ABC's “This Week,” CNN's “State of the Union” and NBC's “Meet the Press,” while McCaul was on ABC and Durbin on CNN.

___

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani and Colleen Long contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • DHS Chief: U.S.-Mexico Border Is Closed, But Unaccompanied Minors Accepted

    “We are rebuilding the system as we address the needs of vulnerable children who arrive at our borders," said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

  • An outsider's eye, an instant camera and America seen anew

    Through the lens of an instant camera, through the eyes of an outsider, oft-neglected corners of America take on a very different cast. There is beauty in the swing ride at the Mississippi State Fair, seats suspended against an azure sky. There is humor in the giant statue of a hotdog alongside a highway in Lesage, West Virginia.

  • ‘The crisis is in Washington’: Overwhelmed border officials urge D.C. to act

    There’s a surge of migrants at the border. Local officials are holding back the chaos. But, they say, Washington needs to do something bold. Now.

  • Mayorkas blames Trump for border woes as Republicans attack Biden

    Homeland security secretary pressed in Sunday interviewsGOP sees chance to hammer new administration‘Blindsided’: Biden faces tough test on immigration Alejandro Mayorkas speaks at the White House. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure over a surge of unaccompanied migrant children crossing into the US, with the numbers seeking asylum at a 20-year high that is placing federal facilities and shelters under immense strain. The homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, took to the political talk show circuit on Sunday to press the administration’s case that it is doing all it can. He continued to refer to the problem as a “challenge” not a “crisis”, attempting to put blame squarely on the previous incumbent of the White House, Donald Trump. “It is taking time and it is difficult because the entire system was dismantled by the prior administration,” Mayorkas told CNN’s State of the Union. “There was a system in place that was torn down by the Trump administration.” On ABC’s This Week, Mayorkas highlighted the tougher aspects of Joe Biden’s border policy, stressing that the administration was still expelling families and single adults under a regulation known as Title 42. He insisted largely Central American migrants arriving in increasing numbers were being given a clear message: “Do not come. The border is closed. The border is secure.” But prominent Republicans have seized on the border difficulties as an opportunity to attack Biden for being soft on immigration. Donald Trump said Mayorkas was “clueless” and called on him to complete the border wall. There was a system in place that was torn down by the Trump administration Alejandro Mayorkas “This is a crisis,” Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate, has said. “I don’t care what the administration wants to call it – it is a crisis.” Tom Cotton, a senator from Arkansas and ardent Trump loyalist, lambasted the secretary’s position as “nonsense”. In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Cotton characterized the Biden administration’s stance as “basically saying the United States will not secure the border, and that’s a big welcome sign to migrants from across the world [saying] the border is wide open”. He went on to make lurid allegations, backed up with no evidence, that the focus on unaccompanied children at the border was allowing criminals smuggling fentanyl and other drugs as well as people on “terrorist watch lists” to slip into the US undetected. Political steam over border affairs has been building for two months. In one of his first acts as president, Biden scrapped Trump’s hardline policy of sending unaccompanied children seeking asylum back to Mexico. Under Biden’s guidelines, unaccompanied minors were exempted from the Title 42 rules and shielded from expulsion. That was deemed in line with the president’s pledge to achieve a “fair, safe and orderly” immigration system. On Sunday, Mayorkas said the new approach addressed the humanitarian needs of migrant children “in a way that reflects our values and principles as a country”. But in the past few weeks, the numbers of minors seeking asylum has grown so rapidly that it has outpaced capacity to process the children in line with immigration laws. He is basically saying the United States will not secure the border Tom Cotton More than 5,000 unaccompanied migrant children are being detained in Custom and Border Protection (CBP) facilities in Texas and Arizona. As a backlog of cases has built up, more than 500 have been kept in custody for more than 10 days, well beyond the 72 hours allowed under immigration law. There have been reports of overcrowding and harsh conditions in federal facilities in Texas. The Associated Press reported that some children were said by immigration lawyers to be sleeping on the floor after bedding ran out. The government has tried to move as many children as possible into shelters run by the US Refugee Office, but they in turn have become stressed. There are now more than 9,500 children in shelters and short-term housing along the border. Non-governmental groups working with migrants and refugees have been forced to scramble to deal with the sudden demand for shelter. As the administration struggles to keep a grip on events, it is also coming under criticism from Republicans and media outlets for refusing to allow reporters inside the beleaguered CBP facilities where children are being held. On Friday, Mayorkas visited El Paso in Texas with a bipartisan congressional delegation. Reporters were not allowed to follow them. US Customs and Border Protection agents take people into custody near the Mexico border in Hidalgo, Texas, on Saturday. Photograph: Julio Cortez/AP The Texas Republican senator Ted Cruz, called the move “outrageous and unacceptable”. In a tweet, he said: “No press. No cameras. What is Biden hiding?” Quizzed by Fox News Sunday about the apparent lack of accountability, despite Biden’s promise to bring “trust and transparency” back to public affairs, Mayorkas said the administration was “working on providing access” to border patrol stations. But he added: “First things first – we are focused on operations and executing our plans.” While the political heat is rising at the border, moves are under way in Washington to try and find a longer-term fix to the age-old immigration conundrum. Last week the House of Representatives passed a bill that would give “Dreamers”, undocumented migrants brought to the US as children, a pathway to citizenship. The legislation has an uncertain future in the Senate, given its 50-50 split and the need to reach 60 votes to pass most major legislation. Dick Durbin, a Democratic senator from Illinois who has introduced a similar Dream Act to the Senate five times in the past 20 years, told CNN that he thought he was close to securing the necessary 60 votes. He also decried the current debate about whether there was a “crisis” or “challenge” at the border. “We need to address our immigration laws in this country that are broken,” he said. “What you see at the border is one piece of evidence of that, but there’s much more.”

  • Biden administration, like Trump, tries to dismiss lawsuit against ICE over fake university scheme

    The U.S. government set up a fake university as a sting operation ostensibly to catch foreigners using school admission for visas. Now, those caught up by it are seeking their time in court -- and say they have found the new presidential administration no friendlier to their fight. The Biden administration followed in the Trump administration's footsteps in February requesting a class-action lawsuit over the fake University of Farmington be dismissed from Federal Claims Court.

  • Biden to visit border 'at some point', says migrants should apply from home

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he planned to visit the border with Mexico "at some point" and his administration was working to ensure that potential migrants applied for asylum in their home countries. Biden, who took office on Jan. 20, has faced criticism from Republicans for reversing some of the hardline policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump, which they argue has led to increased numbers of migrants arriving at the border. His administration is wrestling with a growing humanitarian crisis at the border, where the spike in the number of migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America is testing the Democratic president's commitment to a more humane immigration policy.

  • Opinion: Big Ten men bust your bracket? Time to switch your viewing to the Big Ten women

    The Big Ten men busted many brackets. Want to still watch excellent basketball? Watch the Big Ten women play.

  • Batwoman Recasts Ruby Rose's Role; Krypton's Wallis Day to Play Kate Kane

    Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s episode of Batwoman. Read at your own risk. Batwoman has enlisted someone new to portray Kate Kane. TVLine has learned that Krypton and The Royals alum Wallis Day will take over the role from Ruby Rose, who departed the CW series at the end of last season. Season […]

  • Chuck Lorre's United States of Al Draws Fire for Portrayal of Afghan Character

    A new CBS sitcom from uber-producer Chuck Lorre is sparking controversy online well before it even hits air. The Big Bang Theory producer’s midseason comedy United States of Al has raised red flags for its casting of a non-Afghan actor in the titular role of Al, and for the character’s general depiction. The series (which […]

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Brazil in talks with United States for excess COVID-19 vaccines, foreign ministry says

    Brazil's government has been in talks since March 13 about potentially importing excess COVID-19 vaccines from the United States, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Saturday. The Foreign Ministry and the Brazilian Embassy in Washington, in cooperation with the Health Ministry, are negotiating with the U.S. government, according to the ministry's tweet. The White House on Friday announced plans to "loan" 4 million AstraZeneca shots that have already been produced in the United States to Canada and Mexico.

  • Here’s where to buy large size women’s shoes online

    Big feet deserve cute shoes, too.

  • '(Biden) created a humanitarian crisis down here at this border': Rep. Michael McCaul

    Martha Raddatz interviews Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, on "This Week."

  • Chloe Bailey Brings Back These Chunky Designer Sneakers With a Spring-Approved Workout Set

    Chloe Bailey is kicking off spring with a vibrant look that includes a popular sneaker silhouette.

  • Dozens of towns isolated by flooding in Australian state

    Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia’s most populous state New South Wales and forced thousands to evacuate their homes as record rain continues to inundate the country’s east coast. Around 18,000 people had been evacuated from flooding in New South Wales by Monday and emergency services feared up to 54,000 people could be displaced with rain forecast to continue until Wednesday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament that 35 communities in northern New South Wales had been isolated and emergency services had conducted more than 700 flood rescues.

  • Donations pour in for families of Atlanta shooting victims

    Shortly after his mother was killed in the Atlanta-area shootings, Randy Park launched a GoFundMe page asking for $20,000 to pay for funeral expenses. “I’ve never had a good understanding how much money was worth, but every cent of it will be used only in pure necessity,” wrote Park, son of Hyun Jung Grant, 51, who was one of the eight people killed in the attacks on massage businesses.

  • Biden admin under fire for restricting media access to border facilities

    Despite promises to be more transparent, Biden administration has blocked media access to border facilities where at least 14,000 children are detained

  • Biden steps up family expulsions amid border surge

    The United States is expelling migrants to Mexico far from where they are caught crossing the border, according to Reuters witnesses, in a move that circumvents the refusal of authorities in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas who stopped accepting the return of migrant families with younger children.The practice is a sign that President Joe Biden is toughening his approach to the growing humanitarian crisis on the U.S.-Mexican border after his administration's entreaties for Central American migrants to stay home have failed to stop thousands from heading north.Some families caught at the border in Texas' Rio Grande Valley said in interviews they were flown to El Paso, Texas, after being held in custody just a few days. From there, they were escorted by U.S. officials to the international bridge to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, around 800-miles (1,300 km) away from where they were first picked up by U.S. border patrol agents. Vilma Peraza traveled from Honduras with her children and is trying to reunite with her husband, who is in the U.S. "They put us on a bus, then on a plane, then on another bus and they didn't tell us we were coming here. At no time did we sign deportations documents, or anything, nothing, nothing."Dylan Corbett, the director of the Hope Border Institute, an advocacy organization, said the majority of families expelled to Ciudad Juarez after crossing in south Texas have children under 7 years of age."But the Biden administration this week is continuing to forcibly return asylum seekers to places like Ciudad Juarez. There's no explanation for this, this shouldn't be happening, border communities are ready and willing to stand up and meet the challenge."A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman said that migrants have been sent to El Paso for processing, as well as other places in the U.S. due to a lack of capacity in the Rio Grande Valley.While Biden officials have said migrant families will be "expelled" to Mexico or their home countries under a Trump-era health order - more than half of the 19,000 family members caught at the border in February were not expelled, with many released into the United States.Sources tell Reuters that under a new program managed by non-profit organizations, some migrant families arriving in the U.S. will be housed in hotels, a move away from for-profit detention centers that have been criticized by Democrats and health experts.

  • Parts of US experience spring-like temperatures as others see winter conditions

    Temperatures are beginning to warm up in parts of the East Coast, while areas in the West continue to experience extreme winter conditions.

  • Eric Shawn: The political impact of the border crisis

    Tom Bevan of Real Clear Politics on the challenges facing the Biden administration.