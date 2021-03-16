Biden administration looking for 'deeds not words' from China

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden discusses implementation of American Rescue Plan at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes it will go into talks with China this week with an "increasingly strong hand" and will lay out deep concerns about Chinese behavior on a wide range of issues, including human rights, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

Briefing journalists ahead of the talks scheduled for Thursday in Alaska, the officials said Washington would want to see "deeds, not words" from Beijing if it wants to improve ties.

The talks in Anchorage will be the Biden administration's first face-to-face meetings with senior officials from China, a country it has identified as its most formidable challenge.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi fresh from visits to stalwart allies Japan and South Korea aimed at emphasizing the U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific in the face of Beijing's rise.

"We are coming in with what we feel like is an increasingly strong hand," one U.S. official told reporters.

"Beijing has been talking about its desire to change the tone of the relationship. And of course, we’re going to be looking at deeds, not words, on that front," a second official said.

The U.S. side would make clear its "deep concerns" about China's treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, as well as its economic coercion of U.S. allies and partners and aggressive moves towards Taiwan, the first official said.

Washington was not expecting specific negotiated deliverables from the meeting, but would lay down specific areas where it believes Beijing needs to change its course, the official said.

The second official said Beijing had a "pretty poor track record of keeping its promises" and Washington had realistic expectations about the possibilities for change.

At the same time, it did not want China "to be operating under illusions about our tough-minded approach to their very problematic behavior," the official said.

"We're looking to have a nice, robust and very frank conversation with a power that is going to be a big competitor of ours," he said.

The first official said China's actions, including its "malicious cyber activity," fell short of acceptable behavior and Washington would ask China to abide by international rules.

The official stressed that the Biden administration was unified in its approach on China and would not let Beijing pit different parts of the U.S. government against each other - an apparent reference to differences within the previous Trump administration about how to deal with Beijing.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Andrea Shalal, Michael Martina and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • White House expects a tough first meeting with China in Alaska

    Secretary of State Tony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan will take a "tough-minded" approach to their first meeting with senior Chinese officials and raise several of the most sensitive issues in the relationship, senior administration officials told reporters on Tuesday night.Why it matters: President Biden's two top foreign policy aides will meet face-to-face in Alaska on Thursday with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi. A senior official says one goal of the meeting is to dispel any notion in Beijing that Biden will take a softer line on China behind closed doors than he has thus far in public.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBlinken and Sullivan will raise China's crackdown in Hong Kong, alleged genocide in Xinjiang, aggression toward Hong Kong, "economic coercion" of U.S. allies and cyberattacks on the U.S., a senior official said on a briefing call.The official noted that before meeting with China, the Biden administration wanted to coordinate with allies (Blinken will be returning from stops in South Korea and Japan) and make progress domestically "to strengthen our hand."The administration also said it was important to hold the first meeting on U.S. soil and to have both Blinken and Sullivan in the room.What they're saying: "We've seen a track record from China in the past of attempting to play favorites within an administration and in particular to play the secretary of State and national security adviser off each other," the senior official said.With Blinken and Sullivan both attending, the official said, the message is that "the games that China has played in the past to divide us or attempt to divide us are simply not going to work here."The official noted that China has been calling for a new tone in the relationship following the departure of Donald Trump, but said the U.S. was seeking "behavioral change" from Beijing, not just warmer rhetoric.What to watch: The White House isn't expecting any breakthroughs after just "a few hours" of discussions in Alaska, and doesn't expect an agreement or joint statement to emerge. It also sees this meeting as a one-off, rather than the start of a diplomatic process.“We don’t want them to be operating under any illusions about our tough-minded approach to their very problematic behavior, and at the same time it’s an opportunity for our guys to hear from them," a senior official on the call said.Correction: This story originally said the meeting would take place on Wednesday. It is on Thursday.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China and U.S. appear set for a frosty Alaska summit

    It's the first major meeting under the Biden administration, but the two sides can't even agree about what kind of meeting it is.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. talking to several countries about extra COVID-19 vaccine -Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States is in talks with several countries about who will get any extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines. "We’re talking with several countries already," Biden told reporters as he left the White House to promote his coronavirus stimulus package in Pennsylvania. Biden has promised to make sure every American has access to a vaccine before giving any to other nations.

  • Biden, in Pennsylvania to promote stimulus package, calls aid 'a big deal'

    President Joe Biden promoted his $1.9 trillion stimulus package in Pennsylvania on Tuesday as part of an all-out push by his team to sell a plan aimed at boosting the U.S. economy out of its pandemic doldrums. "It's a big deal," Biden told the owners of a small hardwood flooring installation business in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester. The stop was Biden's first on a promotional campaign the White House is calling the "Help is Here" tour that also includes Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and others.

  • US-China relations: Beyond the 'Cold War' cliche

    A look at the tensions between the superpowers as delegates gather for a meeting in Alaska.

  • Exclusive: Honda temporarily cutting production at all U.S., Canada plants

    Honda Motor Co said late Tuesday supply chain issues will force a halt to production at a majority of U.S. and Canadian auto plants for a week. The Japanese automaker added the issue will result in some production cuts next week at all U.S. and Canadian plants, citing "the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather over the past several weeks." "In some way, all of our auto plants in the U.S. and Canada will be impacted," Honda said.

  • Huawei CFO lawyer argues new evidence to be submitted

    Lawyers for a senior executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies were in court Monday arguing new evidence should be introduced to the proceedings to help their client fight extradition to the U.S. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges.

  • Japan, US criticize China in top Biden officials' first trip

    Japan and the United States joined forces to criticize China's “coercion and aggression" in Asia as senior ministers from both countries held their first in-person talks since President Joe Biden took office in January. Aside from the sharp rhetoric aimed at Beijing, the meeting Tuesday in Tokyo and a planned stop next in Seoul are as much an effort by the Biden administration to reassure worried allies in Asia after occasionally confrontational dealings with the Trump administration. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after holding the so-called “two plus two” security talks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Japanese counterparts —Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi — said democracy and human rights are being challenged and the United States will push with its partners for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

  • North Korea could soon test new intercontinental missile, U.S. general testifies

    "Now they’re up to three missiles that we assess could strike our homeland,” head of U.S. Northern Command says, but, “I think we have a good posture for deterrence.”

  • Rebel priests vow to bless same-sex couples

    In defiance of church orders, a dissident band of Roman Catholic priests on Tuesday said they would continue blessing same-sex couples… a day after the Vatican said such relationships cannot be blessed. In some countries, parishes and ministers had begun blessing same-sex unions in lieu of marriage… setting off alarm bells among Church conservatives. That led to Monday’s ruling, backed by Pope Francis, which greatly disappointed gay Catholics. Now - an Austrian-based group known as the Parish Priests Initiative is fighting back.In a Tuesday statement, the group said they were deeply appalled by the new decree and that (quote): “This is a relapse into times that we had hoped to have overcome with Pope Francis.”"We will - in solidarity with so many - not reject any loving couple in the future who ask to celebrate God's blessing, which they experience every day, also in a worship service.”The rebel group led by Father Helmut Schueller has long been a thorn in the side of the Vatican. The group - now with 350 members from the ranks of the official Church - also wants rules changed so that priests can marry and women can become priests.

  • Biden trade nominee Tai wins unanimous U.S. Senate backing in procedural vote

    Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, won unanimous support in a U.S. Senate procedural vote on Tuesday and appeared set for confirmation on Wednesday. The rare 98-0 vote on the motion to end debate on the nomination means Tai, 47, will easily win bipartisan confirmation. Plans for a Wednesday vote on her nomination were confirmed by a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

  • Sharon Osbourne refused to acknowledge that Meghan Markle is Black in a resurfaced clip from 'The Talk'

    Osbourne rejected her cohost Sheryl Underwood's comment that the Duchess of Sussex "brought Blackness to the royal family."

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • We will not back down under sanctions, China warns EU

    China warned the European Union on Tuesday against planned EU sanctions for human rights violations, saying Beijing would not yield if Brussels interfered in its internal affairs. EU ambassadors are expected on Wednesday to give the go-ahead for sanctions in response to alleged human rights abuses against China's Uighur Muslim minority. Zhang rejected accusations of persecution and forced labour of Uighurs in China's far west region of Xinjiang, saying "China haters" were spreading lies for political gain.

  • Kentucky lawmakers advance bipartisan election reform bill

    In sharp contrast to bitter partisan battles being waged elsewhere over election laws, Republicans and Democrats in Kentucky were on the verge Tuesday of joining forces to loosen the state's voting access laws to make limited early voting a fixture. A measure overwhelmingly approved Tuesday in the state Senate would give Kentucky voters three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting — including a Saturday — before Election Day. The bill also seeks to strengthen election security protections.

  • A person named 'Ricky' signed for a federal lawsuit against Trump that was delivered to his home - but his team has no idea who that is

    An "unknown individual" named "Ricky" signed for a lawsuit against Trump filed in February over the Capitol siege, the Daily Beast first reported.

  • Exclusive: India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates - sources

    Indian state refiners are planning to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC's decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply. Two sources familiar with the discussions said the move was part of the government's drive to cut dependence on crude from the Middle East. Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd are preparing to lift about 10.8 million barrels in May, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

  • Bachelor Matt James Refuses to Hug Racist Rachael Goodbye in Gutting Finale

    Craig Sjodin/ABCGoing into Monday night, all eyes in Bachelor Nation were on Emmanuel Acho. The former NFL linebacker, sports analyst, and Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man host stepped in to host the “After the Final Rose” special following Matt James’ Bachelor finale after Chris Harrison temporarily stepped away.For most of this season, ABC and Bachelor producer Warner Bros. have refused to address the racism scandal that’s consumed online conversations about this season. As Acho put it Monday night, “Some of these conversations here tonight might make people a little uncomfortable. They won’t be easy. But my hope is that if we can talk openly and honestly, we can take important steps towards mutual understanding and healing.”Early on this season, Bachelor fans uncovered alarming past behavior from this season’s longtime frontrunner, Rachael Kirkconnell; images showed her “liking” troubling social media posts and wearing offensive costumes. The show did not address the rumors on air—but last month Chris Harrison landed in hot water while defending Rachael’s decision to attend an Old South themed party in 2018 during an Extra TV interview with Rachel Lindsay. Both Rachael and Harrison have apologized, and Harrison is on hiatus from the show; Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, has announced that she will step away from the franchise once her contract is over. Matt chose Rachael as his winner on Monday night, as expected. His mother, Patty James, and brother, John James, each had wonderful meetings with both Rachael and runner-up Michelle Young. (Meaning: Patty cried profusely during both, while Matt’s brother remarked on how much this “journey” appears to have changed him.) But Patty, who raised her sons as a single mother, also warned James to remember that love alone cannot sustain a marriage. Matt ultimately decided he couldn’t “get there” with Michelle, and chose to leave the show with Rachael—unengaged but still very much in love.Should ‘The Bachelor’ Fire Chris Harrison? Eight Black Contestants Sound OffIt was only then, two hours in, that the moment fans were really waiting for finally came: Acho opened “After the Final Rose,” vowing to delve into the season’s various controversies and reveal what’s come of Matt and Rachael’s romance.Spoiler-reading fans have known for some time that Matt and Rachael had reportedly split as a result of the photographs of her attending a plantation-themed party in 2018. On “After the Final Rose,” Matt confirmed to Acho that this was the case. “You want to believe that you know your person better than anybody else knows your person,” Matt said. “...You hear things that are heartbreaking and you just pray they’re not true. And then when you find out that they are, it just makes you question everything.” Once Rachael released her apology statement and it sank in that the rumors had been true, Matt said, “I wasn’t okay.” It was in that moment, he said, that he realized “Rachael might not understand what it means to be Black in America.”Being the first Black Bachelor, Matt said, was a lot of pressure—largely because he had to consider how his every move might be interpreted by people for whom “that was the first time having someone like myself in their home.“I think it’s just what we’re conditioned to do as Black men,” Matt said. “Making people comfortable with your blackness and going above and beyond to show that in stature and personality, you’re not as threatening as you come off.”Breaking up with Rachael, Matt said, was “as tough as you can imagine.” But, he added, if in 2018 Rachael didn’t know that attending a plantation-themed party was offensive, “there’s a lot of me you won’t understand. It’s as simple as that.”Throughout his appearance, Matt appeared genuinely pained. His season was never going to fix the franchise’s longstanding race problem, but its outcome has been genuinely shameful nonetheless. At various points, Matt’s eyes filled with tears as Acho, dutifully playing his role as host and, therefore, the man tasked with extracting as much emotion as possible from these cast interviews, prodded him for insight into his emotions. At various points, it became impossible to ignore just how unfair a position the show has placed Matt in: His journey for love has already been tainted by racism, and now he must contend with the emotional fallout on live television for the sake of closure.But that’s not to say that the exercise was pointless: After speaking with Matt, Acho brought in Rachael by herself. If anything could turn this season’s public disgrace into a teachable moment for the show and its conflicted viewer base—too many of whom still defend Rachael—it would be Monday’s conversation between her and Acho.Throughout the sit-down, Acho was pleasant but firm with Rachael—although he did let her off the hook at times. For instance: When he asked Rachael what she was doing to better herself, the contestant conspicuously avoided the question, saying instead that she “could” list off all the resources she’s consulted, but ultimately her actions would be what counted. (Acho did not press Rachael to name even just one resource, or to describe any actions she’s taken in the month since this scandal first erupted.)Rachael said she still loved Matt—but almost as soon as Matt sat down with her and Acho, it became clear that his emotions are still very raw. Multiple times when prodded for even a possibility that he and Rachael might be able to reconcile, Matt seemed to shoot the idea down—the final time by refusing to embrace her goodbye.Matt embraced Rachael when he first came back onstage. She apologized to him for not understanding why he’d been so upset about the photo at first. Matt took a long pause at that point—the first of many, one of which would last for what seemed like an eternity before Acho cut to a commercial break.At first, Matt would only say one thing to Rachael: “It’s heartbreaking and it’s devastating. It’s just... It’s just disappointing.” Acho encouraged Matt to go deeper, at which point he fell into that painfully long silence. Rachael put a hand on his shoulder.After some time, Matt finally told Rachael, “The most disappointing thing for me was having to explain to you why what I saw was problematic, and why I was so upset... When I questioned our relationship, it was in the context of you not fully understanding my blackness, and what it means to be a Black man in America. And what it would mean for our kids.”“This is the last conversation I thought we’d be having,” Matt said. “I didn’t sign up to have this conversation. And I knew that I had to take a step back from you to put in that work that you outlined that you needed to do. And that’s something that you have to do on your own. And that’s why we can’t be in a relationship.”Acho allowed Rachael to make the case to Matt that she is no longer the person that she was in 2018. She said that she joined the show specifically for him—“and that includes every single part of you, and that obviously includes you being a Black man”—and added that “at this point I just don’t see how I can have these same feelings for someone else.”Matt told Rachael that love like what he felt for her doesn’t just disappear, and that he didn’t like seeing her hurt. “But then I ask myself, like, I don’t want to be emotionally responsible for those tears, because it’s like, the work and the reconciliation that needs to be done is one thing I can’t do for you. I know you’re capable of doing it.” ‘The Bachelor’ Should Be Ashamed of What It’s Done to Matt JamesBoth Acho and Matt emphasized that they don’t want Rachael “cancelled.” As Matt put it, “I want them to call you in, and I want you to do this work, because that’s the best thing that can come out of this, and that’s something that she’s got to do on her own.” Before he wrapped the program, Acho asked Rachael to tell Matt whatever she’d like him to hear, should this be the last time they speak. “Since day one,” she said, “all I want is for you to be happy. And I just want what’s best for you, and I am sorry, and I just, I thank God for ever putting you in my life to begin with, and I’ll always be thankful for everything that we shared and the time that we did have together.”Acho then asked Matt if he’d like to hug Rachael goodbye one last time. After one last long pause, Matt simply replied, “I don’t know if it’ll ever not hurt hearing those things.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How to calculate your BMI to see if you're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

    Body mass index (BMI) is a factor in overall risk of COVID-19 and may qualify you for an early vaccine. Here's how to calculate your BMI at home.

  • Pfizer execs say there's a 'significant opportunity' to hike prices of its COVID vaccine

    Execs told the company's investors that people may also need a third dose of the COVID vaccine, as well as regular yearly boosters.