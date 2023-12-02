Biden administration unveils new rules targeting methane pollution by oil and gas industry

WASHINGTON ― The Biden administration on Saturday unveiled new rules to slash methane pollution caused by oil and gas drilling, taking aim at a climate "super pollutant" that accounts for one-third of the world's warming greenhouse gases.

The finalized Environmental Protection Agency standards include a requirement to eliminate the routine flaring of natural gas that is produced by new oil wells. The standards mandate regular monitoring for methane leaks at well cites and compressor stations. Regulations also require a reduction in emissions from high-emitting equipment like controllers, pumps, and storage tanks.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced the rule in Dubai at the United Nations' climate summit, COP28, which Vice President Kamala Harris is attending on behalf of President Joe Biden.

“On day one, President Biden restored America’s critical role as the global leader in confronting climate change, and today we’ve backed up that commitment with strong action, significantly slashing methane emissions and other air pollutants that endanger communities," Regan said in a statement.

Methane, a compound that forms the base of natural gas, is considered many times more potent than carbon dioxide. The White House projects the new regulations will prevent 1.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases by 2038 that would have otherwise been emitted.

The final rules also includes a "super emitter program" that will rely on remote sensing from third parties to detect large methane releases or leaks by oil and gas companies.

An oil pumper stands in a field along Interstate 25 on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, near Erie, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) ORG XMIT: OTKDZ125

The final EPA rules for methane emissions follow a two-year public comments period and builds off proposals the Biden administration put forward in November 2021 and December 2022.

The EPA projects a minimal impact on the price of a oil as result of the standards. An EPA analysis estimated a 25-cent increase in per-barrel costs, or about .03%. The health and climate benefits of the methane emissions standards will total $98 billion by 2038, according to the EPA.

Biden proposed the methane rules at the COP26 in Scotland in 2021, calling it crucial to achieve a goal of limiting rising global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, by the end of the century.

In related efforts targeting methane pollution, the Biden administration has put $660 million in federal funds toward the capping of dormant oil wells as part of the infrastructure law that Congress approved in 2021.

The new methane emissions rules come as temperatures are rising at an alarming pace. Kicking off COP28 on Thursday, the World Meteorological Organization announced that 2023 is “virtually certain” to be warmest year ever recorded.

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the White House, Nov. 8, 2023, in Washington. Harris is in Dubai this weekend for the COP28 climate conference.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COP28: Biden administration unveils rules targeting methane emissions